It’s official. Las Vegas parking fees have started to crack — and in some cases, completely shatter.
After several years of virtually nothing but Las Vegas parking fee introductions, increases and hassles (because $50+ daily resort fees just aren’t enough fun all by themselves), last year brought the first cracks in the more-is-more world of Vegas parking fees. In 2018, the Las Vegas Wynn and Encore properties eliminated parking fees for all overnight guests as well as visitors who spent at least $50 in retail stores, restaurants, theaters, nightclubs, lounges or on any gameplay. Then, the Cosmopolitan retired self- and valet-parking fees for overnight hotel guests, though kept them for visitors.
But now, a major milestone has been reached. The Las Vegas Review Journal reported, and the hotel confirmed to TPG, that the Wynn and Encore are eliminating all parking fees beginning September 30. This includes self- and valet-parking for both overnight guests and visitors. Free parking for all is a big deal, not just for out-of-town guests, but for those who may simply drive in for a few hours.
Where to park for free in Las Vegas
In addition to the Wynn and Encore (beginning on September 30), here are other places to park for free in Las Vegas:
- Treasure Island: Free self- and valet-parking for all.
- Cosmopolitan: Free self- and valet-parking for overnight hotel guests.
- Venetian and Palazzo: Free self- and valet-parking for all.
- Planet Hollywood: Self-parking is free for all.
- Rio: Free self- and valet-parking for all.
- Tropicana: Free self and valet parking.
- Circus Circus: Self-parking is free for all.
- Sahara Las Vegas: Free self- and valet-parking for all.
- Stratosphere: Free self- and valet-parking.
Use status to park for free on the Strip
If you are willing to use a little strategy and elite status, there are even more places to park for free on the Strip.
If you have World of Hyatt elite status, be sure and match that status to M life, as even the lowest level of Hyatt elite status matches to M life Pearl status, which is enough to enjoy free self-parking at the Bellagio, MGM, Mandalay Bay, Aria, Park MGM and other M life resorts where self-parking can cost up to $18 per night. Low-tier Hyatt Discoverist elite status can be had simply by holding the World of Hyatt Credit Card, so it is very easy to obtain even without staying at Hyatt properties.
If you prefer the Caesars properties, such as Caesars Palace, Bally’s, Harrah’s, Paris and the Flamingo, you can target status in the Total Rewards program in order to park for free. You can match your Wyndham Rewards Platinum or Diamond status to Total Rewards and enjoy not only free parking at the Platinum, Diamond and Seven Star levels, but also waived resort fees for Diamond and Seven Star members. (While not parking related, there’s also a stay at Atlantis in the Bahamas awaiting Total Rewards members with Platinum status or above — even if you matched into the program.)
The Wyndham Rewards credit card confers automatic Platinum status, but right now you can also match your elite status in another hotel program to Wyndham Rewards Platinum or Diamond status (and then on to Total Rewards).
Bottom line
Las Vegas is ground zero for ancillary hotel fees, so we are thrilled that a major Las Vegas property has decided to fully back away from parking fees for its guests and visitors. Yes, these Vegas properties are still largely resort fee hungry, but we’ll take progress where we can get it.
While some Vegas visitors may scoff at the idea of renting a car in Las Vegas, there are some pretty epic day trips outside of Vegas that await those who crave a little fresh air in between gambling sessions.
Featured image by Eric Lo / Getty Images
