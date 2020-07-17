You can now book Hyatt suites with points online and save big
Many airlines and hotels are using the downtime associated with the coronavirus pandemic to make adjustments to their loyalty programs and technology.
One of those programs is the World of Hyatt. While the hotel chain is delaying the implementation of peak and off-peak pricing and planned award category changes (except for five properties), it is speeding up some back-end upgrades.
The World of Hyatt program is now allowing members to use points to book or upgrade to suites online. As first reported by US Credit Card Guide, this new feature is available via Hyatt’s website and mobile app and works for both standard and premium suites.
Booking Hyatt suites with points online
Being able to book Hyatt suites with points online is a big improvement for members. While the ability to book suites with points isn’t new, you previously needed to call World of Hyatt customer service or message the concierge on Twitter to do so.
You can book standard and premium suites according to the following award chart using free night awards or Points + Cash awards (with award values based on TPG’s valuations):
|hotel category
|Standard suite points per night
|Standard suite Points + Cash
|Premium suite points per night
|Premium suite Points + Cash
|1
|8,000 ($136)
|4,000 ($68) + cash
|10,000 ($170)
|5,000 ($85) + cash
|2
|13,000 ($221)
|6,500 ($111) + cash
|16,000 ($272)
|8,000 ($136) + cash
|3
|20,000 ($340)
|10,000 ($170) + cash
|24,000 ($408)
|12,000 ($204) + cash
|4
|24,000 ($408)
|12,000 ($204) + cash
|30,000 ($510)
|15,000 ($255) + cash
|5
|32,000 ($544)
|16,000 ($272) + cash
|40,000 ($680)
|20,000 ($340) + cash
|6
|40,000 ($680)
|20,000 ($340) + cash
|50,000 ($850)
|25,000 ($425) + cash
|7
|48,000 ($816)
|24,000 ($408) + cash
|60,000 ($1,020)
|30,000 ($510) + cash
If you find a cheap paid night and would rather redeem points for a confirmed room upgrade, you can do so at the following rates:
- Regency Club or Grand Club upgrade: 3,000 points per night
- Standard suite upgrade: 6,000 points per night
- Premium suite upgrade: 9,000 points per night
Depending on the property and availability, you may be able to redeem your points for a presidential suite and get outsized value out of your points. On a sample search, I found a presidential suite available at the Hyatt Regency Orlando for 24,000 points for a random night in February. The cash rate for members is a whopping $11,671 (including taxes and fees), yielding an astonishing value of 48.63 cents per point, nearly 29 times TPG’s most recent valuations.
Bear in mind that booking these suites could be even more rewarding through October, as the World of Hyatt program is currently offering discounts of 15% or 25% for awards through Oct. 8, 2020. Note that registration is required, but if you have The World of Hyatt Credit Card in your wallet, you’ll enjoy even better award rates for stays through the next couple of months.
And of course, remember that just because you can book these awards doesn’t mean that they will always be available. If you’re looking to snag a suite with your points and don’t see availability online, you can always call World of Hyatt customer service at 1-800-544-9288 to inquire. However, our initial tests indicate that inventory over the phone matches the website and app.
Bottom line
It’s great to see a new feature added to the booking process with the World of Hyatt program. It’s especially valuable for booking stays at hotels that rarely have standard room award available or for travelers looking for more space on their next getaway. However, with a more streamlined process for booking suites online, it is possible that availability and complimentary upgrades for Globalist elite members will become harder to come by going forward.
Keep in mind that nearly all new Hyatt reservations – including both paid and award stays – with arrival dates through July 31, 2021 can be changed or canceled for no charge up to 24 hours before arrival. Hyatt is also extending elite status and expiration of rewards, such as upgrade certificates and free night awards (including those from The World of Hyatt Credit Card).
Featured image courtesy of the Hyatt Regency Chicago.
