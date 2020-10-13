Alaska Airlines sets new date for full Oneworld membership
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Alaska Airlines has a new date for when it will be a full fledged member of the Oneworld alliance: March 31, 2021.
The date is about three months later than executives planned when the Seattle-based carrier was officially invited to join the alliance in July. However, it is on par with the “sometime late Q1” timeline that was disclosed in September.
One thing that has not changed are the benefits Oneworld membership will bring to Alaska frequent flyers. They will still be able to earn and burn miles across the alliance’s 13 member carriers, use lounges around the world and have access to more than 1,000 destinations across the alliance map.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news!
In addition, frequent flyers on other Oneworld members will have access to Alaska’s network and lounges. This includes the new flagship lounge that the airline opened at its Seattle/Tacoma International Airport (SEA) base in 2019.
“We are officially joining a family with some of the best airlines in the world,” Nathaniel Pieper, senior vice president of fleet, finances and alliances at Alaska, said in a statement on Oct. 12. “The possibilities are tremendous.”
Alaska’s Oneworld membership is part and parcel with an expanded codeshare arrangement with American Airlines. The carriers have expanded the number of flights carrying each airline’s code from West Coast hubs, including Los Angeles (LAX) and Seattle. At the same time, American plans to begin new international service between Alaska’s Seattle home and London Heathrow (LHR), Bangalore (BLR) and Shanghai Pudong (PVG) in 2021.
The codeshare expansion includes several of Alaska’s new routes from LAX — to Boise (BOI), Missoula (MSO) and Spokane (GEG) — that it launched in 2020, according to Cirium schedule data.
Related: Alaska Airlines delays full Oneworld membership to early 2021
Featured image by Alberto Riva/The Points Guy.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 80,000 points are worth $1,000 toward travel.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.