Hotels are betting big on Vegas with brand-new luxury concepts
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
We’re betting you’re going to want to vacation Las Vegas in the next few years. With a bevy of new hotels being constructed, make a point to schedule some trips to sample the newest and coolest hotels the city has to offer.
For starters, Hilton Hotels just announced that it’s partnering with Resorts World to open a massive, $4.3 billion integrated resort in summer 2021. It will include three of Hilton’s most popular brands, including Hilton Hotels & Resorts, LXR and Conrad.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
The complex will feature 3,500 rooms, and since it will be part of the Hilton Honors program, you’ll be able to redeem points and get elite benefits. It’s not immediately clear what the cash or points redemption rate will be.
“This will mark our largest multi-brand deal in company history, and we are excited to work with our new partners to create a distinct hotel experience in an unbeatable location for our future guests and Hilton Honors members,” said Ian Carter, Hilton’s president of global development, architecture, design & construction.
Additionally, the multi-brand development aims to “bring back the essence” of The Las Vegas Hilton. It was once the largest hotel in the world and featured plenty of gaming, conventions and entertainment for guests and visitors alike. The hotel is no longer affiliated with Hilton as of 2012, as per NBC News.
Related: How to choose the best Hilton credit card for you
Speaking of essence, guests will be able to enjoy a 5,000-capacity state-of-the-art theater equipped to host A-list celebrity residences and corporate events, as well as a 350,000-square-foot meeting space and 220,000-square-foot pool complex with seven different pool experiences. There will also be a spa and fitness center, as well as plenty of upscale and casual dining options.
Keep your eyes peeled, as more details will be announced in the coming months.
Hilton isn’t the only hotel chain betting big on Vegas. Dream Hotel Group recently announced plans to open a 21-story luxury hotel right near the iconic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign. It will feature 450 rooms, a rooftop pool and plenty of nightlife venues, a signature of the Dream brand. Construction is expected to start early next year and should last about two years.
The hotel is expected to have 12,000 square feet of meeting and event space, as well as a casino. There will be a handful of featured restaurants, too, as well as a second-floor café, although it’s not clear what type of cuisine will be served.
According to Jay Stein, CEO of Dream, “We’re going to do a hotel that hasn’t really been seen yet in Las Vegas,” the Las Vegas Sun reports.
But, if you’re hoping to hit Vegas this year and want to stay in a brand-new hotel, look to the Circa Resort. The property will fill a city block on atmospheric Fremont Street in Downtown Las Vegas. The 44-story resort will feature 777 rooms. Circa is scheduled to open in December.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Circa Las Vegas (@circalasvegas) on
One thing’s for sure: With Las Vegas’ constant state of evolution, you can bet you’re going to have a pretty epic trip to the city in the next couple of years.
Featured image courtesy of Hilton.
- Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs). Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- New! With Status Boost™, earn 15,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $30,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year, up to four times per year getting you closer to Medallion Status. MQMs are used to determine Medallion Status and are different than miles you earn toward flights.
- New! Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Fee Credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®.
- Complimentary access into the Delta SkyClubs® for you when traveling on a Delta flight.
- New! Enjoy complimentary access to The Centurion® Lounge when you book your Delta flight with your Reserve Card.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.