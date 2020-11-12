News

This year has been a challenging one for the travel industry, but that hasn’t stopped some innovators from taking bold steps forward. One interesting area of opportunity is supersonic travel. Concorde is the probably the best-known passenger jet that flew at supersonic speeds, but those planes last took to the skies in 2003.

Now, a relative newcomer is aiming to leverage new technology to take travelers from New York to London in just three and a half hours — and next week, you have a chance to hear directly from the man leading these efforts.

Join TPG’s founder and CEO Brian Kelly as he welcomes Blake Scholl, CEO of Boom Supersonic, to his next Future of Travel webinar. This special session for Airlines Week at the 2020 TPG Awards will highlight the exciting developments underway at Boom, which launched a prototype jet — the XB-1 — just last month.

Date: Wednesday Nov. 18
Time: 11 a.m. Eastern Time, 8 a.m. Pacific Time
Location: Zoom Webinar — Register here

Even if you’re unable to attend the webinar live, be sure to register anyway. You’ll then automatically receive a link to the recording within 24 hours of the end of the session.

Overview image of the Nov. 18 Future of Travel webinar with Black Scholl

Boom Supersonic was founded in 2014 with the goal of bringing high-speed travel into the mainstream. While Concorde is remembered fondly by those who flew it, only 14 of the planes ever operated commercial flights — and it never turned a profit for the two airlines that ultimately put it into service (Air France and British Airways). Today, those jets are relics, relegated to museums around the U.S. and Europe.

Scholl hopes to chart a different course. Boom has already signed on two launch customers — Japan Airlines and Virgin Group — and hopes to start test flights of its prototype in 2021. In fact, it’s even inked a contract with the U.S. Air Force that could see the company provide supersonic flights to government officials.

Boom’s three core principles are speed, safety and sustainability, and its future passenger jet (named “Overture”) is being built with these in mind. And if things go according to plan, by the end of the decade, you may find yourself on flights like:

  • Los Angeles (LAX) to Sydney (SYD) in just eight and a half hours (instead of the nearly 15 hours it takes today)
  • San Francisco to Tokyo in just six hours (instead of ten)

If you want to learn more about this exciting company and how it could transform the industry, be sure to register today.

“The Future of Travel with Brian Kelly” is a series of live events looking ahead at what’s in store for the travel industry as it begins to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Join Brian as he interviews top experts and company executives on a range of topics, including traveler health, cleanliness measures, loyalty programs and what it all means for the traveling public.

