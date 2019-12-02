We’re partnering with United Airlines to help people in need this Giving Tuesday
The holiday season is in full swing and we’re getting excited. But the holiday season can be a difficult time, especially for those in need.
That’s why we’re so excited to announce our partnership with United Airlines for Giving Tuesday — an international day of charitable giving celebrated on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving (Dec. 3 in 2019). And we can’t think of a better way to kick off the holidays than donating miles to those who need them most.
As part of the partnership, we’re announcing that United Airlines will be matching miles donated at a 1:1 ratio for up to 10 million MileagePlus miles for its Miles on a Mission program. In the inaugural round, United raised a total of 11,091,896 miles in 28 days — a hard act to follow, but we know you’re all up for the challenge. And the fact that over 11 milllion MileagePlus miles were raised in less than a month for a myriad of causes is a testament to the incredible success of this program.
This year, our goal is to raise a total of 20 million miles for the following campaigns:
- Rainbow Railroad: We’re proud to work closely with Rainbow Railroad, an organization that helps those who identify as members of the LGBTQI community find asylum from their countries of origin where they are persecuted.
- PeaceJam: We’re also thrilled to sponsor PeaceJam, an international organization dedicated to teaching the leaders of tomorrow peace-oriented approaches to global citizenship. Through PeaceJam, Nobel Peace Prize Laureates are connected with youth groups, and teach pathways for inspiring meaningful changes in their communities.
- Compass to Care: This Chicago-based organization assists children suffering from cancer by providing travel to receive life-saving cancer treatments, as 30% of children diagnosed with cancer do not live within 60 miles of an oncologist.
- The Extra Mile: An organization that provides assistance to individuals who need to travel to see loved ones who are dying, by alleviating the burden of last-minute ticket purchases.
- A Walk on Water: A surf-therapy organization that helps children with special needs.
- The Station Foundation: An organization committed to guiding special ops veterans returning from combat.
- Up2UsSports: An organization that works to engage, train and support coaches to serve as mentors and role models for youth in underserved communities all across the U.S.
- IAMALS: A patient-led and patient-focused community that works to reshape the understanding of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and creates opportunities for ALS patients to lead the fight for a cure.
Best of all, it’s up to you to decide which charity or mission you’re most passionate about. You can donate your miles at United.com/donate.
Brian Kelly, the Points Guy himself, will be in United’s Terminal C at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in Newark, New Jersey, from around 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. on Giving Tuesday encouraging travelers to donate — so if you see him, it’s the perfect time to say hello and be generous with your miles!
And remember, the holiday season can be especially stressful for those in the travel industry. So this year, show them some love. If there’s an employee who has made your holiday brighter, ask to snap a photo and use the hashtag #TPGGivesThanks and tag @thepointsguy social account of your choosing.
Feature photo by The Points Guy Staff.
