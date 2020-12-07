Your guide to Hotels & Destinations Week at the 2020 TPG Awards
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Welcome to Hotels & Destinations Week of the 2020 TPG Awards! We’re now halfway through our four weeks of themed content, and today we’re launching another packed week. As has been the case with prior weeks, you again have a bunch of ways to participate as we zero in on the hotel industry and consider what the future holds for popular resorts and destinations around the world.
And don’t forget: Following along this week — both here on site and on our social channels — will help prepare you for Trivia Night at the 2020 TPG Awards! We’ll be pulling questions from the content that’s to come, so stay connected with us to increase your chances of taking home a great prize.
If you missed anything from previous weeks, you can review our guides to Airlines Week and Credit Cards Week to catch up.
Sign-up for the TPG daily newsletter so you don’t miss out on anything related to the TPG Awards.
Read on for more details on what we have on tap this week.
In This Post
Monday
Like previous weeks, we’ll kick things off by announcing the winners of our two Readers’ Choice awards: Best Hotel Loyalty Program and Best Hotel Cobranded Credit Card. We’ve already seen some first-time winners during Airlines Week, so will there be a newcomer to the virtual podium this year? Stay tuned for the announcement post within the hour.
We’ll also take a look back at some of the major hotel changes that came out of the pandemic, as Reviews Editor Nick Ellis will consider which ones we’d like to see stick around permanently.
Kicking off our social content as the host for Hotels & Destinations Week is Nicky Kelvin, Director of Content for The Points Guy U.K. Once again, we have a new augmented-reality filter loaded on our Instagram account, just for this week. Try it out for yourself, and tag @thepointsguy when you share on your own Instagram account for a chance to win some TPG swag!
As always, you can follow along to the full #TPGAwards2020 conversation on Twitter, where you can share your thoughts on all of the content launching throughout the week — especially whether you agree or disagree with the award winners.
Tuesday
Our second day will shift to destination content. The pandemic has created unprecedented adversity for cities and countries all over the world, but the problem is especially acute for those that rely heavily on tourism. Senior Travel Editor Andrea Rotondo and I will dive into these difficulties using Hawaii as an illustrative example. The Aloha State has worked hard in 2020 to welcome back visitors — but balancing a need for tourist dollars with limiting COVID-19 infections have resulted in some rapidly-changing policies for travelers.
We’ll also take a look back at the major hotel and destination news from the past year on Instagram — and highlight Nick Ellis’ favorite personal story along these lines.
Wednesday
As we reach the middle of the week, we’ll continue our look at innovation in the travel and credit card industry, as Andrea Rotondo breaks down how hotel programs have pivoted to better meet the needs of customers. This will include our first (and only) Editors’ Choice award for Hotels & Destinations Week, honoring the program that took the most innovative steps for its members in 2020 — building on the two innovation awards we handed out in prior weeks:
- American Airlines, for eliminating change/cancellation fees on award tickets and improving the basic economy experience
- Chase, for the Pay Yourself Back redemption option added to a variety of cards
Nick Ellis will be back as well to highlight the various options to work from hotels in light of the pandemic — a great way to get a change of scene in the weeks and months to come.
Wednesday also includes our next Future of Travel webinar with Brian Kelly, as he dives into hotel loyalty and wellbeing with two executives from Hyatt at 12 p.m. Eastern Time. Joining him will be Amy Weinberg, SVP of World of Hyatt, Brand Marketing and Consumer Insights, and Simon Marxer, Director of Spa & Wellbeing, Miraval and Hyatt’s Wellbeing Council Co-Chair. This is an exciting (and important) focus area for Hyatt, so be sure to register now to hear what they have to say!
Finally, I’ll host our third Facebook Live of the 2020 TPG Awards at 2 p.m. Eastern Time, where my colleagues and I will discuss the two Readers’ Choice award-winners (check out our similar conversations from prior weeks on airlines and credit cards for what to expect). I’m sure some of our panelists will disagree with your selections, so tune in for some animated discussion.
Thursday
As we approach the end of the week, we’ll launch the hotel iteration of our “Spotlight on Safety” series, looking at the steps that properties are taking to ensure guest safety in light of the pandemic. You can also check out prior entries on airlines and credit card issuers so see how these brands are addressing safety concerns.
We’ll also publish a brand-new feature, which we’re calling “The TPG 20” — the 20 favorite new hotels that our staff members can’t wait to try. If you’re seeking some inspiration as you start planning trips in 2021 and beyond, you’ll want to check out this list.
Speaking of looking ahead, our social team will highlight why we’re so excited about 2021, and we’ll also host an Instagram Live with Samantha Brown at 4 p.m. Eastern Time. Samantha has hosted several shows on the Travel Channel and has visited over 60 countries — she even doled out her airport tips to TPG earlier this year. She and Brian will discuss what they’ve been up to and what they see for the future of the travel industry — so be sure to follow @thepointsguy on Instagram.
Friday
The end of the week will see our editorial team looking ahead to 2021. With multiple vaccines on the verge of approval, the entire TPG staff is optimistic about getting back on the road — and we’ll highlight some of the most anticipated new hotels coming next year and discuss some potential destinations for you to consider (with many caveats, of course).
We’ll also hand out our second special honor of the 2020 TPG Awards. We recognized a trio of deserving airline employees with the “Making a Difference” Award during Airlines Week, and this week will see us give out the “Inspiration Award” to an incredible individual. Trust me; you won’t want to miss this story.
Our social team will wrap up the week with an interactive quiz on Instagram and oversee the launch of a brand-new video with one of our sponsors, capping off an exciting five days of content and setting the stage for the final week of the awards.
Bottom line
We’re excited for the second half of the 2020 TPG Awards as we shift our focus to hotels and destinations this week. Remember that all of the above content is fair game for Trivia Night, scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 17 from 6:30–7:30 p.m. We’ll have a formal announcement in the next day or two — including a full list of prizes — so be sure to follow all of our content to maximize your chances of winning.
Featured photo by Wyatt Smith/The Points Guy
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.