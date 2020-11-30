Your guide to Credit Cards week at the 2020 TPG Awards
Welcome to Credit Cards Week of the 2020 TPG Awards! As we move headlong into the holiday season, today marks the start of a jam-packed week of content — including a number of ways for you to participate. Across the entire week, we’ll dig into the credit card industry and look at a number of exciting developments for customers in the future.
And don’t forget: Following along this week will help prepare you for Trivia Night at the 2020 TPG Awards, our culminating (virtual) event this year. We’ll be using questions pulled from all of the content we’re rolling out, so be sure to follow along on the site and across our social channels to maximize your chances at winning a terrific prize.
You can also check out this post for an overview of what you missed during Airlines Week.
Read on for more details on what we have on tap this week.
In This Post
Monday
Just like we did with Airlines Week, we’ll get things started by announcing our Readers’ Choice winners. This year, we’re handing out four awards during Credit Cards Week:
- Best Premium Travel Credit Card
- Best Travel Rewards Credit Card
- Best No-Annual-Fee Credit Card
- Best Business Credit Card
Will winners from previous years hang onto their awards, or will newcomers take their place? Stay tuned for our announcement shortly.
Of course, with Cyber Monday upon us, we’ll take a closer look at the best cards to use for your purchases today. And TPG’s own Madison Blancaflor will kick things off on social media as our host for the week — including our new augmented-reality filter that is now live on our Instagram. Try it out for yourself and share on your own Instagram account, and be sure to tag @thepointsguy for a chance to win some TPG swag!
As always, you can follow along to the full #TPGAwards2020 conversation on Twitter, where the community is encouraged to share their thoughts on all of the content launching throughout the week.
Tuesday
Giving Tuesday arrives on the first day of December, and we’ll have a bunch of charity-related content on our site and social platforms. First, we’ll publish an update to our list of best credit cards for charitable giving along with our comprehensive guide to donating your points and miles. We also will be launching a campaign with United Airlines’ Miles on a Mission — so stay tuned for that.
Wednesday
As we reach the middle of the week, we’ll hand out out first Editors’ Choice award for Innovation in Credit Cards. Chris Dong will highlight the major changes issuers made in meeting the needs of customers this year — and recognize the one that represented the most innovative step forward. We’ll also launch a refresh of our guide to best first credit cards for those just getting into the world of points and miles — a great resource for all you beginners out there.
I’ll also be hosting our second Facebook Live of the 2020 TPG Awards at 2 p.m. Eastern Time, where I’ll be joined by some of our top-notch editorial team members to break down the Readers’ Choice award winners. It’s essentially a given that some will disagree with the cards our readers selected for the above awards, to be sure to tune in to hear the lively discussion (and feel free to review our similar conversation from Airlines Week).
Our Instagram will also be busy today, as we highlight several TPG readers who successfully diversified their points portfolio to book incredible rewards. If you’re over-leveraged in a single loyalty currency, be sure to follow @thepointsguy to learn all about why diversification is key to a successful points-and-miles strategy.
Thursday
Thursday will bring another round of great content on our site, as Madison will continue our “Spotlight on Safety” series as she looks into what card issuers are doing to protect customers from identity theft and other risks. We’ll also give out our second Editors’ Choice award — recognizing the credit card that offers the best combination of simplicity and value for cardholders.
We’re also thrilled to be hosting an Instagram Live at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time with Farnoosh Torabi, author and personal finance expert whose work appears across dozens of media outlets — including The New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and Good Morning America. She’s also a contributor at NextAdvisor, which is owned by TPG’s parent company, Red Ventures. Farnoosh makes financial advice easy-to-understand (and even fun), so this session is sure to be chock-full of interesting suggestions.
If you’re not already, be sure to follow @thepointsguy on Instagram so you don’t miss out.
Friday
We’ll wrap things up on Friday with a look ahead to 2021, as Katie Genter considers what card issuers can (and should) be doing to engender long-term loyalty from customers. And on Instagram Stories, we’ll launch an interactive quiz on all of the cards and programs we discussed during the week.
Bottom line
We’re excited to kick off our second week of the 2020 TPG Awards today, and as you can see, we have a ton of content and engaging activities planned for the week. Remember to pay close attention to everything we put out this week and across all four weeks of the awards, as we will be pulling questions for TPG Trivia Night from all of the content we publish — maximizing your chances of taking home some great prizes.
Featured graphic by Wyatt Smith/The Points Guy
