The Chase Ultimate Rewards program can be one of the most valuable transferable points currencies, but only if you know the best ways to use them. Many people start with an Ultimate Rewards credit card when they first get into the world of points and miles thanks to Chase’s 5/24 rule and its restrictions on credit card applications. With valuable cards like the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and Ink Business Preferred℠ Credit Card, many readers are more likely to have Ultimate Rewards points than any other currency. While redeeming Chase points directly for travel through the Ultimate Rewards Travel Portal can be a decent value, you can get some incredible deals by transferring to the program’s various transfer partners.
Today we’ll take a look at some of the best sweet spots in the program to help you maximize your next redemption.
Top-tier Hyatt hotels
Chase’s close relationship with Hyatt is great news for anyone collecting Ultimate Rewards points. The World of Hyatt award chart is incredibly cheap relative to some of its competitors, and with Ultimate Rewards points transferring at a 1:1 ratio it’s easy to book Hyatt’s top-tier properties at very cheap rates. While Hyatt will be adding an 8th award category to accommodate some of the new properties it now partners with through Small Luxury Hotels of the World, Hyatt’s core properties only go up to Category 7.
This means that the fanciest Park Hyatt properties in the entire portfolio, including the Park Hyatt New York and Park Hyatt Sydney, can be booked for only 30,000 points a night. TPG values Ultimate Rewards points at 2 cents each, so 30,000 points would be worth $600. That’s a great deal for hotels that routinely sell for close to $1,000 but can climb even higher during peak season.
There’s also great value at the lower end of the Hyatt award chart, with Category 1 hotels starting at only 5,000 points a night, but you’ll generally get the most outsized returns from Category 6 and 7 properties.
Iberia flights to Madrid
While most people think of British Airways when they hear about the ‘Avios’ currency, Iberia’s related loyalty program can be an even better value for certain flights to Europe. Since Iberia’s award chart is distance-based, you may be punished for taking longer routings or connecting flights, but you can score a great deal on nonstop flights operated by Iberia.
The following chart shows Iberia’s award rates for one-way, nonstop flights from the U.S. to Madrid (MAD):
|Origin
|Blue Class/ Economy Off-Peak
|Blue Class/ Economy Peak
|Premium Economy Off-Peak
|Premium Economy Peak
|Business Off-Peak
|Business Peak
|New York-JFK
|17,000 / 22,000
|20,000 / 28,000
|25,500
|35,000
|34,000
|50,000
|Chicago-O’Hare (ORD)
|17,000 / 22,000
|20,000 / 28,000
|25,500
|35,000
|34,000
|50,000
|Boston (BOS)
|17,000 / 22,000
|20,000 / 28,000
|25,500
|35,000
|34,000
|50,000
|Miami (MIA)
|21,250 / 27,750
|25,000 / 35,000
|31,750
|43,750
|42,000
|62,500
|Los Angeles LAX)
|21,250 / 27,750
|25,000 / 35,000
|31,750
|43,750
|42,000
|62,500
|San Francisco (SFO)
|21,250 / 27,750
|25,000 / 35,000
|31,750
|43,750
|42,000
|62,500
Round-trip flights from the East Coast or Chicago-O’Hare (ORD) will only set you back 34,000 Avios in economy, 50,000 in premium economy or 68,000 in business. When you consider the fact that most airlines charge about 60,000 miles for a one-way business class award to Europe, you’re essentially getting a 50% discount. This deal is so good that it might be worth paying for a positioning flight to one of these cities to start your award ticket.
Even if you’re traveling from Miami (MIA), Los Angeles (LAX) or San Francisco (SFO), you can still get a terrific deal, with round-trip awards costing the following amounts:
- Economy: 42,500 Avios
- Premium economy: 63,500 Avios
- Business: 84,000 Avios
Of course, you’ll need to fly during off-peak dates to get the lowest prices for each individual route. Iberia’s peak and off-peak calendar is a little more complicated than other airlines, so rather than trying to list all the off-peak dates, just take a look for yourself. Dates in red are peak, and all others are off-peak:
In addition to saving you tens of thousands of miles, booking through Iberia can also help you save hundreds of dollars in taxes and fees on your award ticket. For a round-trip business class award from New York (JFK) to Madrid, Iberia will charge you a manageable ~$200 in taxes. If you booked the same award using British Airways Avios instead, you’d pay the same 68,000 Avios, but you’d also owe over $1,000 in taxes and fees.
Flights to Hawaii with Alaska and American Airlines
While British Airways might not be the best program to use for flights to Europe, it can be a great option for flights to Hawaii. Not only can you book awards on Oneworld partner American Airlines, but BA also partners with Alaska Airlines to give you a more extensive route network. As long as your nonstop flight distance is under 3,000 miles each way, you can leverage British Airways’ distance-based award chart to fly from any of the following West Coast gateways to Hawaii for only 26,000 Avios round-trip:
- Seattle (SEA)
- Portland (PDX)
- San Francisco (SFO)
- Oakland (OAK)
- San Jose (SJC)
- Los Angeles (LAX)
- San Diego (SAN)
- Phoenix (PHX)
You can book American-operated flights directly on the British Airways website, but for flights on Alaska metal you’ll need to call BA to book.
Between these two airlines you have well over 30 daily nonstop flights from the West Coast to Hawaii from which to pick.
Which Star Alliance program to use?
Transferable points get their immense value from the flexibility they offer. This doesn’t just include the flexibility to book flights on different airlines in different alliances; it also gives you the option to pick which program in a single alliance will give you the best value. With Chase Ultimate Rewards points you have access to two great Star Alliance loyalty programs: United MileagePlus and Singapore KrisFlyer.
You can check out our guide for a walk-through of which Star Alliance program to use to book different types of awards, but here are a few examples of how you can leverage the two options Chase gives you to increase your value while minimizing the number of Chase points you’re using:
- Flights to Hawaii: While United charges 45,000 miles for a round-trip economy saver award from the U.S. mainland to Hawaii on its own metal, Singapore charges just 35,000 miles for the same ticket. Note that United is eliminating its award chart as of Nov. 15, 2019
- Star Alliance premium cabins: United typically charges higher award rates for Star Alliance premium-cabin flights, such as first class tickets to Europe (110,000 miles one-way vs. 95,000 with Singapore). However, for United-operated flights to Europe, you’d be better off using United miles (60,000 each way compared to 65,000 miles through Singapore). The one caveat is that United doesn’t pass on fuel surcharges on partner awards, while Singapore does for many airlines.
Which Star Alliance program is better for you will depend on the specific route you plan to fly, but make sure to check both options out before transferring your points.
ANA flights with Virgin Atlantic
If you’re looking to fly on one specific Star Alliance airline (ANA), you’re best ignoring both United and Singapore and focusing your efforts on Virgin Atlantic. It’s not a member of one of the major alliances, but it has formed individual partnerships with many airlines. The Virgin Atlantic Flying Club award chart for ANA, shown below, might just be the single best sweet spot in the entire world of points and miles.
For just 110,000 miles you can fly round-trip first class from the West Coast of the U.S. (LA or San Francisco) to Tokyo. Flights from other U.S. gateways only cost an extra 10,000 miles (120,000 miles round-trip). As a point of comparison, Singapore would charge you 125,000 miles for a one-way ticket, and United would charge you 110,000 miles. You’re thus getting essentially two tickets for the price of one while simultaneously scoring a seat in one of the most luxurious first-class products in the process.
Even flights in business class are a steal, costing 90,000 – 95,000 miles round-trip depending on your departure airport in the U.S. ANA isn’t the most generous with award space, but if you’re flexible with your dates, it’s relatively easy to find space. You have to book these tickets as a round-trip award and book at least 48 hours before departure, but that’s a small price to pay to get a five-star flight for such a cheap price.
Unique activities with the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal
While you’re not going to find insane value here, as points redeemed via the portal are worth a flat 1.5 cents each if you have the Chase Sapphire Reserve (1.25 cents each if you only have the Chase Sapphire Preferred or Ink Business Preferred) this can still be a really good use of your rewards. There are a plethora of options available, like dolphin watching in Gran Canaria, horseback riding in Argentina or Ghost Touring in Savannah.
You can even use points to book a flight in an actual fighter jet.
Redeeming your Chase points through the Ultimate Rewards portal can unlock incredible experiences for your vacations. To book an activity using your Ultimate Rewards points, go to your Chase Ultimate Rewards account, which will be listed alongside your other Chase accounts. From the Ultimate Rewards home page, select “Travel,” and then “Things to Do.”
Note that activities are not the same as the “experiences” listed on the Ultimate Rewards site. Those are the more exclusive experiences in selected cities made available to card members, like the Sundance Film Festival.
Expedia now operates the Chase Travel activities portal so, technically, if an activity is available on Expedia you’d think it would be bookable through Chase. But, that’s not always the case. It’s worth noting that the ability to book Disney tickets recently returned to the Chase portal, but the prices are far higher than what the theme parks charge directly, so it’s not a good deal.
Once you book your activity, you’ll receive a voucher just like the one you’d get if you booked through Expedia. The voucher will contain details about the local contact for your tour or experience. You should definitely follow up close to the departure date via email or phone call. If for any reason the tour gets canceled or you change your mind, most Chase Ultimate Rewards activity bookings can be canceled. Each experience will list its cancellation policy.
Bottom line
The myriad ways you can redeem your Ultimate Rewards makes them one of the most valuable and versatile transferable points currencies. Whether you’re looking to travel domestically around the U.S. or indulge in international luxury, there’s a transfer partner to help you get and (possibly) stay there. And if you’re looking for once-in-a-lifetime experiences, Chase has your back with a multitude of unique activities available on its travel portal.
While these redemptions are some of the best options available, they’re really just the tip of the iceberg. If you play your cards right (pun intended), there are plenty of other ways to get great value out of your Ultimate Rewards points.
