Ready to work from a beautiful hotel? These properties let you do it.
As the coronavirus pandemic persists both in the U.S. and around the world, many of us are growing tired of working from tiny apartments in big cities, childhood bedrooms (speaking from experience with this one), living rooms, kitchen counters, living room couches and other unconventional spots.
At this point, it’s clear we’re going to have to live with the coronavirus for the foreseeable future, which means that while life won’t be going back to normal for many any time soon. But, it does create a lot of flexibility for remote workers and families with remote students in terms of where they can be physically located.
After months of staying largely inside and close to our homes, many crave a change in scenery, whether it’s just for a single workday or a longer period.
Hotels near and far are responding to this pent-up demand by introducing packages designed for anyone who’s looking to change up their quarantine routine — whether it’s to get away from their kids (or parents) for a day of working in a comfortable hotel room or getting out of town and spending several weeks working or learning by the beach at a resort in Mexico.
Here are some of the hotels across the country and further afield that are offering guests everything from day rates for the workday to multiweek all-inclusive packages to get away from everything — and everyone.
US hotels with alluring workcation packages
Hotels in just about every corner of the continental United States have created packages to lure weary travelers back to their properties. Hotels in major cities are largely catering to remote workers, offering day rates that don’t include overnight accommodation but promise a clean, safe space with amenities including high-speed Wi-Fi, access to the fitness center, dining credits and more.
Resort locations, on the other hand, are largely making an appeal to those who long for an extended getaway, with discounts on longer stays and connecting rooms, special spaces for working and learning, and more.
This is by no means an exhaustive list, but let’s take a look at some of the packages on offer across the country.
La Posada de Santa Fe, a Tribute Portfolio Resort in Santa Fe, New Mexico
This New Mexico resort’s casita style make it an ideal option for working in privacy and away from others. And, you can book rooms with amenities like fireplaces, private patios and views of the resort’s gardens, making a perfect spot to be productive and away from it all at once. If you’re a solo traveler, use the booking code B4K to book a Cozy Artist Studio Queen and enjoy complimentary breakfast daily.
Rooms start from $210 per night.
Mission Point in Mackinac Island, Michigan
Mackinac Island is a historic island in Northern Michigan that makes a perfect destination for anyone wanting to get away from it all. With no cars allowed on the isle, you can expect a calm, quiet place to get your work done and take in the stunning shoreline of Lake Huron. The resort has rearranged its meeting spaces to meet the needs and safety standards of today’s remote workers. And, with its “Daycation” package, guests get a complimentary ferry ticket to get them to the island and back, a half-day Mission Point bike rental, one round of putt-putt and $25 to use at an on-site restaurant for dine-in or carry-out.
Rooms start at $221 per night, and “daycation” packages cost an additional $80 per adult (ages 13+) and $40 per child (ages 5–12).
The Roundtree, Amagansett in Amagansett, New York
Escape the big city and enjoy the open space that the Hamptons has to offer from The Roundtree hotel in Amagansett. This property provides all you need for your office away from it all, with standing desks, printers and meeting rooms. The staff will even do your laundry for you, and you can enjoy complimentary snacks and coffee around the clock as well as a wine-and-cheese happy hour each Friday.
When you’re not working, take advantage of all the resort has to offer including tennis courts, golfing, fishing, hiking and more.
Rooms start from $595 per night.
Grande Lakes Orlando in Orlando, Florida
Home to the JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes and The Ritz-Carlton, Orlando Grande Lakes, this sprawling central Florida resort offers a full range of amenities including spas, golf courses and, of course, multiple pools. The resort launched its “Work From Resort” program, which offers three distinct packages — applicable at both properties — designed for solo workers or those with families in tow.
Guests who notify the properties that they’ll be working remotely will receive early check-in, a late check-out of 5 p.m., as well as a “Business Butler” who will assist with tasks like printing or scanning as well as finding locations across the properties with a strong Wi-Fi signal. For an extra fee, parents can reserve a “Grande Lakes Ranger” who will help kids aged 4 to 17 occupied while their parents work. This service costs $20 per hour, up to four hours or $80 per child per day.
Room rates vary by date, and you’ll receive the Work From Resort perks if you book any one of the three packages on offer and let the hotel know that you’re planning on using it as your remote work base.
Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection in Austin, Texas
Spread out on this elegant 10-acre estate in Austin, Texas and enjoy all it has to offer including formal gardens, fountains, vintage-inspired bicycles, 50-foot oval swimming pool and an on-site ice cream cart. And, you can take advantage of the hotel’s “Work and Play” package if you want a new place to work, which includes daily breakfast for two, a daily complimentary cocktail at the end of the workday and complimentary valet parking.
This package is available on weekdays only and rates vary based on date, but rooms at this property typically start from $525 per night.
Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale in Paradise Valley, Arizona
A perfect place to reconnect with the great outdoors, Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale and its sister property Hotel Valley Ho offer their “Come & Play All Day” package that entitles guests to room use between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., access to pools, a $40 dining credit, in-room movie, waived resort fee at Mountain Shadows, free parking and unlimited Wi-Fi.
This package is available Mondays through Wednesdays through September 30.
Package rates start from $189.
JW Marriott Anaheim Resort in Anaheim, California
Opening in mid-August, the JW Marriott Anaheim Resort will offer its “Work & Play” Suite Package. Available in the hotel’s executive suites with connecting bedrooms, guests will receive a complimentary stocked fridge and a 20% discount on all food and beverage at the property.
Package rates start at $379 per night with a two-night minimum stay, and an “Office Suite” package is also available from $2,100 per week.
Hotel Lucia in Portland, Oregon
In Downtown Portland, Hotel Lucia is known for its large accommodations, impressive photography collection and some of the best dining in town. Right now, the hotel is offering half- or full-day rates starting at $75 and $100, respectively, for remote workers looking for a change of pace. Connect to the high-speed Wi-Fi to take Zoom calls from the comfort of a quiet hotel room and feel free to crash in the bed for a rejuvenating nap between tasks.
The Cottages at Margaritaville Resort Orlando in Florida
Margaritaville may be a mega-resort in the heart of Kissimmee, but its private tropical cottages offer more space and privacy for guests that want a residence-style experience. And, now the property is offering its “Work from Your Home Away from Home Package” that includes a $50 one-time resort credit and breakfast for two daily (50% off additional breakfasts). Daily rates vary. Use promo code WFHMRO.
Grand Bohemian Hotel Charlotte, Autograph Collection in Charlotte, North Carolina
For those who live near Charlotte, North Carolina looking to change up their workspace, the new Grand Bohemian Hotel offers day rates for rooms with large work desks, included beverages and snacks, enhanced Wi-Fi, a 10% discount on food from the property’s restaurant and ability to order in-room dining.
Day rates start at $99 per day.
MGM Resorts in Las Vegas, Nevada
MGM Resorts’ “Viva Las Office” program offers travelers three distinct packages with varying levels of perks — called “The Associate,” “The Manager” and “The Executive” — for three-, four- or five-night stays at its Aria and Bellagio resorts on the Las Vegas Strip. Starting at $100 per night, travelers will receive check-in as early as 8 a.m., checkout as late as 6 p.m., access to a dedicated “executive assistant” to help with reservations and experiences throughout the stay, daily food-and-beverage credits, discounts to local activities and more.
Anyone who books a package will also receive discounts on round-trip JSX private-jet flights, up to $125.
Rates start at $100 per night with a three-night minimum stay required.
Head to the tropics for an extended getaway
If you’ve had enough of looking at the same four walls for the last several months and really want to change it up, hotels further afield are offering packages for longer stays designed for people who want to get away from their homes and set up shop for a couple of weeks of remote working, learning and of course some relaxation.
Be mindful of local restrictions on travel before you make any plans, and read our tips on how to stay safe — and keeping those around you safe — while traveling.
Again, this is not a complete list, but rather a selection of properties to give you an idea of how the hotel industry is anticipating the needs of travelers.
Hyatt Ziva and Zilara properties in the Caribbean
Hyatt’s family of all-inclusive family (Ziva) and adults-only (Zilara) resorts is offering what is quite possibly the most generous extended-stay remote working package. The “Work & Learn From Paradise” program includes upgrades to suites or connecting rooms, dedicated, shared office space, high-speed Wi-Fi, on-site IT support, complimentary laundry services, personal fitness trainer three times per week, select 50-minute facial and body spa treatments twice per week, private cabana access on Saturdays and Sundays, educational activities and experiences for kids, dedicated children’s learning space, resort-specific activities and complimentary conversational Spanish classes with bilingual instructors at locations in Mexico and the Dominican Republic.
Rates start at $149 per person per night, and there is a 14-night minimum stay requirement.
Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit in Mexico
Available at Velas Resorts’ all-inclusive properties across Mexico, the Home to Grand extended-stay program is perfect for families or friends looking to change it up for a couple of weeks. Under the program, guests have access to private airport transportation, a welcome bottle of Champagne, massages, room upgrades, photoshoots, private beach dinners yoga, pilates or cooking classes and more.
Rates start at $381 per night at Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit based on double occupancy, and there is a 14-night minimum stay requirement for a couple staying in one room, or a 10-night minimum for groups with five suites or more.
Conrad Punta de Mita in Mexico
Opening Sept. 1, the Conrad Punta de Mita near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico is one of our most-anticipated properties of 2020. Come September, the property will open at just 30% capacity, meaning just 96 of the 324 ocean-facing rooms will be available to guests. The property will offer its “Work From Paradise” package, which includes a $75 resort credit daily, early check-in, late check-out, a 50% discount on a massage and premium Wi-Fi.
Rates start at $260 and there is a four-night minimum stay requirement.
Mandarin Oriental Hotels, worldwide
Luxury hotel chain Mandarin Oriental has properties in top destinations around the world including Dubai, London, Bangkok, London, New York, Miami and more. And, the chain is offering its “Working from M.O.” program for day use at its properties. The program includes high-speed Wi-Fi, access to printing, a dining credit and access to the on-site fitness center.
Rates vary by property.
Montage Kapalua Bay in Maui, Hawaii
Located in beautiful Kapalua on the island of Maui, the Montage is one of Hawaii’s best resorts. And right now, the property is offering its “Spirit of Now” package — also available at the chain’s other properties — which entitles guests to a $100 property credit per day per room (up to $300), a complimentary upgrade at check-in and a complimentary month-long membership to One Medical for medical care, if needed, and piece of mind.
No deposit is required at booking and cancellations can be made up to 48 hours before check-in. That’s important since it’s still not possible to visit Hawaii with a two-week quarantine upon arrival. Learn more about when Hawaii might reopen to tourists.
Rooms starting from $825 per night.
Featured image of the Conrad Punta de Mita courtesy of the hotel.
