When will casinos reopen?
As we approach summer and states start to ease restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic, casinos are betting they can get gamblers back to the tables. New restrictions for dealing with coronavirus concerns will be in play.
As the country slowly eases out of its months-long shutdown, airlines and hotels are launching special promotions in an effort to boost business, although many are encouraging booking now and traveling later. But tourist hotspots like casinos are starting to reopen now, in hopes of drawing customers with cabin fever sooner rather than later.
Here’s a look at some of the plans to reopen major gambling meccas across the U.S. and the plans that may be in the cards this summer:
Atlantic City
Based on a promotional email received by The Points Guy himself, Brian Kelly, it sounds like Atlantic City is planning to reopen to gamblers this summer.
Many Atlantic City hotels such as the Borgata, Hard Rock, Ocean Resort and Harrah’s have opened up bookings starting June 1, 2020. However, the floors will look much different (and emptier) with new guidelines and restrictions. For instance, many restaurants may remain closed and those that are open will likely be operating at significantly reduced capacity. As for shows, who knows if those will be allowed or if there will even be enough demand for them to carry on.
Although some hotels are now bookable starting on June 1, official hard opening dates have not been announced, pending word from New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. This means that if you make a reservation now and the hotel has not reopened, your reservation will automatically be canceled and refunded. So although it’s unknown whether or not your trip will happen, hotels are offering reduced rates to draw in guests.
For instance, you can book a weeknight stay at many of the properties for as low as $63 throughout the summer.
You won’t find that ultra-low pricing on the weekends, but that could change when there’s a better idea of demand.
Additionally, if you’re a member of any of the casino rewards programs, you may be targeted for a special “welcome back” offer like the one Brian Kelly received.
Las Vegas
Sin City has been shut down since mid-March, when COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic. Unitil then, this tourist mecca best known for its casinos, nightclubs, glitzy hotels and extravagant dining drew more than 40 million tourists from around the world every year. There surely won’t be a resurgence of visitors to that degree anytime soon, but there’s been talk about some casinos on The Strip reopening soon under new guidelines and restrictions implemented by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.
In addition to meeting protocols mandated by the gaming board, resorts are required to submit individual safety plans to the Gaming Control Board. Just recently, MGM Resorts released its “Seven-Point Safety Plan” that it will follow when states allow properties to reopen. The plan gives us a glimpse at how dramatically different casinos will look once they reopen. For starters, say goodbye to buffet-style meals and crowded card tables and hello to temperature checks and face masks
Similar to Atlantic City, Las Vegas hotels are becoming bookable for this summer in hopes of reopening in June. However, the selections are limited at the moment.
For instance, you can book a night at Caesars Palace from $99 a night in June.
Lake Tahoe
Caesars Entertainment announced that it would begin to open up many of its properties across the U.S. in phases on its Q1 conference call. Lake Tahoe, where two Caesars Resorts are located, was one of the destinations mentioned on the call.
The state of California is approaching reopening business by region. Currently, counties in northern California will be among the first in the state to reopen, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom.
In preparation, casinos and hotels in Lake Tahoe are offering deals to bring in guests. For instance, you can book a night at Harveys Lake Tahoe from $100 a night in mid-June.
Reno
Not too far from Lake Tahoe is Reno — Nevada’s second-largest gambling city.
Nevada has begun phase one of reopening, which includes restaurants, many of which are inside casinos. These restaurants will be allowed to reopen under strict new regulations, but the casino floor will remain closed. When casinos do get the green light, however, occupancy will be reduced by 50% and social-distancing rules will be enforced.
Deadwood, South Dakota
Casinos in Deadwood reopened their doors on May 7 after the City Commission voted to reopen the businesses under new federal, state and local protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
According to the American Gaming Association’s COVID-19 Casino Tracker, 11 of the 52 casinos open nationwide are in Deadwood. The other 41 are tribal-owned casinos. So far, local sources are reporting that the reopenings have gone well.
“We were about 15% or 20% higher than a typical weekend business, which is significant,” said Caleb Arceneaux, CEO of Liv Hospitality in an interview with CNBC.
New Orleans, Louisiana
Gov. John Bel Edward announced on May 11 that Louisiana casinos would be allowed to open their floors on May 15 at a reduced capacity of 25%. Additionally, new regulations will be enforced by the Gaming Control Board including making sanitation stations available around the casinos, requiring face masks and implementing social-distancing rules.
Although casinos have gotten the green light from the governor, Mayor LaToya Cantrell of New Orleans will not allow casinos to reopen in her city. In fact, Cantrell will be enforcing stricter rules largely aimed at stopping the reopening of major businesses, like Harrah’s Casino, according to The Times-Picayune.
The Gulf Coast of Mississippi
Casinos in Mississippi are set to reopen on May 21. The Mississippi Gaming Commission sent out new regulations that casinos will be required to follow, which include limiting occupancy by 50% and barring certain events and tournaments, like VIP Poker Rooms.
Additionally, casinos will have to limit the points of entry so that guests can be properly screened before entering. Part of the screening will include a questionnaire and patrons will be encouraged to use hand sanitizer and wear masks while on the property. There will also be a limit on number of players allowed at table games and six-foot distancing must be maintained at slot machines.
Currently, the going rate for a night at Harrah’s Gulf Coast is about $125 a night throughout June.
Bottom line
People are eager to get out of the house. The success of reopened casinos in Deadwood, South Dakota, proves that. However, long-term success will depend on guests and casinos continuing to follow new safety protocols.
It will be a much slower reopening for big cities like Las Vegas, but casino owners are working their way toward making it safer for everyone.
Featured photo by Toms Auzins/robertharding/Getty Images.
