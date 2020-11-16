Your guide to Airlines Week at the 2020 TPG Awards
Welcome to Airlines Week of the 2020 TPG Awards! Today we’re kicking off a packed five days of content — and you have a multitude of opportunities to participate. Throughout the week, we’ll take a close look at the airline industry and what the future holds for the traveling public, and you can use the #TPGAwards2020 across all of our social platforms to join the conversation.
And in case you missed the announcement last week, we’re wrapping things up this year with Trivia Night at the 2020 TPG Awards on Thursday Dec. 17, with questions based on all of the content we’re rolling out across all four weeks. Be sure to follow along on the site and across our social channels to maximize your chances at taking home some terrific prizes.
Read on for more details on what we have on tap this week.
In This Post
Monday
We’ll start the week with an announcement of our two Readers’ Choice award-winners — Best U.S. Airline Loyalty Program and Best Airline Cobranded Credit Card. We had tens of thousands of TPG readers weigh in to pick the winners, so stay tuned for the announcement at 9 a.m. Eastern Time.
We’ll then launch some of our top-notch editorial content we have lined up for the week, including:
- Zach Griff‘s take on why change fees may only be the beginning of future airline updates
- My suggestions on how to maximize 100,000 JetBlue TrueBlue points in 2021
Monday will be a busy day on our social channels as well, with TPG Editor-at-Large Zach Honig — our social host for the week — kicking things off, and plenty of discussion opportunities around the award winners. Be sure to check out our new, custom aviation augmented-reality filter on Instagram and see if you can figure out what plane that cockpit belongs to! If you use the filters, share them on your own Instagram account and tag @thepointsguy for a chance to win some TPG swag each week.
And remember to follow along to the full #TPGAwards2020 conversation on Twitter, where the community is encouraged to share their thoughts on all of the content launching throughout the week.
Tuesday
The content continues on Tuesday, as Ben Mutzabaugh will be taking a deeper dive into how airline route maps have changed (and will continue to change) in response to the pandemic. For any new followers or readers just getting into the world of points and miles, Victoria Walker will highlight how now may be a great time to get started. And our social team will highlight how some members of the TPG community are taking Vikkie’s words to heart, while Zach Griff will share his own, personal favorite aviation story.
Wednesday
Things really kick into high gear mid-week, when Zach Griff takes a close look at innovation in airline loyalty — which will include giving out our first Editors’ Choice award for the program that took the most forward-looking steps in 2020. We’ll also have our first internal Facebook Live at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, breaking down the winners of the two Readers’ Choice awards — and discussing whether we agree with reader votes.
However, the most exciting event of the day is our first Future of Travel webinar of the 2020 TPG Awards, as Brian Kelly will sit down with Blake Scholl, CEO of Boom Technology at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. His company is working toward building a new, supersonic passenger jet — one that may ultimately shave a ton of travel time off popular routes:
- New York to London in three and a half hours (instead of nearly seven hours)
- Los Angeles to Sydney in eight and a half hours (instead of roughly 15 hours)
Brian and Blake will discuss how Boom came to be and what supersonic air travel means for passengers. If you’re even a casual flyer, this is an exciting event you won’t want to miss.
The excitement continues on our social channels, as our team will be taking a look back at the key aviation news that transpired over the course of 2020. We’ll also launch a fun, fill-in-the-blank activity on Instagram, so be sure you’re following @thepointsguy to participate.
Thursday
Our second Editors’ Choice award will be handed out Thursday, as Zach Honig’s “Spotlight on Safety” feature launches, taking a close look at what airlines are doing to keep passengers safe — and which one stands ahead of the rest. This will also be a busy day across our social media channels, including an Instagram Live with Pete Weber, better known as “Pilot Pete” from the Bachelorette and Bachelor television series. Tune in to our Instagram (@thepointsguy) at 4 p.m. Eastern Time to hear Pete’s thoughts on the current travel situation as a pilot for Delta Air Lines.
Friday
We’ll wrap up Airlines Week with more great content for our readers, starting with Zach Griff’s look-ahead to 2021 and the key airline loyalty updates on the horizon — including the new partnership between American and JetBlue and Alaska’s formal entrance into the Oneworld Alliance. We’ll also give out our first special honor of 2020: TPG’s “Making a Difference” award, which will go to a trio of deserving airline employees.
Our social media efforts will continue as well, including an interactive quiz on Instagram stories testing your knowledge of the airline industry — and much more.
Bottom line
There’s a lot to look forward to this week as the 2020 TPG Awards gets rolling. The coronavirus pandemic may have changed the format for this year’s awards, but there’s still a lot to be optimistic about as 2021 approaches.
Be sure to follow us across our social media channels so you don’t miss any of our content. Remember — everything awards-related is fair game for Trivia Night at the TPG Awards next month, so follow along throughout the week (and in subsequent weeks) to maximize your chances at winning some great prizes.
Featured graphic by Wyatt Smith / The Points Guy
