How you can donate your points and miles to charity
This pandemic has changed many of our plans, leaving us feeling uncertain for the future. But as someone who’s always on the go, I’ve taken some much-needed time to slow down. Beyond baking banana bread and binging shows on Netflix, quarantine has given me a chance to learn how to become a better ally.
Whenever possible, I strive to donate to support social movements such as Black Lives Matter. But as money is tight during the pandemic, making monetary donations difficult for many. And, it’s certainly not the only way to show support for your community.
As much as I love to earn points and miles, I’ve learned to never hoard them as they are always devaluing. In fact, I have accrued lots of miles throughout the pandemic that I won’t redeem soon. If you’re in the same boat, you can actually donate your points & miles to various organizations that are in need. This can be a great way to give back without shelling out any cash. Even small contributions can make a huge difference in another person’s life, so it’s worth learning how your unused points and miles can be put to good use.
In This Post
Miles4Migrants
Founded in 2016, Miles4Migrants is a nonprofit that accepts frequent flyer mile donations and uses them to book airfare for migrants with financial hardships. From refugees to asylum seekers, Miles4Migrants has helped over 2,500 people using over 40 million points and miles.
You can donate from a range of airline loyalty programs and credit card rewards. The website states that they are in most need of miles from United Airlines and American Airlines. Though, they also accept donations from the following programs:
- Alaska Airlines
- Southwest Airlines
- Flying Blue
- American Express Membership Rewards
- Chase Ultimate Rewards
- Capital One Rewards
- Aeroplan
To donate miles, you will need to pledge a minimum of 1,000 to 47,500 points or miles, depending on the program. Once you submit a pledge, the flight booking team at Miles4Migrants will match the miles donated to an individual in need. Keep in mind that the matching process can take weeks. Miles4Migrants will update you with the recipient’s photo and story of how your contribution has helped them.
Besides frequent flyer miles, you can also donate travel vouchers and cash. Miles4Migrants currently accepts vouchers from Alaska Airlines, United, JetBlue Airways and Allegiant Air. Additionally, cash donations also help to cover any award taxes, fees and surcharges.
How it works
I recently pledged to donate 15,000 JetBlue TrueBlue points. Shortly after, I received an email thanking me for my donation and information on the next steps. I filled out a Google form with my contact information. Sometimes the turnover is fast, so you’ll want to provide the best way the organization can reach you. Miles4Migrants will also ask if you have a preference for who you’d like your miles to be used for and how you’d like the reservation to be made.
JustGiving
JustGiving is a fundraising platform that has over 1.5 million nonprofits registered. American Express has partnered with JustGiving, so you can donate your Membership Rewards points to a charity of your choice.
To participate in this program, you must own a Membership Rewards card. Once you create an account and link your eligible card, you can apply your points at checkout. The donation amount can be covered entirely or partially by points.
When donating, your Membership Rewards points are worth 0.7 cents each, which is lower than its value of 2 cents apiece. Donating points instead of using cash at checkout can help offset your donation and is a solid option to consider.
Donate frequent flyer miles to charity
Finally, many frequent flyer programs offer an option to donate your rewards with organizations they partner with. Note that this is not an entirely comprehensive list.
|Loyalty Program
|Charities
|Important Information
|Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan
|Alaska Airlines Disaster Relief Pool
Alaska Airlines Miles for Youth
Angel Flight West
Dream Foundation
Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Foundation
Fisher House Foundation (Hero Miles)
Make-A-Wish Foundation
Medical Teams International
National Forest Foundation
The Nature Conservancy
Seattle Children’s Hospital
United Negro College Fund
|A minimum donation of 1,000 miles is required.
|American Airlines AAdvantage
|Miles for Our Social Good
Miles for Our Well-Being
Miles for Our Heroes
|If you have less than 1,000 miles in your account, then you can donate all of them.
|Delta Airlines SkyMiles
|American Red Cross
Breast Cancer Research Foundation
Canine Assistants
CARE
Children’s Miracle Network
Fisher House Foundation (Hero Miles)
Habitat for Humanity
Junior Achievement USA
Luke’s Wings
Make-A-Wish
Polaris
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
The Nature Conservancy
The Salvation Army
UNICEF
|In addition to the U.S.-based charities, you can donate to charities in Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Middle East and Africa.
You can donate to up to five charities in one transaction.
The minimum donation amount varies by charity.
|Frontier Airlines Miles
|Austin Pets Alive!
American Red Cross
Make-A-Wish Foundation
Fisher House Foundation (Hero Miles)
Shriners Hospital
Jack & Jill Late Stage Cancer Foundation
|To donate, you must call (801) 401-9003 in order to complete your transaction.
Frontier has an “all-or-nothing” policy, meaning that you must elect to donate all of the miles in your balance.
|Hawaiian Airlines HawaiianMiles
|American Cancer Society Hawaii Pacific
American Red Cross of Hawaii
Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii
Blood Bank of Hawaii
The Coral Reef Alliance
Friends of Hokule’a and Hawai’iloa
Hawaiian Humane Society
HUGS (Help, Understanding, and Group Support)
Make-A-Wish Hawaii
Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project
National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii
Shriners Hospital for Children of Honolulu
Special Olympics Hawaii
Surfrider Foundation Oahu Chapter
|At the end of the year, Hawaiian Airlines will match up to ½ million miles donated to each charity.
There is no minimum number of miles you must donate.
|JetBlue Airways TrueBlue Rewards
|
American Red Cross
Americares
USO of Metropolitan of New York
Wildlife Conservation Society
Concern Worldwide
Carbonfund.org
Make-A-Wish Foundation
Angel Flight
The JetBlue Foundation
KaBOOM!
DoSomething.org
CityYear
First Book
FDNY Foundation
Pencil
Cradle of Aviation
Ocean Foundation
New York Restoration Project
|A minimum donation of 500 points is required.
|Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards
|All Hands and Hearts
American Red Cross
Dream Foundation
Honor Flight Network
Ronald McDonald House Charities
Student Conservation Association
Team Rubicon
The Mission Continues
|A minimum donation of 500 points is required, with a daily maximum of 60,000 points.
|Spirit Airlines Free Spirit
|N/A
|N/A
|Sun Country Airlines Rewards
|Make-A-Wish Minnesota
|There is no minimum number of points you must donate.
|United Airlines MileagePlus
|Air Camp
Airlink Flight
American Red Cross
Americares Foundation
Clean The World
Conservation International
Dream Foundation
Fisher House Foundation (Hero Miles)
Global Glimpse
Guide Dogs of America
Make-A-Wish Foundation
MD Anderson Cancer Center
Mercy Medical Angels
Shriner’s Hospital
Special Olympics
The Ayuda Foundation
Transplant Recipients International Organization
U.S. Olympic Team
United Service Organizations Charity
|A minimum donation of 1,000 miles is required.
Giving back through these partnerships can be a great way to donate smaller balances of points and miles. For example, I have 840 American AAdvantage miles that I do not foresee myself using. Therefore, I donated these miles to Miles for Our Social Good, which supports various organizations in providing humanitarian relief.
International airlines have similar charity partnerships. If you have mileage balances with Lufthansa, Emirates or Aeroplan, you can offer those up to charity. Virgin Atlantic also has a partnership with Free the Children where you can donate your Flying Club miles.
Hotel loyalty programs to charity
In addition to airline loyalty programs, these hotel loyalty programs offer donation opportunities.
|Loyalty Program
|Charities
|Important Information
|Hilton Honors
|American Cancer Society®
American Indian College Fund
American Red Cross
Arthritis Foundation
Arbor Day Foundation
Books for Kids Foundation
City of Hope
Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
DonorsChoose
GlobalGiving
Global Soap Project
GRAMMY Foundation®
Habitat for Humanity
Hispanic Scholarship
Fund International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children
International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies
Kids Help Phone
Lance Armstrong Foundation
Make-A-Wish Foundation
National Coalition for the Homeless
The National Multiple Sclerosis Society
The Nature Conservancy Operation
Homefront Operation
Hug-A-Hero
Room to Read
Special Olympics
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
U.S Olympic & Paralympic Teams
World Vision World Wildlife Fund
|For every 10,000 points you donate, HHonors will send $25 to that charity.
A minimum donation of 10,000 points is required.
|Marriott Bonvoy
|American Red Cross
International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies
Marriott International Disaster Relief Fund
UNICEF
World Central Kitchen
|A minimum donation of 2,500 points is required.
|IHG Rewards Club
|American Red Cross
CARE International UK
International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies
Goodwill Industries
The Prince’s Trust
Youth Career Initiative
|A minimum donation of 2,500 points is required.
|World of Hyatt
|N/A
|N/A
Bottom line
While the TPG team loves to use miles for travel, donating them can go a long way for someone in need. If you’re not traveling during the pandemic and are unable to keep your miles from expiring, donating them is a great way to make sure they’re not wasted. Whether it’s converting points and miles into donations or by helping people in need, it’s important to give back what you can.
Featured photo by Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/Getty Images.
