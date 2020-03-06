4 Las Vegas hotels raised resort fees — here’s how to avoid them
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
This week, we learned that Caesars Entertainment Corp. has raised — ever so slightly — the resort fees it charges at four of its Las Vegas properties.
On March 3, 2020, fees at The Linq Hotel, Harrah’s Las Vegas, the Flamingo and Bally’s increased from $35 to $37 per night, which amounts to $41.95 per night after tax. On its face, this is a modest increase, but it mirrors a trend of Vegas hotels steadily inching their fees up over the years, adding significantly to the total nightly rate of your room on — or off — The Strip.
Several other hotel groups in Las Vegas, most recently M life, have raised fees and, in some cases, this has led to a situation where the resort fee at a particular property costs more than the nightly room rate. We’re not fans of resort fees anywhere, but they induce a special kind of eye-rolling when this happens. It’s not cool.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
The majority of the major hotels in Las Vegas are now charging between $35 and $45 per night for a resort fee, though there are exceptions. But there are strategies you can use to avoid these fees altogether.
Read on to see what a selection of major resorts are charging right now, and what you can do about it:
|Caesars Entertainment Corp.
|Resort fee (daily, before taxes)
|The Linq Hotel
|$37
|Harrah’s Las Vegas
|$37
|Flamingo Las Vegas
|$37
|Caesars Palace
|$45
|The Cromwell Las Vegas
|$37
|Paris Las Vegas
|$37
|Planet Hollywood Las Vegas
|$37
|MGM Resorts International
|Resort fee (daily, before taxes)
|MGM Grand, Signature at MGM Grand
|$39
|The Mirage
|$39
|Bellagio
|$45
|Vdara
|$45
|Mandalay Bay
|$39
|Delano Las Vegas
|$39
|Excalibur
|$35
|Park MGM Las Vegas
|$39
|NoMad Las Vegas
|$39
|Marriott
|Resort fee (daily, before taxes)
|The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Autograph Collection
|$39
|The Westin Las Vegas Hotel & Spa
|$32
|JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa
|$29.99
|Renaissance Las Vegas Hotel
|$30
|Las Vegas Marriott
|$0
|Marriott’s Grand Chateau
|$0
|Hilton
|Resort fee (daily, before taxes)
|Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas
|$45
|Tropicana Las Vegas – a DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel
|$37
|Hilton Grand Vacations on the Las Vegas Strip
|$25
|Elara by Hilton Grand Vacations
|$25
|IHG
|Resort fee (daily, before taxes)
|The Venetian Las Vegas
|$45
|The Palazzo Hotel and Casino Resort
|$45
|Holiday Inn Club Vacations at Desert Club Resort
|$0
|other hotels
|Resort fee (daily, before taxes)
|Wynn Las Vegas
|$45
|Encore at Wynn Las Vegas
|$45
|Treasure Island
|$45
|Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas
|$45
How to avoid resort fees in Las Vegas
Match your elite status
Having elite status with Wyndham unlocks key status-matching opportunities to other chains, which is particularly helpful in Las Vegas. The most useful of these status matches in Vegas is the partnership between Wyndham and Caesars, which allows for reciprocal elite-status benefits: Wyndham Diamond members will match evenly over to Diamond-level membership with Caesars Rewards.
Related: TPG’s guide to Las Vegas casino loyalty programs
Caesars Diamond status entitles you to plenty of perks at its propertiesm, including a $100 annual celebration dinner at Caesars-owned restaurants, 15% off the best-available rate on rooms or suites, complimentary on-site valet or self-parking and more. However, probably the single best perk of Caesars Diamond status is waived resort fees on all stays, which will save you some serious cash, whether you’re an infrequent visitor or a regular on The Strip.
Book an award stay
Some hotel chains — most notably IHG, Hyatt and Hilton — don’t charge resort fees on stays booked with points. This is probably the easiest, most straightforward way to avoid a resort fee. At a property like the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, where award nights can be had for 65,000 Honors points per night, you’ll save $45 per night before taxes — a nice savings, especially if you’re staying more than a couple of nights.
Related: These are the best times to visit Las Vegas
Stay somewhere that doesn’t charge a resort fee
Believe it or not, there are still hotels that don’t charge guests a resort fee. These places won’t be the hottest resorts on The Strip, but if you’re just looking for a place to lay your head at night, there are options. These include the Hyatt Place Las Vegas, the Hyatt Place Las Vegas at Silverton Village, Marriott’s Grand Chateau and the Las Vegas Marriott. The Grand Chateau is a Marriott Vacation Club property that’s located on The Strip and features two-bedroom villas — perfect for the whole family.
Even if you’re set on a resort that does charge a resort fee, there may be a chance of getting it waived. If you book with a travel agent, you can request that your agent call the general manager of the property on your behalf and ask the hotel to remove the resort fee from your stay.
Related: Getting to Las Vegas on miles and points
Bottom line
Las Vegas has changed over the years, from a strictly gambling destination to one that’s become a party paradise, with high-end restaurants, daytime pool parties, nightclubs and, of course, luxury hotels. With this shift has come a rise in the cost of irksome resort fees at most properties.
Before you book your next trip to Sin City, make sure you’re aware of how much a given resort fee is adding to your nightly rate. Even better, arm yourself with a strategy to avoid these ridiculous fees entirely.
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 3 points per dollar on the first $150,000 in combined spending on travel, shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services, and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines.
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
- Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn
- Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards
- Redeem points for travel, cash back, gift cards and more – your points don't expire as long as your account is open
- No foreign transaction fees
- Employee cards at no additional cost
- $95 Annual Fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.