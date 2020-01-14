The 20 new hotels we can’t wait to book in 2020
Global hotel construction has reached record-breaking highs, according to a pipeline review by Lodging Econometrics in the fall of 2019. Some 3,168 hotels are expected to open in 2020 alone — though there are a handful, in particular, we can’t wait to book.
To help inspire your travels in the new year, we looked at some of the most anticipated hotel openings around the world for 2020, though travelers should keep in mind that opening dates are almost always subject to change. (A few of the properties we were looking forward to most in 2019 still haven’t opened yet. Looking at you, St. Regis Cairo.)
Best of all, there are ways to use your hard-earned points and miles to stay at all of these properties. Of course, you can always earn bonus points by paying for your reservation using a card such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, or use your fixed-value miles to “erase” the travel purchase from your statement if you pay with a card like the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card.
From quiet hamlets in the U.S. to far-flung resort destinations, these are 20 hotels we can’t wait to stay at this year. Sound off in the comments below about which properties you’re most excited to book.
Africa
St. Regis Tamuda Bay in Morocco
Marriott’s super-luxe St. Regis brand will make its Morocco debut later this year in the resort retreat of Tamuda Bay, near Tangier. Early reports suggest the hotel will have 100 guest rooms and suites with unmatched sea views, as well as a spa and pool. Andalusian influences will play heavily into the resort’s design and culinary offerings (the property is expected to have two restaurants). Tamuda Bay will also be welcoming a Ritz-Carlton this year, making it a desirable new destination for Marriott loyalists. Rates for the St. Regis are not yet available.
Asia
The Ritz-Carlton, Jiuzhaigou in China
The first-ever all-villa resort property from Ritz-Carlton is located in China’s Sichuan Province, but overlooks Tibet and the Zhongcha Valley and is just 20 minutes from the UNESCO World Heritage Jiuzhaigou National Park. This is an area of incredible beauty, known for its karst formations, colorful alpine pools, impressive waterfalls and old-growth forests. Even the most basic villas have walk-in bathtubs, heated floors and oversized rainforest showers, as well as terraces and private gardens. Rates are not yet published.
Waldorf Astoria Bali in Indonesia
This forthcoming Waldorf Astoria resort in Bali is perched on a cliff more than 130 feet above sea level and is part of the exclusive Bukit Pandawa estate on the southern edge of the island. All guests will bed down in spacious villas that range from one- to six-bedroom suites. The property will have an outdoor pool and a beach club on a sprawling stretch of private beach.
Tokyo Edition Toranomon in Japan
The rapid expansion of Ian Schrager and Marriott’s Edition brand will continue throughout 2020, including the Tokyo Edition Toranomon. Expected to debut halfway through the year and with plenty of time for the Summer Olympics, the 205-room property will have a swimming pool and the brand’s signature Punch Room cocktail bar. Rates are not yet available.
Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono in Japan
Ski enthusiasts, rejoice! On Jan. 20, the Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono will open its doors in the mountains of Hokkaido. This stunning Park Hyatt will join a trio of the brand’s other hotels at Niseko United, an Ikon ski pass resort on Niseko Annupuri mountain — and if you don’t want to pack all your ski gear, rentals are available for guests. In addition to slope-side access, the property boasts nearly a dozen on-site restaurants, a swimming pool and an onsen. One night at this Category 7 property might set you back 30,000 points per night, or 38,700 yen ($354).
Australia and New Zealand
W Melbourne in Australia
Details about the W Melbourne remain scant, though we expect the SHoP Architects-designed property to be an exuberant addition to the city’s hotel scene. Located at Collins Arch, this W will have 294 guest rooms and suites; the brand’s signature Wet pool deck; and a trio of restaurants. Of course, there’s a space designed specifically for live DJ sets. Award nights for this Marriott Bonvoy Category 6 hotel, expected to open in June, will require between 40,000 and 60,000 points per night.
Park Hyatt Auckland in New Zealand
Work continues on the Park Hyatt Auckland — the brand’s first property in New Zealand — which is taking shape in the city’s harborfront Wynyard Quarter. With 195 rooms and suites, four restaurants and bars, a day spa and an 82-foot pool, the Park Hyatt is positioned to be one of the top points properties for New Zealand-bound travelers in 2020. Rumor has it the hotel will begin welcoming guests in May, and the World of Hyatt Category 6 property should be available from 20,000 points per night. Cash rates are not yet listed.
The Caribbean and Mexico
Conrad Punta de Mita in Mexico
Wedged between the Sierra Madre Mountains and the Pacific coast of Mexico is the Riviera Nayarit, a resort destination in Mexico that will welcome a Conrad resort this spring. Guests will have access to a trio of outdoor pools; a wide array of fitness activities including tennis, basketball and an adjacent Greg Norman-designed golf course; and seven restaurants. Just be sure to save time for a visit to the spa’s temazcal steam bath. The Conrad Punta de Mita is accepting reservations from May 15 onward for about $230, or 68,000 Hilton points per night.
Noni Beach, an Autograph Collection Hotel in St. Thomas
St. Thomas continues to rebuild following the destruction wrought by consecutive Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017. Late this year, the beloved Frenchman’s Reef resort on St. Thomas will reopen as a Marriott once again, while the former Morning Star section of the property will become the first Autograph Collection hotel in the U.S. Virgin Islands, called Noni Beach. Travelers can expect an infinity pool with a swim-up bar overlooking a quarter-mile of beach, as well as bright rooms with white stone countertops, whitewashed walls and contemporary Caribbean decor. Rates are not yet published.
St. Regis Kanai Resort in Mexico
Head to the Riviera Maya near Cancún this year when the long-awaited St. Regis Kanai Resort opens. It’s a striking property — smooth white concrete arranged largely in concentric and incomplete circles — that features 124 guest rooms and suites plus 32 villas, the latter of which come with private swimming pools. The resort will also boast sea-facing swimming pools, a quartet of restaurants, a Remede Spa and an 18-hole golf course. Rates are not yet available.
Central America
Alaia Belize
The beachfront Alaia, an Autograph Collection Hotel, will be Marriott’s first-ever hotel in Belize. Billed as an eco-friendly resort in Ambergris Caye, the property intends to wow guests and residents with a glass-bottomed infinity pool suspended five stories over the ground, a wine club and a spa, among other amenities. Rates are not yet available, unless you want to purchase a condo: That will set you back about $349,000.
Europe
Reykjavík Edition in Iceland
The Edition brand’s minimalist aesthetic will be a perfect fit for its Iceland debut in late 2020. The island nation has historically been limited in terms of points properties, so the Edition will be a welcome addition. Located next to the iconic Harpa Concert Hall, the Reykjavík Edition will have a private rooftop and will bring three restaurants and a café to the capital city. Rates are not yet available.
The Regency Rome, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel in Italy
A new design-driven hotel will debut in Rome this winter near the Villa Borghese Gardens, Via Veneto and Spanish Steps. Despite its proximity to some of Rome’s most famous attractions, guests are promised a restful sleep thanks to soundproof windows, soothing, neutral hues and a nightcap at the Mozzarella Bar. A night at this Marriott Bonvoy Category 6 property will set you back between 40,000 and 60,000 points per night.
Four Seasons Hotel Madrid in Spain
The Four Seasons Hotel Madrid is housed in a collection of seven restored historical buildings, parts of which date back to the late 19th century. Vestiges of this hotel’s former lives can be seen in thoughtfully preserved details all around the property (original bank teller counters, for example, and gilded green marble columns). Other highlights include a rooftop restaurant by celebrity chef Dani García, a pool terrace and a four-level spa. Four Seasons hotels are typically available through American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts, so if you have either The Platinum Card® from American Express or The Business Platinum® Card from American Express, you will probably be able to use Membership Rewards points to book your stay, or earn 5x points on prepaid bookings when booked through Amex Fine Hotels and Resorts. Either way, you’ll get exclusive perks like daily breakfast for two; a room upgrade upon arrival, when available; and a property credit, among others benefits.
United States and Canada
W Toronto in Canada
Just one of a handful of high-end hotels cropping up in Canada’s largest city this year, the flashy Yorkville property promises to reflect new W design standards while keeping the brand’s signature party vibe. Expect live music, a DJ series and rooftop cocktails. The W Toronto will be a Marriott Bonvoy Category 6 property, requiring between 40,000 and 60,000 points per night, depending on the date.
Andaz Palm Springs in California
Despite a series of frustrating construction delays, we’re hopeful the Andaz brand will finally make its Palm Springs debut before the end of this year, now that a new contractor has been hired, according to the Desert Sun. The long-awaited hotel will occupy a busy corner near the city’s downtown district and convention center. The hotel will have 150 rooms, two outdoor pools, an Argentinean seafood restaurant and an extensive spa. Rates are not yet public, but the room to book will be the Pool House Suite with a wraparound balcony overlooking the pool.
Radisson Blu Anaheim in California
Families traveling to Disneyland or Disney California Adventure Park will soon have a new upscale place to stay. In a once-vacant lot just half a mile from the popular theme parks, a 12-story Radisson Blu with 326 rooms is rising swiftly and expected to open by the summer. Guests will have access to family activity spaces and a rooftop pool and bar, plus nearby sports venues. Neither paid nor points rates are available yet.
Miraval Berkshires Resort & Spa in Massachusetts
Miraval’s third all-inclusive wellness resort will open this spring, bringing its signature Life in Balance Spa and lineup of yoga, equine, meditation and fitness activities to the scenic mountain region of western Massachusetts. Cash rates at Miraval properties can easily surpass $1,000 per night in high season, though an award night at these Hyatt-affiliated retreats starts at 45,000 Hyatt points (plus an additional 20,000 points per night for double occupancy). Miraval award stays can’t be booked online, so you’ll need to call to redeem your points when the property begins accepting reservations.
Kimpton Bozeman in Montana
With an uptick in airlift and a flurry of new luxury hotels in the pipeline, it’s no wonder IHG is preparing to debut a Kimpton hotel in Montana this year. The historic National Guard Armory in Bozeman — an art deco building dating back to 1941 — will be transformed into a 122-room hotel with a whiskey bar, a rooftop pool and a concert hall. But the property’s biggest draw is probably its location, which puts travelers about an hour from Big Sky and the north entrance to Yellowstone National Park.
Six Senses New York
The first-ever Six Senses property in North America will occupy 45,000 square feet of space in The XI — a striking Bjarke Ingels-designed duo of twisting, off-kilter towers along the High Line. This project will bring the brand’s iconic luxury spa resort concept to the city’s rapidly developing West Side. Thanks to IHG’s acquisition of Six Senses last year, travelers can use points to splash out at this property when it opens in late 2020. Rates are not yet available.
Additional reporting by Nick Ellis, Summer Hull and Andrea Rotondo.
All graphics by Orli Friedman/The Points Guy.
