Why this is the best time to stack World of Hyatt promotions
Stacking is a critical strategy for any points and miles enthusiast who wants to maximize the value of every purchase — and now might just be the most lucrative time to stack World of Hyatt promotions and save on your upcoming stay, or earn an outsize amount of points.
Whether it’s booking an award night with points for a relaxing weekend away, getting a change of scenery to enjoy remote work and school from the comforts of a resort or simply shopping for everyday purchases online, there are many ways to use multiple promotions at the same time to either save cash or earn big-time points bonuses on future trips.
So, if you want to stack Hyatt promotions like a pro, these are the deals to know.
As a reminder, World of Hyatt now has an established track record of offering World of Hyatt cobranded cardmembers higher returns for most promotions. So, if you have an open slot in your wallet and are even an occasional Hyatt guest, I can’t say enough about the value you’ll get from this card.
World of Hyatt promotions available now
Go on a Bonus Journey
World of Hyatt recently extended its Bonus Journeys promotion — members who register by Jan. 15, 2021, for stays through Feb. 28, 2021, will earn 3x points for qualifying stays (up to 150,000 points). World of Hyatt Credit Card members earn 4x points on all resort stays (up to 75,000 points). According to Hyatt, there are more than 370 resorts in the brand’s portfolio — one for every day of the year, and then some. Best of all, nights booked through this promotion will count toward elite status and Milestone Rewards in both 2020 and 2021. Just don’t forget to register for Bonus Journeys online before Jan. 15, 2021.
With this promotion, a Globalist with the World Of Hyatt Credit Card staying at a participating resort during the promotion period would earn a total of 25.5x:
- 20x points (4x on 5 points per dollar)
- 4x for spending on their card (or 3x with the old Hyatt Credit Card)
- 1.5x with the Globalist bonus (5 points per dollar with a 30% bonus)
25.5x World of Hyatt points per dollar spent is an astounding number of points to earn on a paid stay. TPG currently values World of Hyatt points at 1.7 cents each, meaning a Globalist credit cardholder would earn 43 cents back in points on each dollar spent on a stay.
Even an entry-level Discoverist (which you can get as a perk of the World of Hyatt Credit Card) would earn a 10% bonus on top of the Bonus Journeys promotion.
Get bonus points on everyday purchases
Many Chase cards have been targeted to receive up to 5x bonus points on purchases at Amazon and grocery stores from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, 2020.
So, with both the World of Hyatt Credit Card and the legacy Hyatt credit card, you can earn 5x bonus points for every dollar spent on Amazon and 3x bonus points for every dollar spent at grocery stores, up to $1,500 in total combined purchases every month. That’s between 2 and 4 extra points cardmembers can earn for these purchases.
To qualify, you must register by Dec. 31, 2020, at the Chase landing page.
Earn triple points when dining out
There’s another World of Hyatt offer that’s helping members earn valuable rewards without having to travel far from home. Right now, members can earn 3x points on dine-in, delivery or takeout at participating hotel restaurants (when not staying the night). There’s no registration required for this offer and members can earn points on eligible purchases through Feb. 28, 2021. Participating hotels can be found here.
Score award night rebates and free parking
All World of Hyatt members who register and book award nights between now and Feb. 28, 2021, will get 15% of their points back — plus free parking. This promotion applies to award stays across all Hyatt brands, including iconic Park Hyatt and Hyatt Regency properties, as well as participating Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) and MGM resorts.
In total, the World of Hyatt cardholder rebate is increased to 25%.
To take advantage of this offer, you’ll need to register by Jan. 15, 2021. Then, redeem your points for award nights and you’ll get 15 to 25% of your points back within six to eight weeks.
There are two separate registration links, so be sure to use the one that applies to you:
- Members can register here
- Hyatt cardholders can register here
Save more at independent collection brands
World of Hyatt and Hyatt cardholders can receive a $75 statement credit after spending $250 or more on their card at a participating hotel, resort or residence in the U.S. at Hyatt’s independent collection brands from Nov. 1, 2020, through March 31, 2021.
Those brands include The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination Hotels and Residences and Joie de Vivre Hotels. Cardmembers must register by Jan. 5, 2021, to take advantage of this offer.
Buy one, get one at Miraval
If you use World of Hyatt points for a relaxing retreat at Miraval (the brand’s trio of wellness resorts and spas), it normally costs 45,000 points per night for single occupancy or 65,000 points per night for double occupancy in a standard room. But for stays through Dec. 31, 2020, all Miraval award nights are buy one, get one free.
So, instead of paying 45,000 points for one night, you’ll get two nights for the same price. And 65,000 points gets you two nights for two people in the same room.
When you stay on points, you not only benefit from Miraval’s all-inclusive rate (which includes meals and many activities), but you’ll also get a $175 credit per person, per night to put toward spa treatments, alcoholic beverages and additional activities that come with a fee.
How to stack these Hyatt promotions
Let’s look at a few of our favorite ways to combine these promotions and get the most of these valuable World of Hyatt offers.
If you’re a World of Hyatt Credit Card member, take advantage of the 25% points rebate while booking a Miraval stay with the buy one, get one promotion. That drops the award rate of a two-night stay for two people to just 48,750 points. Normally, that would cost you a whopping 130,000 points.
And don’t forget to register for the Bonus Journeys promotion by Jan. 15, 2021. It’s World of Hyatt’s most generous global promotion to date and, combined with any of the discounted cash rates, will earn you triple or quadruple points and double elite nights for a seriously impressive World of Hyatt stack. Plus, if you pay for those stays with a World of Hyatt Credit Card, you’ll earn an additional 4x points.
A friend of mine just checked out of the Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya and, with $1,384.84 in qualifying spend, earned 29,773 total points as a World of Hyatt Globalist member:
That’s the standard number of base points (6,924 points), which are then tripled as part of the Bonus Journeys promotion (an additional 13,848 points on top of the base points), an additional 1x as a World of Hyatt Credit Card member at a resort property (an additional 6,924 points) plus the 30% Globalist bonus (2,077 points).
From one stay, my friend earned just shy of the 30,000 points required for a free night at a Category 7 Hyatt property, many of which can easily cost upward of $1,000 per night. That’s a fantastic return on resort spend right now.
To close out the year, World of Hyatt recently announced reduced 2021 elite status qualifications, giving members the ability to earn tier status 50% faster. And if you participate in Bonus Journeys, you can accelerate to top-tier Globalist status in record time. You could attain Globalist status with as few as 15 tier-qualifying nights, and World of Hyatt Credit Card members can get there even faster by staying just 13 tier-qualifying nights with Hyatt — and this includes award stays.
In case it wasn’t already clear, this is the one World of Hyatt promotion you can’t miss, no matter how often you plan to travel in the new year.
Bottom line
Although not everyone is able or ready to travel just yet, World of Hyatt has done an excellent job of making the pure notion of travel exciting again.
There are promotions that are more rewarding than ever, plus increased flexibility for future bookings and plenty of shortcuts to elite status. But, more importantly, there are hotels and resorts that will appeal to every type of traveler. Basically, there’s never been a better time to plan a stay with Hyatt.
Even if you’re not a Hyatt elite with a World of Hyatt Credit Card, it’s still going to be hard to find a more valuable stack of hotel promotions.
I know many people who’ve earned massive amounts of points from recent Hyatt stays — in addition to pocketing double elite nights. And at least a few TPG staff members have taken advantage of the buy one, get one offer from Miraval in addition to the 25% pay with points rebate. For travelers who want to get a head start, now is the time to take advantage of these valuable offers so you can get to the fun part: planning your next Hyatt stay.
Featured image of Miraval Austin Resort & Spa by Summer Hull/The Points Guy
