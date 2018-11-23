This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available.
Black Friday Week is here and for many folks, Amazon will be the No. 1 place to find a deal — especially since the company recently announced that everyone will receive free two-day shipping through Dec. 22. Throughout the week, TPG will update this guide Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to include all of the best money-saving promotions that Amazon has to offer.
Bookmark this page as it will serve as your one-stop-shop for awesome Amazon deals. You’ll see everything from discounted gift cards, to bonus Amazon credits, to credit card-specific savings and a few Amazon products at discounted prices. If you want to see everything, you can browse all of Amazon’s Black Friday deals here.
Discounted Gift Cards
Third-party merchant gift cards are usually sold at a discount either during flash sales or by applying a promotion code. For flash sale gift card deals, you’ll want to act fast!
- Amazing Razors & Grooming Products: Purchase a $50+ gift card, save $10 with promotion code SHAVE10
- Famous Footwear: Purchase a $50+ gift card, save $10 with promotion code FOOT10
- [EXPIRED] BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Purchase a $50+ gift card, save $10 with promotion code BJS10
- Rover.com: Purchase a $50+ gift card, save $10 with promotion code DOG10
- App Store & iTunes: Purchase a $100+ gift card, save $20 with promotion code APP20
- [EXPIRED] 20% off select 3rd party gift cards: On November 23rd at 6am PT, Amazon will be selling a bunch of 3rd party gift cards at 20% off. They include:
- [EXPIRED] $100 App Store & iTunes: On sale for $80 at 9am ET
- [EXPIRED] $50 JCPenney: On sale for $40 at 9:15am ET
- [EXPIRED] $50 Applebee’s: On sale for $40 at 10am ET
- [EXPIRED] $50 IHOP: On sale for $40 at 12:40pm ET
- [EXPIRED] $50 Build-A-Bear: On sale for $40 at 3:10pm ET
- [EXPIRED] $50 Steak ‘n Shake: On sale for $40 at 4:15pm ET
Bonus Amazon Credit Promotions & Coupons
- Amazon Cash Bonus: Add $40 to your Amazon Cash account, earn a $10 bonus Amazon gift card
- Gift Card Purchase Bonus: Purchase a $50 Amazon gift card sent via text, receive a $5 Amazon promotional credit (This is a targeted offer). Expires December 22, 2018.
- Mobile-App First Time User Bonus: Get a $15 promotion code off your next qualifying $30 order by signing into the app by December 31, 2018.
- $5 off Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals: Get $5 off select Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals when you try Camera features within the Amazon app. The actual deal items are revealed after using the Camera features between 12am on 11/23 and 11/26 PDT. You can earn up to four $5 coupons each day.
- $5 off Books: Purchase $20 in books sold and shipped by Amazon, and receive a $5 discount. Apply coupon code NOVBOOK18 at checkout. Expires November 25, 2018.
Credit Card-Specific Discounts
- $30 for Citi Credit Card Customers: Receive a one-time $30 statement credit after you make at least three purchases of $30 or more each at Amazon.com. Your purchase must post to your account between Nov. 14 and Dec. 31, 2018. (This is a targeted offer, check your email to see if you are eligible.)
- $30 off for American Express Credit Card Holders: Spend $60 on items sold and shipped by Amazon, and receive $30 off your purchase. You just have to use 1 Membership Reward point to receive the discount. This is a targeted offer, you’ll have to activate the link here to see if you are eligible. Expires November 30, 2018.
- 20% off for American Express Credit Card Holders, up to $100 off: Use 1 American Express Membership Reward points and receive 20% off your purchase, up to $100. The 20% off will apply to every single order you purchase, up to $500 max. Applies to everything sold and shipped from Amazon, including 3rd party gift cards. UPDATE: Some reports show members being able to take advantage of this promotion again! This is a targeted offer, you’ll have to activate the link here to see if you are eligible. Expires December 23, 2018.
- $15 off for Chase Ultimate Reward Credit Card Holder: Use just 1 Chase Ultimate Reward point and receive $15 off a $60+ purchase. Applies to everything sold and shipped by Amazon, including gift cards. This is a highly targeted offer, so you’ll have to check here to see if you are eligible.
Black Friday Amazon Discounts
- Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals of the Day
- 20% off Warehouse Deals: At checkout you’ll see an additional 20% off all deals purchased from Amazon Warehouse.
- Kids Toys: Spend $100 on kids select toys and automatically receive $20 off at checkout
- Audible Membership: 53% off for the first three months.
- Up to 50% off Subscription Boxes: Discounted monthly boxes ranging from Beauty & Lifestyle, Foods & Drinks, Pets, Toys & Kids.
- $5 Mickey or Minnie Mouse Plush Doll: Spend $50 or more on select toys and games, and purchase this discounted Mickey or Minnie doll for only $5. Just add the doll to your cart and the discount will automatically apply. Expires November 30th.
- Amazon Exclusives: Get up to 30% off Amazon exclusive products.
- Discounted Amazon FreeTime Unlimited Subscription + Free Kid’s Headphones: Purchase a 3-month subscription for only $2.99 and get a pair of kid’s headphones free.
- Free Pair of Happy Socks with $100 Amazon Gift Card
- 10-20% Cash Back with your Amazon Credit Card: If you have the Amazon Prime Rewards or Amazon Prime Store card, you will receive an additional 5-15% back on top of the 5% you already get back at Amazon by using your credit card.
Discounted Travel Gear
- Pockit Lightweight Stroller — one of Mommy Points’ favorite travel stroller!
- Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noice Cancelling Headphones for Apple Devices
- American Tourister 5-Piece Softside Luggage: $79.99 for this 5-piece set (typically priced at $200)
- Apple iPad Wi-Fi, 32GB: $249 for the latest model of the Apple iPad 32GB with Wi-Fi (comes in Gold, Silver, or Space Grey) — typically priced at $329.
- Apple iPad WiFi, 128GB: $379 for the latest model of the Apple iPad Wi-Fi 128GB version. This version also comes in the same three colors — Gold, Silver, Slate Gray. Typically this item prices out at $429.
- Up to 30% off Amazon Luggage Basics & Travel Products
- Up to 25% off Amazon Basics Electronics and Accessories
- [EXPIRED] 50% Savings on Tom Ford Bags
- 52% Off SD Memory Card Storage for Smartphones, Cameras and Computers
- [EXPIRED] 30% off COWIN Active Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones
- [EXPIRED] Up to 43% off Steel Series Artics headsets
- [EXPIRED] Up to 70% off Samsonite 2-Piece Luggage Sets
- [EXPIRED] Up to 33% off Travel Laptop Backpack
- [EXPIRED] Up to 40% on RAVPower Power Banks and Chargers
Best Credit Card for Your Amazon Purchases
Like any other purchase, it is important to use the best credit card for your Amazon purchase, especially during Black Friday. Amazon also makes it extremely easy for you to save your credit cards in your Amazon account so you do not need to re-enter the card information on every purchase, which will save you some time and allow you to grab some more Black Friday deals.
Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature
At first glance, Amazon’s own Prime Rewards card appears to be the most exciting option — and for most people, it is. The Prime member-exclusive no annual fee card, which is not to be mistaken with the basic Amazon Rewards card, offers an impressive 5% cash back on all Amazon purchases. Additionally, from Nov. 22–26, 2018, instead of the regular 5% cash back, you’ll get 10% back on select Amazon devices when you use either the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature or the Amazon Prime Store Card.
The biggest drawback is that the high return on spend is all the card really has to offer. While the card comes with purchase protection (it covers items up to $500 in value if they’re damaged or stolen within 120 days of purchase) and extended warranty protection, it doesn’t include important purchase benefits like price protection or return protection so it’s not ideal for large purchases. The other drawback is that you need a Prime membership — which recently became 20% more expensive — to qualify, though with so many US households already subscribed, that’s probably not as much of an issue.
Chase Freedom Unlimited
If you’re not a Prime subscriber and still want a solid return on your spend, your best bet would be to go with the Chase Freedom Unlimited. On the surface, the card simply earns 1.5% cash back on all purchases. However, the return jumps to 3% in rewards when it’s paired with a Chase Sapphire Preferred Card or Chase Sapphire Reserve since cash back could then be converted to Ultimate Rewards points, and those are worth 2 cents each according to TPG’s valuations.
As a point of comparison, the Amazon Rewards card available to non-Prime members offers 3% back at Amazon.com and does not offer the same flexibility as Ultimate Rewards points, which can be be redeemed through various airline and hotel transfer partners.
The Freedom Unlimited comes with the same purchase and extended warranty protections as the two Amazon cards, but again lacks price protection and return protection. Also, like the two Amazon cards, this one does not carry an annual fee.
Discover it® Cash Back
Amazon’s Prime Rewards card isn’t the only one to offer 5% cash back on purchases — the no-annual-fee Discover it® Cash Back does too, and doesn’t require you to be a Prime member. However, this earning rate is only available one quarter a year, which happens to be now. With the Discover it card, you can earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in purchases made in accordance with Discover’s 2018 cash back calendar after enrollment. Plus, 1% cash back on all other purchases. When Amazon is not a part of the quarterly cash back bonus category, you’ll only receive 1% back.
What makes the card shine is that Discover will match your rewards at the end of your first card member year, so you could get up to 10% back on Amazon.com purchases during that time.
Citi® Double Cash Card
While it may not be the most rewarding option when compared to the cards previously mentioned, the Citi Double Cash Card deserves a spot on this list for its simplicity. The card carries no annual fee and offers a flat 1% back on every purchase plus another 1% back when you pay your bill.
The highlight of the card is its Price Rewind benefit. If you purchase an item with this card — or just about any other personal card from Citi — and register that purchase on the Price Rewind website, the program will track prices online with more than 500 retailers and automatically refund you the difference (up to $200 per item and $1,000 per year) if a lower price is found within 60 days. Unlike other cards that offer price protection, Price Rewind does most of the legwork for you and doesn’t require you to spend time tracking prices and filing lengthy claims yourself.
Barclaycard Arrival Plus World Elite Mastercard
This card will earn you 2x miles on every dollar spent but when you go to redeem your points, you’ll earn a 5% rebate on your points redemption. This effectively means you are earning 2.11 miles on your Amazon purchase, which is on the higher end for a fixed value card, although clearly not as high as earning 5% cash back like some of the other cards mentioned. It doesn’t hurt that this card released 70,000 mile bonus after $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days. You can use your holiday shopping to help trigger that bonus!
Similar to the Citi® Double Cash Card, this card also comes with price protection, but you’ll have a whopping 120 days from the original purchase date to see if the price has come down and submit a claim. This time frame is the most generous out of all of the credit cards that offer a similar benefit, which can allow you to make sure you are actually getting the best possible price available.
Bottom Line
Black Friday, and the surrounding days, can bring out some jaw-dropping Amazon deals. Keep checking this page as update it with new deals and offers throughout the week.
Featured image courtesy of Leon Neal/Getty Images
