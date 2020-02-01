Hyatt rolling out updates to its check-in experience, including upgrade status
You may have noticed that World of Hyatt’s mobile app has gotten a little more functional in recent days.
TPG readers shared that the World of Hyatt app is showing them confirmed room upgrades before their stays. We reached out to Hyatt that shared the news that it is currently in the process of rolling out a pilot program for an updated digital check-in experience.
For now, the chain is testing it at only 35 properties, which include the likes of the Grand Hyatt San Francisco, Andaz New York, Hyatt Regency Chicago, Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, Park Hyatt Tokyo and Andaz Shanghai. More properties are slated to begin participating in the coming months.
The most exciting part of this development is that both Hyatt.com and the mobile app will show you upgraded rooms — whether you’ve applied a Globalist Suite Upgrade or if your elite status with the chain led the individual hotel to upgrade you. According to Hyatt, it will also give you the “flexibility to select the room best suited for [your] needs.”
In the past, Globalists with Globalist Suite Upgrades could confirm their room type in advance — but only over the phone. And, if you received a complimentary upgrade due to your status, it’d be a mystery until you showed up at the hotel to check-in.
Readers in the TPG Lounge, as well as travelers posting on Flyertalk, have reported that they’ve seen an upgraded room type reflected both on Hyatt’s website and in the app before stays when viewing the reservation details.
Since the new check-in experience is only being rolled out at a select number of properties to start, if a property that you’re booked at isn’t participating yet, you won’t notice any changes. TPG travel analyst Zach Griff has a four-night stay booked at the Park Hyatt St. Kitts in March. He booked with points and applied a Globalist Suite Upgrade, but his reservation doesn’t reflect the upgraded room type.
This development is welcome news for World of Hyatt members, who for a long time have lacked in-app and online functionality that Hyatt’s competitors have offered their members.
