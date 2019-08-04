This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Bad news for MGM loyalists: M life has (quietly) killed one of its best perks for elite members. As of July 15, all M life members, regardless of elite tier, will receive a discount of just 10%, far below the previous cap of 30% for top-tier elites. For now, this devaluation is limited to Las Vegas area resorts, but MGM’s website notes that the rate drop “will be available at regional M life Rewards destinations in the future.”
Tests confirm this, with searches in Las Vegas (as a Gold M life member) returning a flat 10% discount:
In contrast, searching for rooms at the MGM National Harbor shows a 20% discount:
And the MGM Grand Detroit with a 15%: discount:
So if you’re looking to stay at MGM in the near future, book your rooms now before they slash your discount.
In another blow to customers, MGM has also revealed that they’re increasing resort fees to a staggering $45 per night at four more of their hotels: MGM, Aria, Vdara and Bellagio, matching the resort fees already charged at the Wynn, Venetian and Palazzo. With tax, the nightly total rings in at over $50, which is more than the actual room rate in some instances.
Unlike Caesars, which waives resort fees for those with Diamond status and above, M life offers no such perk, not even for its highest tier members. Despite Caesars’ recent acquisition by El Dorado resorts, its award program remains steady, making Diamond status, which is incredibly easy to get, even more compelling.
This news comes as a blow for M life loyalists (and Hyatt elites, who receive reciprocal status at MGM hotels). While I can understand making these changes to help out their bottom line, referring to this devaluation as a ‘standardization’ is ridiculous — and to be frank — a little shameful. Thanks, MGM.
