Reporter Liz Hund: 10 of my favorite TPG stories for points-and-miles beginners in 2019
There are so many ways to earn points and miles that it can be quite overwhelming for a beginner. However, once you get a general understanding of the points-and-miles game, it gets a whole lot easier and exciting. The only downside of this acquired knowledge is that you’ll likely find yourself judging your friends and family who are still using debit cards and don’t understand why you’re such a points fanatic.
Hopefully you’re not silently watching from a distance, because sharing your knowledge could potentially lead to a family or friend trip that you never thought possible. So next time you see a friend online shopping without going through a shopping portal or, dare I say, paying with a debit card — send them this post. These are my top 10 favorite articles aimed at beginners from 2019.
TPG beginner’s guide: Everything you need to know about points, miles, airlines and credit cards
For those looking to get acquainted with the points and miles game, this guide by Samantha Rosen, who writes lifestyle, travel and credit-card content for TPG, is your starting point. It covers everything you need to know and breaks it down so you can easily understand the basics.
Why Chase Sapphire Preferred and Freedom Unlimited are the perfect beginner combo
I wish I could shout this from the rooftop because everyone needs to know this, especially beginners. These two cards are a powerful duo that will help you get closer to the points redemption of your dreams, faster.
The easy way to earn bonus points every time you take Lyft
There’s so many simple and effortless ways to earn points and miles that many often get overlooked. For instance, I know way too many people who don’t know that they can simultaneously earn Hilton and Delta points all while taking a Lyft. Add that to your 2020 to-do list.
How to start the New Year off points rich
Because who doesn’t want to start their New Year off points-rich? This guide highlights all the ways you can do so, starting with taking advantage of credit card welcome bonuses.
The 6 best starter travel credit cards of 2019
If you want to get rewards on current travel and spend to put toward future travel, the first step is to get a credit card that believes in rewarding you for all that. This guide helps you find a starter travel rewards card that fits your lifestyle.
A young adult’s guide to getting started with credit cards
This is the perfect comprehensive guide for young adults thinking about getting their first credit card. This guide covers everything from what you need to know about your credit to how the cards actually work.
The beginners guide to airline shopping portals
Say it with me, “I will never online shop without using a shopping portal again.” Shopping portals are one of the simplest tactics for building your points balance without going out of your way. The best part? There are opportunities to double dip your earnings when you also use a points-earning credit card.
How college students can maximize travel rewards credit cards
One of the best times to start building credit and get rewarded for it is when you’re in college. Before you go crazy with the spending, make sure you read up on how to be a responsible credit card user.
How to use travel to and from college to fund your next vacation
Whether you’re flying, driving or taking the train, travel to and from college can actually be quite rewarding (and if you keep track of all your trips then you may even be able to take a points-paid spring break).
How your dorm decor can earn you a free flight
College itself is quite the investment, and when you add in the extras like, say, dorm décor it can get even pricier. If you employ these simple tactics then you could have something like a flight to show for the spending.
