16 ways to earn Wyndham Rewards points for your next redemption
You can redeem for high-quality hotels using relatively few points with the Wyndham Rewards program. After all, you’ll pay no more than 30,000 Wyndham Rewards points per bedroom per night. Especially compared with the high award night costs in other hotel loyalty programs, this means you can get a lot of value from Wyndham Rewards points.
Sure, when you think of Wyndham, you might picture Days Inn, Howard Johnson, Travelodge and Super 8. But, the Wyndham Rewards portfolio also includes TYRP, Wyndham Grand and the Trademark Collection. You can also book select Caesar’s Entertainment casino properties and Wyndham timeshare properties with Wyndham Rewards points.
So, regardless of whether you’re taking a road trip, visiting U.S. national parks, relaxing with a staycation or traveling to a country currently accepting Americans, you may want to stay at a Wyndham property. And, you may find that redeeming Wyndham points for your stay provides good value. So, today let’s consider 16 ways to earn Wyndham Rewards points for your next redemption.
In This Post
Earn Wyndham points by staying at hotels
You can earn 10 points per dollar spent or 1,000 points — whichever is more — each time you stay with Wyndham. Based on TPG’s valuations, this means you’ll get an 11% return or points worth $11 on each stay, whichever is more.
Usually, you’ll earn points on the room rate you pay. But, at Dolce Hotels and Resorts, Wyndham Grand, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts (including Wyndham Viva) and Wyndham Garden, you’ll earn points on the total charges you pay. When you book Go Fast awards, you can earn 10x points on the cash part of your redemption.
But, you’ll only earn points when you book directly with Wyndham. Specifically, you can earn points when you book through Wyndham’s call centers, web sites, mobile app or on-site at a hotel. So, you won’t earn points if you book through a third-party website such as an online travel agency. However, in some cases, stays booked through independent travel agents may earn points.
Finally, you won’t earn points at:
- Select properties: Wyndham Concorde Isla Margarita, The Alexander and The H Hotel
- Select Dolce Hotels and Resorts corporate training facilities: Bank of Montreal Institute for Learning and the Ivey Tangerine Leadership Centre
- Travelodge properties outside of the United States, Canada and Mexico
- Select Wyndham destinations (see participating destinations here)
- Select Caesar’s Entertainment properties (see participating properties here)
Elite status bonuses
Wyndham Rewards has four elite status member levels. At enrollment, you’ll be an entry-level Blue member. Earlier this year, Wyndham Rewards announced elite status extensions through 2021 and lower requirements for travelers looking to qualify in 2020. So, in 2020 you can earn Gold after three nights, Platinum after nine nights and Diamond after 24 nights.
Wyndham Rewards elites get accelerated earning points on most stays that earn points. However, Go Fast award nights don’t earn accelerated earning points. On other point-earning stays, elites get the following accelerated earning points:
- Gold members: 10% of base points for 11x total points (12.1% total return based on TPG’s valuations)
- Platinum members: 15% of base points for 15x total points (16.5% total return)
- Diamond members: 20% of base points for 20x total points (22% total return)
Wyndham adds accelerated earning points to your base points before calculating the 1,000-point per stay minimum. So, Wyndham will only round your points up to 1,000 points per stay if your base points plus your accelerated earning points are less than 1,000 points.
Earn points through Wyndham Rewards promotions
Wyndham Rewards also periodically offers bonus points promotions. For example, when you register and book by Sept. 30 and complete your stay by Oct. 2, you’ll get 7,500 bonus points after staying two consecutive nights.
Earn Wyndham points with credit cards
Wyndham and Barclays offer two cobranded Wyndham Rewards credit cards. Both cards carry the Wyndham Rewards® Visa® Card name. But, one card has a $75 annual fee while the other card has no annual fee. So, let’s compare these cards in the following table.
|Wyndham Rewards Visa Card with $75 annual fee
|Wyndham Rewards Visa Card with no annual fee
|Welcome bonus
|Earn 15,000 bonus points after your first purchase or balance transfer
Plus, earn an additional 15,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases or balance transfers within the first 90 days of account opening
|Earn 15,000 bonus points after your first purchase or balance transfer
|Earning rates
|5x at participating By Wyndham hotels and Wyndham timeshare properties for a 5.5% return based on TPG’s valuations
2x on gas, utility and grocery store purchases for a 2.2% return
1x on other purchases for a 1.1% return
|3x at participating By Wyndham hotels and Wyndham timeshare properties for a 3.3% return based on TPG’s valuations
2x on gas, utility and grocery store purchases for a 2.2% return
1x on other purchases for a 1.1% return
|Other card perks
|Wyndham Platinum elite status
6,000 bonus points after each account anniversary
|Wyndham Gold elite status
Some of the best credit cards for travel purchases will provide a higher return on hotel stays. And, as I’ll discuss in the next section, if you’re looking for an everyday spending card that earns Wyndham Rewards points, you may be better off with a card that earns Capital One Venture Rewards miles.
Transfer points to Wyndham Rewards
Two main travel currencies can be transferred to Wyndham Rewards: Capital One Venture Rewards miles and Caesar’s Entertainment reward credits. Let’s take a closer look at these transfer options.
Capital One Venture Rewards miles
You can transfer Capital One Venture Rewards miles to Wyndham Rewards at a 2:1.5 ratio. Specifically, you can transfer 1,000 Capital One miles to 750 Wyndham Rewards points. And, the transfer usually occurs instantly.
So, you may do better with one of the following Capital One Venture Rewards cards than with a cobranded Wyndham Rewards card.
|Capital One credit card
|Sign-up bonus
|Earning rate
|Annual fee
|Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card
|Earn 100,000 bonus miles when you spend $20,000 in the first 12 months, or still earn 50,000 miles if you spend $3,000 in the first three months
|5x on Uber Eats through Jan. 31, 2021
5x on hotel and car rental purchases made through Capital One travel
2x on everything else
|$95
|Capital One® VentureOne® Rewards Credit Card
|Earn 20,000 bonus miles once you spend $1,000 within the first three months
|5x on Uber Eats through Jan. 31, 2021
5x on hotel and car rental purchases made through Capital One travel
1.25x on everything else
|None
|Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business
|Earn 50,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,500 within the first three months
|5x on hotel and car rental purchases made through Capital One travel
2x on everything else
|$0 intro for the first year, $95 after that
|Capital One® Spark® Miles Select for Business
|Earn 20,000 bonus miles once you spend $3,000 within the first three months
|5x on hotel and car rental purchases made through Capital One travel
1.5x on everything else
|None
The information for the Capital One Spark Miles and Capital One Spark Miles Select has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
If you use the Capital One Venture Card as your everyday spending card, you’ll effectively earn 1.5 Wyndham points per dollar spent on most purchases. Plus, the Capital One Venture Card currently features an elevated sign-up bonus if you can meet the elevated minimum spending requirements in the first 12 months.
Caesar’s Entertainment reward credits
You can transfer Caesar’s Entertainment reward credits to Wyndham Rewards at a 1:1 ratio. But, you can only transfer rewards credits in increments of 5,000 reward credits. And, you can only transfer up to 30,000 reward credits to Wyndham Rewards per year. Plus, transfers may take six to eight weeks to process.
Earn points by shopping and dining
You can also earn Wyndham Rewards points on select online shopping purchases and dining. Here’s what you need to know.
Wyndham Rewards Shopping portal
Wyndham Rewards has a shopping portal. When you start at the Wyndham Rewards shopping site, click through to the merchant of your choice and make a purchase, you can earn Wyndham Rewards points on your purchase.
Note that these Wyndham points are on top of any rewards you’d earn from the merchant or your credit card. So, you may be able to triple drip by clicking through the Wyndham Rewards shopping site.
There are many other shopping portals, though. And, some may offer a higher earning rate. So, it’s worth comparing your options with a shopping portal aggregator such as Cashback Monitor.
Earn Wyndham points with DoorDash
You can currently earn Wyndham Rewards points for DoorDash orders started through Wyndham’s DoorDash landing page. But, after the end of September, you’ll no longer be able to earn Wyndham Rewards points for DoorDash orders.
Until this promotion ends, you’ll earn 250 Wyndham Rewards points each time you provide your Wyndham Rewards number and place an order of $2.50 or more in the U.S. New DoorDash customers can earn 2,000 Wyndham Rewards points after placing their first eligible order. Based on TPG’s valuations, 250 Wyndham points are worth $3, while 2,000 points are worth $22.
Finally, don’t forget to check whether any of the current food delivery promo codes can save you money before placing your order.
Earn Wyndham points with Home Chef
You can also earn Wyndham Rewards points when you order Home Chef meal kits. To earn Wyndham points with Home Chef, you must click through Wyndham’s Home Chef link and become a new Home Chef customer. Then, you’ll earn:
- 2,500 Wyndham Rewards points on your first box
- 500 Wyndham Rewards points on each subsequent box
Based on TPG’s monthly valuations, you’ll earn $27 of points on your first box and $5 of points on each subsequent box.
Wyndham Business rewards
Wyndham offers various business travel and event planning rewards through its Wyndham Business program. So, whether you manage company travel, plan events professionally or are planning a one-off event, you may be able to pick up some extra points.
Small and medium businesses
If you manage company travel, you may earn some extra rewards and discounts by enrolling your company. For example, registered small and medium businesses can get 10% off the best available rate. Business accounts can currently earn 4x points when booking lodging for a crew member with promo code P4P2020.
If you have an eligible business and don’t yet have an account with Wyndham Business, there’s currently an enrollment promotion. Specifically, through Dec. 31, 2020, eligible new small and medium business accounts can earn 30,000 Wyndham Rewards bonus points after spending $10,000 with Wyndham. Based on TPG’s valuations, 30,000 points are worth $330.
Wyndham’s Go Meet program
Through Wyndham’s Go Meet program, you can earn one point per dollar spent when you plan an event. Specifically, you can earn points on:
- Guest sleeping rooms, but only when ten or more rooms are booked on at least one night of your event
- Event space cost
- Event food and beverage costs
You won’t earn points on taxes, resort fees, facility fees, incidental charges, gratuities and related charges. But, the Go Meet program differs from other event planner rewards programs in a few positive ways:
- Event planners can earn regardless of the billing method
- Paying guests who are Wyndham Rewards members can still earn 10x points or 1,000 points (whichever is more) on qualified stays
- No minimum spending requirement on events
- No limit on how much you can earn
Not all Wyndham Rewards hotels participate in the Go Meet program, though. And, some Wyndham Rewards hotels may offer point bonuses to event planners under terms that differ from the Go Meet program. So, take a close look at how much you’ll earn when signing an event contract with a Wyndham Rewards hotel.
Earn Wyndham points with travel partners
You can also earn Wyndham Rewards points when you book tours, activities and car rentals. Here’s what you need to know.
Tours and activities
When you book tours and activities through Wyndham Rewards Experiences, you can earn 10x Wyndham Rewards points on your booking. Based on TPG’s valuations, you’d get an 11% return on your booking just by clicking through Wyndham Rewards Experiences. And, this return is before considering the rewards you’d earn from your credit card.
Viator powers the tours and activities bookable through Wyndham Rewards Experiences. So, you can earn Wyndham Rewards points on over 100,000 Viator activities, tours and experiences around the world. However, many of these activities, tours and experiences aren’t currently operating due to coronavirus concerns and regulations.
Car rentals
You can also earn Wyndham Rewards points when you rent a car from Avis or Budget. Typically, you’ll earn 100 points per day on qualifying rentals, up to 500 points per rental, when you provide your Wyndham Rewards number at the rental counter. Based on TPG’s valuations, 100 Wyndham points are worth $1 and 500 points are worth $5.
Avis is currently offering 3x points for qualifying rentals of three days or longer through the end of 2020. To get 3x points, you must use coupon number MUHA008 and provide your Wyndham Rewards member number when you reserve your vehicle. 3x points are only available when you rent from participating Avis locations in the U.S. and Canada, but this promotion is valid for all car groups. Advance reservations are required and this 3x offer may not be combined with any other coupon, promotion or offer.
However, there are many other ways to save on rental cars. My personal favorite is to use AutoSlash to find a cheap car rental. Or, you can check current car rental promotions yourself. If you can’t find any good deals, one final option is to redeem your points and miles for a car rental.
Other Wyndham partnerships
There are two final partnerships through which you can earn Wyndham Rewards points. So, let’s take a closer look at these two partners.
Opinion Rewards Panel
You can earn Wyndham Rewards points when you join Opinion Rewards Panel and take surveys. Specifically, when you join through Wyndham’s link, you’ll earn 500 Wyndham Rewards points after completing your first survey. Based on TPG’s valuations, 500 Wyndham points are worth $5. You’ll earn points for every additional survey you take as well, presumably at a much lower rate.
Marathon Gas
You can also earn Wyndham Rewards points at participating Marathon Gas stations in the U.S. To earn points, you must sign-up for an account with Marathon’s loyalty program MakeItCount through Wyndham’s link. Then, you can earn:
- 2 Wyndham Rewards points for every gallon of fuel purchased
- A varying number of Wyndham Rewards points on select in-store purchases
- See current in-store earn offers under the My Offers tab in the MakeItCount app
You’ll also save on gas when using the MakeItCount app. Plus, use one of the best credit cards for gas purchases to maximize your fuel purchases.
Buy Wyndham points
Finally, you can also buy Wyndham Rewards points for yourself or others in increments of 1,000 points. Wyndham Rewards points cost $13 per 1,000 points, which equates to 1.3 cents per point. But, TPG values Wyndham Rewards points at 1.1 cents each. So, buying points won’t make sense unless you have a specific high-value redemption in mind.
If you decide to buy Wyndham Rewards points, use one of the best credit cards for buying points. When you buy points, they should post within 72 hours. But, each Wyndham Rewards account can only receive up to 45,000 points per calendar year from buying or gifting.
Bottom line
As you can see, there are many ways to earn Wyndham Rewards points besides staying at Wyndham hotels. So, perhaps you’ve found it easy to get good value from Wyndham points and you want to earn more. Or, maybe you need to top off your balance for an upcoming redemption. In either case, you can earn more Wyndham Rewards points using one or more of the methods described in this guide.
Featured image of the Wyndham Deerfield Beach Resort by Jeffrey Greenberg/Getty Images.
