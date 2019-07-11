This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Delta Air Lines is doing its best to muscle its way to dominance at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. But Alaska Airlines – Seattle’s hometown airline, with its largest hub at Seattle-Tacoma International (SEA) – is doing all it can to keep ahead with the opening of its wow-worthy new flagship lounge in SEA’s North Satellite, which now serves only Alaska Airlines flights and is undergoing a welcome major renovation and expansion.
Located on the mezzanine level of the main terminal’s North Satellite, the 15,800 square-foot new Alaska Airlines Lounge seats 340 guests and is three times the size of any of Alaska Airlines’ other lounges.
Designed in partnership with Graham Baba Architects, the space has a wide variety of seating styles and options; warm Pacific Northwest colors, materials and finishes; and plenty of wood. There are some design amusements (lamps that evoke airplane engines; partition walls with wooden propeller-like slats); a glass-enclosed fireplace and three distinct areas to hang out in, dubbed “Take a breath,” “Help Yourself” and “Cut Loose.” (Don’t worry, you don’t need to remember those names.)
Related: The Best Credit Cards for Airline Lounge Access
The best perk of this lounge may be its location: wrap-around windows offers views of the runway and airfield activity. On clear days it is easy to see downtown Seattle, the Olympic Mountains and Mount Rainier.
Guests can check-in with a concierge at the welcome desk or use one of the biometric fingerprint readers for self-check-in.
The “Take a breath” area is the largest space, with the most seating options and some of the best viewing spots. A dozen custom-made Alaska loungers with leather footrests, lamps, side tables and at-your-elbow power ports line one wall of windows.
High stools at a long counter provide a great place to work or sip a drink while offering unobstructed views of the airfield.
Both high and low-backed banks of seating in the “Take a Breath” area of the lounge have power ports, small tables and views out on onto the runway.
Complimentary food, along with coffee and tea drinks prepared by Starbucks-trained baristas, is offered in the “Help Yourself” area.
Be sure to order a coffee drink that comes with foam so the barista can impress you with the stenciled airplane image.
Morning meal options include Greek yogurt, hard-boiled cage-free eggs, scones, bagels, and fresh fruit. In the afternoon, the menu includes salads, soups, breads, a Trail Mix bar and baked goods. Come evening, lounge offerings include veggies, dips, cheese, crackers, fruit and cookies. There are also a variety of meals-for-purchase ($8-$10) that can be packed to go.
A pancake-maker, a popular amenity in other Alaska Airlines lounges that can “print” 180 pancakes in an hour, is featured in the new flagship lounge as well.
The bar in “Cut loose” area of the Alaska Airlines flagship lounge also has great views of the airfield and the mountains, as well as complimentary drinks that include a dozen local beers on draft (try the “Lounge Life IPA”) as a well as West Coast wines and cocktails. Premium wines and spirits are offered for purchase as well.
The new Alaska Airlines flagship lounge in the North Satellite opens to the public on Friday (July 12) and is the carrier’s third lounge at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and is part of a $50 million investment the airline is making in its lounge portfolio.
Alaska Airlines recently renovated it lounges in Los Angeles; Portland, Oregon, and Anchorage, Alaska. It also has opened a new lounge at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). The eighth Alaska lounge will open at San Francisco International Airport in 2020.
Entry into the Alaska Airlines Lounge is open to lounge members, those flying on a paid first- class ticket (bought with cash or miles) and anyone purchasing a day pass ($50). There is a 50% discount on day passes for guests who make their pass purchase with an Alaska Airlines Visa Signature credit card.
Related: Alaska Airlines Visa Signature Card Review
Featured photo by Harriet Baskas for TPG.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.