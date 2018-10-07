This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Wyndham Rewards is currently offering an impressive status match and challenge offer. This offer allows you to match your status with another hotel loyalty program to Gold, Platinum or Diamond in Wyndham Rewards, which was named the second best hotel loyalty program by TPG in 2017.
Wyndham Rewards Gold status normally requires five qualifying nights and provides useful benefits including preferred rooms and late check-out when available. With this offer, you can match to Wyndham Gold by simply having a loyalty account with another hotel loyalty program. If you match to Gold, you’ll keep the status through the end of the calendar year following the year in which you received the status. So, if you match before the end of 2018 then you’ll keep the status until the end of 2019.
Matching to Wyndham Rewards Platinum takes a mid-level amount of status, but provides the benefits of Gold status plus early check-in when available and Caesars Entertainment Total Rewards status match. You can match to Platinum status if you are an:
- Marriott Rewards Silver Elite
- Hilton Honors Silver
- Choice Privileges Gold or Platinum
- Best Western Gold, Platinum or Diamond
- Hyatt Discoverist or Explorist
- IHG Gold Elite
- Radisson Rewards Silver
You could also get the status required to match to Wyndham Rewards Platinum by doing the match and challenge with the hotel elite status provided by any of the following credit cards:
- Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card (Marriott Rewards Silver Elite)
- Starwood Preferred Guest® Credit Card from American Express (Marriott Rewards Silver Elite)
- Starwood Preferred Guest® Business Credit Card from American Express (Marriott Rewards Silver Elite)
- Hilton Honors American Express Card (Hilton Honors Silver)
- Choice Privileges Visa Signature Card (Choice Privileges Gold)
- Best Western Rewards Mastercard (Best Western Gold)
- Best Western Rewards Premium Mastercard (Best Western Platinum)
- United Club Card (Hyatt Discoverist)
- Radisson Rewards Visa Signature Card (Radisson Rewards Silver)
The real value comes with a match to Wyndham Rewards Diamond status though, as then you’ll get all the benefits of Platinum status plus suite upgrades when available at check-in on each stay, the opportunity to give one Gold level membership to a family member or friend each year, and a better Caesars Entertainment Total Rewards status match. You can match to Diamond status if you are an:
- Marriott Rewards Gold Elite, Platinum Elite, Platinum Premier Elite or Platinum Premier Elite with Ambassador
- Hilton Honors Gold or Diamond
- Choice Privileges Diamond
- Best Western Diamond Select
- Hyatt Globalist
- IHG Platinum Elite or Spire Elite
- Radisson Rewards Gold or Platinum
Note that you could also get the status required to match to Wyndham Rewards Diamond by doing the match and challenge with the hotel elite status provided by any of the following credit cards:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express (Marriott Rewards Gold Elite, Hilton Honors Gold)
- Starwood Preferred Guest® American Express Luxury Card (Marriott Rewards Gold Elite)
- Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card (Hilton Honors Gold)
- Hilton Honors American Express Business Card (Hilton Honors Gold)
- Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express (Hilton Honors Diamond)
- IHG Rewards Club Select Credit Card (IHG Platinum Elite)
- Radisson Rewards Premier Visa Signature Card (Radisson Rewards Gold)
If you match to Platinum or Diamond, you’ll keep the status for 90 days from the date on which the match was approved, which usually occurs within five to seven days of submitting the status match form. Within the 90 days, you can extend your status by completing a challenge:
- If you matched to Platinum: stay seven nights within the 90-day status match to keep Platinum
- If you matched to Diamond: stay 14 nights within the 90-day status match period to keep Diamond
If you complete your final stay for your status challenge in 2018, you’ll keep the status until the end of 2019. But, if you complete your final stay for the status challenge in early 2019 — which would be within the 90-day status match period even if you applied for a match today — you’ll keep the status through the end of 2020.
There’s no indication for how long Wyndham Rewards will offer this status match and challenge, so if you can satisfy the challenge you should submit the status match form soon. To do so you’ll need to:
- Go to the status match offer page and sign in to your Wyndham Rewards account.
- Select the name of the loyalty program you’re matching from and type in your current status level in that program.
- Upload a picture or screenshot of your member card from the other hotel loyalty program. Make sure your name and current status are visible.
- Hit submit.
H/T: Loyalty Lobby
Featured image courtesy of Wyndham Lake Buena Vista.
