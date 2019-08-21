This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
In recent years, the ski industry has shifted to place a greater emphasis on annual ski passes. While single day ticket rates have generally risen, the ability to lock in a season of skiing at a variety of mountains has actually gotten more affordable. Ski passes such as Ikon, Epic and Mountain Collective are now a great way to save money if you take at least a few ski trips each year. But, although the ski pass covers your lift tickets, you’ll still need to pay for lodging. So, here is a rundown of hotels bookable with points near each ski resort that accepts the Ikon Pass.
For the purposes of this guide, I ignore hotels that aren’t part of the major seven hotel brands (Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, Wyndham, Choice, Best Western). I also exclude hotels that have slope-side access to a non-Ikon resort, since then I’d want to buy lift tickets for that resort instead of using my Ikon Pass.
For each hotel or resort, I consider the cheapest room types when listing winter cash prices, and — for brands that offer rooms costing different amounts of points — I only list the room type that costs the lowest level of points. Note that the driving times I list assume you’re driving in normal conditions, so allow more time during inclement weather or peak holidays. Now, let’s get started booking some ski trips!
Big Bear Mountain Resort (California)
Big Bear Mountain resort is 63 miles from Ontario (ONT), 88 miles from Palm Springs (PSP), 97 miles from John Wayne (SNA) and 117 miles from Los Angeles (LAX). None of the seven brands have ski-in, ski-out properties at Big Bear Mountain Resort. But, there are a few options nearby:
|Hotel
|Time from Ikon Property
|Room Types on Points
|Points Per Night (TPG’s valuation)
|Winter Cash Prices Per Night Before Taxes and Fees
|Amenities
|Best Western Big Bear Chateau
|4-minute drive or take city bus
|One king bed with fireplace, two double beds with fireplace and balcony or one king bed with balcony, fireplace and whirlpool bath
|36,000 Best Western points ($252)
|$185 to $435
|Complimentary hot breakfast, outdoor hot tub, game room
|WorldMark Big Bear
|6-minute drive or take city bus
|One-bedroom condo or two-bedroom condo
|15,000 Wyndham points ($165) for one bedroom
30,000 Wyndham points ($330) for two bedrooms
|$152 to $206 for one bedroom condo
|Hot tub, games room
|Holiday Inn Resort The Lodge at Big Bear Lake
|9-minute drive or take city bus
|One queen bed, two queen beds or one king bed
|25,000 IHG points ($125)
|$108 to $351
|Outdoor whirlpool
|Bluegreen Vacations Big Bear Village, Choice Hotels Ascend Resort
|10-minute drive or take city bus
|3 king beds and one queen bed, 2 king beds and one queen bed, possibly others
|30,000 Choice points ($180) until Jan. 31, 2020.
Rates TBA starting Feb. 1.
|$259 to $419
|Outdoor heated pool
|Travelodge by Wyndham Big Bear Lake CA
|12-minute drive
|One king bed or two twin beds
|15,000 Wyndham points ($165)
|$42 to $175
|Complimentary breakfast
June Mountain (California)
June Mountain, which markets itself as California’s Family Mountain, is 25 miles from Mammoth Yosemite Airport (MMH) and 152 miles from Reno (RNO). Out of the seven brands considered in this guide, only Wyndham has a property near June Mountain. This property, the Heidelberg Inn, requires at least a two-night stay and is only a six-minute drive from June Mountain. The property costs 15,000 Wyndham points per night — which TPG values at $165 — but cash rates during the winter season range from $159 to $300 before taxes and fees. The property has two outdoor hot tubs, a sauna, ski storage and on-site guest laundry.
Mammoth Mountain (California)
Mammoth Mountain is 14 miles from Mammoth Yosemite Airport (MMH) and 166 miles from Reno (RNO). Marriott has a Westin at the Village Gondola, and there are also a few properties just a short drive away:
|Hotel
|Time from Ikon Property
|Room Types on Points
|Points Per Night (TPG’s valuation)
|Winter Cash Prices Per Night Before Taxes and Fees
|Amenities
|The Westin Monache Resort, Mammoth
|At the Village Gondola station
|One king studio suite with sofa bed and fireplace
|Off-peak: 40,000 Marriott points ($320)
Standard: 50,000 points ($400)
Peak: 60,000 points ($480)
|$179 to $714
|Heated outdoor pool, 24-hour room service, daily resort fee of $25
|High Sierra Hotel Best Western Plus
|4-minute drive to Village Gondola or take Town Trolley
|One king bed or two queen beds
|36,000 Best Western points ($252)
|$196 to $385
|Complimentary hot breakfast, indoor pool and hot tub, game room
|Quality Inn Near Mammoth Mountain Ski Resort
|3-minute drive to Village Gondola or take Town Trolley
|One king bed or two queen beds
|12,000 Choice points ($72) Sunday–Thursday and 16,000 Choice points ($96) Friday–Saturday until Nov. 30, 2019.
Then, 25,000 Choice points ($150) Sunday–Thursday and 30,000 Choice points ($180) Fri-Sat until Jan. 31, 2020.
Rates TBA starting Feb. 1.
|$87 to $283
|Complimentary hot breakfast, indoor hot tub
There’s also the Travelodge by Wyndham Mammoth Lakes in the same area as the Best Western and Quality Inn, but the ratings for this property are so low that I excluded it.
Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows (California)
Squaw Valley is 47 miles from Reno (RNO) and 112 miles from Sacramento (SMF). None of the seven brands have ski-in, ski-out properties at Squaw Valley. But, there are a few options nearby in Truckee, California:
|Hotel
|Time from Ikon Property
|Room Types on Points
|Points Per Night (TPG’s valuation)
|Winter Cash Prices Per Night Before Taxes and Fees
|Amenities
|Hampton Inn & Suites Tahoe-Truckee
|21-minute drive
|One king bed or two queen beds
|32,000 to 60,000 Hilton points ($192 to $360)
|$117 to $335
|Complimentary hot breakfast, year-round outdoor whirlpool, coin laundry
|Best Western Plus Truckee-Tahoe Hotel
|18-minute drive
|One king bed or two queen beds
|32,000 Best Western points ($224)
|$134 to $260
|Complimentary hot breakfast, year-round outdoor hot tub, year-round outdoor heated pool, coin laundry
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area (Colorado)
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area is 87 miles from Denver (DEN) and 77 miles from Eagle County Regional Airport (EGE). There are no hotels in the immediate Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. But, there are a few options nearby:
|Hotel
|Time from Ikon Property
|Room Types on Points
|Points Per Night (TPG’s valuation)
|Winter Cash Prices Per Night Before Taxes and Fees
|Amenities
|Hyatt Place Keystone
|8-minute drive
|Two queen beds, one king bed or one king bed and a sofa bed
|15,000 Hyatt points ($255)
|$170 to $427
|Breakfast included for World of Hyatt members, fitness center, $25 + tax resort fee per night
|Hampton Inn & Suites Silverthorne
|19-minute drive
|Two queen beds or one king bed
|37,000 to 50,000 Hilton points ($222 to $300)
|$184 to $405
|Complimentary hot breakfast, fitness center, coin laundry, heated indoor pool and hot tub
|Comfort Suites Summit County
|19-minute drive
|Two queen beds or one king bed
|20,000 Choice points ($120) until Dec. 5, 2019.
Then, 20,000 Choice points ($120) Sunday–Thursday and 30,000 Choice points ($180) Friday–Saturday until Jan. 31, 2020.
Rates TBA starting Feb. 1.
|$123 to $256
|Complimentary hot breakfast, indoor heated pool, hot tub, exercise room
|Quality Inn & Suites Summit County
|21-minute drive
|One king bed, two queen beds or one king bed and two single beds
|12,000 Choice points ($72) Sunday–Thursday and 20,000 Choice points ($120) Friday–Saturday until Nov. 30, 2019.
Then, 16,000 Choice points ($96) Sunday–Thursday and 25,000 Choice points ($150) Friday–Saturday until Jan. 31, 2020.
Rates TBA starting Feb. 1.
|$179 to $215
|Complimentary hot breakfast, indoor heated pool, hot tub, exercise room
|La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Silverthorne – Summit Co
|21-minute drive
|Two queen beds or one king bed
|15,000 Wyndham points ($165)
|$79 to $239
|Complimentary breakfast, indoor pool, hot tub, fitness center
|Days Inn by Wyndham Silverthorne
|21-minutes drive
|Two queen beds or one king bed
|15,000 Wyndham points ($165)
|$126 to $269
|Complimentary continental breakfast, indoor pool, hot tub, sauna
There are also a few other Choice and Wyndham hotels in the area, but the most attractive options are listed in the table above.
Aspen Snowmass (Colorado)
Aspen Snowmass is 8 miles from Aspen (ASE) and 219 miles from Denver (DEN). The Westin Snowmass Resort is slope-side, and there are various hotels located nearby in Aspen:
|Hotel
|Time from Ikon Property
|Room Types on Points
|Points Per Night (TPG’s valuation)
|Winter Cash Prices Per Night Before Taxes and Fees
|Amenities
|The Westin Snowmass Resort
|Slope-side
|One king bed or two queen beds
|Off-peak: 30,000 Marriott points ($240)
Standard: 35,000 points ($280)
Peak: 40,000 points ($320)
|$273 to $1,119
|Heated pool, on-site restaurants, fitness center, $30 resort fee per day
|Bluegreen Vacations Innsbruck Aspen
|18-minute drive
|One king bed and two singles (other types may occasionally be available)
|30,000 Choice points ($180) until Jan. 31, 2020.
Rates TBA starting Feb. 1.
|$550 to $1,079
|Exercise room, outdoor heated pool, hot tub
|Aspen Meadows Resort – Dolce by Wyndham
|19-minute drive
|One king bed or two queen beds
|30,000 Wyndham points ($330)
|$212 to $909
|Three restaurants, five tennis courts, two art galleries, outdoor heated pool
There are also some higher-end Marriott properties located directly in Aspen (such as the St. Regis and W), but the Westin Snowmass is better located to Snowmass and costs fewer points per night.
Copper Mountain (Colorado)
Copper Mountain is 100 miles from Denver (DEN) and 56 miles from Eagle County Regional Airport (EGE). None of the seven brands have ski-in, ski-out properties at Copper Mountain. But, there are a few options nearby in Frisco:
|Hotel
|Time from Ikon Property
|Room Types on Points
|Points Per Night (TPG’s valuation)
|Winter Cash Prices Per Night Before Taxes and Fees
|Amenities
|The Grand Hotel, Ascend Collection
|12-minute drive
|One king bed, two double beds or one king bed suite
|16,000 Choice points ($96) Sunday–Thursday and 10,000 Choice points ($60) Friday–Saturday until Nov. 30, 2019.
Then, 25,000 Choice points ($150) until Jan. 31, 2020.
Rates TBA starting Feb. 1.
|$116 to $124
|Exercise room, heated indoor pool, sauna
|Ramada by Wyndham Frisco
|13-minute drive
|One queen bed or two queen beds
|15,000 Wyndham points ($165)
|$183 to $274
|Complimentary breakfast, outdoor hot tub
There are also a few other Choice and Wyndham properties, as well as a Hilton property, slightly farther away in Silverthorne, Colorado.
Eldora Mountain Resort (Colorado)
Eldora Mountain Resort is 64 miles from Denver (DEN). None of the seven brands have properties near Eldora Mountain Resort. So, you’ll probably want to stay 21 miles away in Boulder (from which you can take the RTD N Route bus from the Boulder Transit Center) or elsewhere in the northwest Denver suburbs.
Steamboat (Colorado)
Steamboat is 27 miles from Yampa Valley Regional Airport (HDN) and 177 miles from Denver (DEN). Sheraton has a property slope-side, and there are also a few other options nearby:
|Hotel
|Time from Ikon Property
|Room Types on Points
|Points Per Night (TPG’s valuation)
|Winter Cash Prices Per Night Before Taxes and Fees
|Amenities
|Sheraton Steamboat Resort Villas
|Slope-side
|Studio one king, studio two queens or studio one king and sofa bed
|Off-peak: 30,000 Marriott points ($240)
Standard: 35,000 points ($280)
Peak: 40,000 points ($320)
|$153 to $417
|Outdoor heated pool, whirlpool, fitness center
|Quality Inn & Suites Near Steamboat Ski Resort
|4-minute drive or bus
|One king bed or two queen beds
|12,000 Choice points ($72) Sunday–Thursday and 20,000 Choice points ($120) Friday–Saturday until Nov. 30, 2019.
Then, 20,000 Choice points ($120) until Jan. 31, 2020.
Rates TBA starting Feb. 1.
|$149 to $161
|Complimentary full breakfast, indoor pool, indoor whirlpool, coin laundry
|Homewood Suites by Hilton Steamboat Springs
|7-minute drive or bus
|One king studio suite or two queens studio suite
|38,000 to 60,000 Hilton points ($228 to $360)
|$148 to $257
|Complimentary hot breakfast, Monday through Thursday evening social, indoor pool, fitness center
|La Quinta Inn by Wyndham Steamboat Springs
|8-minute drive or bus
|One king bed or two queen beds
|15,000 Wyndham points ($165)
|$149 to $299
|Complimentary breakfast, indoor pool, hot tub
|Wyndham Vacation Resorts Steamboat Springs
|3-minute drive or 7-minute walk and 2-minute bus
|One bedroom that sleeps four or two bedroom that sleeps six
|15,000 Wyndham points ($165) for one bedroom
30,000 Wyndham points ($330) for two bedrooms
|$111 to $330 for one bedroom
|Three hot spring hot tubs, two seasonal outdoor pools, a heated indoor pool, fitness center, basketball court, barbecue areas, sauna, steam room
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Steamboat Springs
|6-minute drive or 2-minute walk and 7-minute bus ride
|One king bed or two queen beds
|Off-peak: 20,000 Marriott points ($160)
Standard: 25,000 points ($200)
Peak: 30,000 points ($240)
|$108 to $241
|Complimentary hot breakfast, fitness center, indoor pool, whirlpool
|Hampton Inn & Suites Steamboat Springs
|7-minute drive or 6-minute walk and 8-minute bus ride
|One king bed, one king bed with fireplace, two queen beds, one queen bed with fireplace
|30,000 to 50,000 Hilton points ($180 to $300)
|$104 to $278
|Complimentary hot breakfast, pool, fitness center, coin laundry
Winter Park Resort (Colorado)
Winter Park Resort is 89 miles from Denver (DEN) — you can even take the seasonal Winter Park Express Train from Denver all the way to the slopes if you don’t want to drive. If you want to spend the night at Winter Park, know that out of the seven brands, only IHG has a property near the Winter Park Resort. The Holiday Inn Express & Suites Fraser – Winter Park Area is just an 11-minute drive or a 21-minute bus from Winter Park Resort and only 20,000 IHG Rewards Club points per night ($100). Cash rates during the winter usually range from $82 to $195 before taxes and fees. The property also serves complimentary hot breakfast and has an indoor pool and whirlpool.
Sunday River and Sugarloaf (Maine)
Sunday River is 75 miles from Portland (PWM) and Sugarloaf is 117 miles from PWM. None of the seven brands have properties near either resort, so you’ll likely want to stay at an Airbnb or a hotel outside the brands considered in this piece if visiting these two resorts.
Boyne Highlands and Boyne Mountain (Michigan)
Boyne Highlands is 15 miles from Pellston Regional Airport (PLN) and 76 miles from Traverse City Cherry Capital (TVC), while Boyne Mountain is 37 miles from PLN and 57 miles from TVC. None of the seven brands have ski-in, ski-out properties at either resort, but there are a few options nearby:
|Hotel
|Time from Boyne Highlands
|Distance from Boyne Mountain
|Room Types on Points
|Points Per Night (TPG’s valuation)
|Winter Cash Prices Per Night Before Taxes and Fees
|Amenities
|Quality Inn – Petoskey, MI
|13-minute drive
|32-minute drive
|One king bed, two queen beds, one queen bed and one king bed with sofa bed
|12,000 Choice points ($72) Sunday–Thursday and 20,000 Choice points ($120) Friday–Saturday until Nov. 30, 2019.
Then, 10,000 Choice points ($60) Sunday–Thursday and 12,000 Choice points ($72) Friday–Saturday until Jan. 31, 2020.
Rates TBA starting Feb. 1.
|$98 to $152
|Complimentary hot breakfast, fitness center
|Days Inn by Wyndham Petoskey
|21-minute drive
|21-minute drive
|Two double beds, two queen beds, one king bed, one king bed with sofa bed and one king bed with hot tub
|15,000 Wyndham points ($165)
|$123
|Complimentary breakfast, indoor pool, fitness center, coin laundry, complimentary limo shuttle service to Historical Downtown Gaslight District, Odawa Casino and Village of Bay Harbor
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Petoskey
|24-minute drive
|19-minute drive
|One king bed with sofa bed or two queen beds
|35,000 IHG points ($175)
|$154 to $273
|Complimentary hot breakfast, fitness center, heated indoor pool, whirlpool, dry sauna, a free shuttle from 3pm to 11pm to anything within a 10-minute radius
|AmericInn by Wyndham Petoskey
|26-minute drive
|24-minute drive
|One king bed or two queen beds
|15,000 Wyndham points ($165)
|$61 to $123
|Complimentary breakfast, indoor pool, hot tub, coin laundry
|Courtyard by Marriott Petoskey at Victories Square
|26-minute drive
|19-minute drive
|One king bed or two queen beds
|Off-peak: 20,000 Marriott points ($160)
Standard: 25,000 points ($200)
Peak: 30,000 points ($240)
|$120 to $216
|Fitness center, pool
Big Sky Resort (Montana)
Big Sky Resort is 52 miles from Bozeman (BZN). Of the seven brands, only Marriott has a property near Big Sky Resort. The Residence Inn by Marriott Big Sky/The Wilson Hotel is 20,000 Marriott points ($160) during off-peak dates, 25,000 points ($200) during standard dates and 30,000 points ($240) during peak dates. The property is a 12-minute drive from Big Sky Resort and offers complimentary hot breakfast, a fitness center, coin laundry and an outdoor pool and whirlpool. Studios with one king bed or two queen beds can be booked with points; prices during the winter seasons usually range from $161 to $587.
Loon Mountain (New Hampshire)
Loon Mountain is 90 miles from Manchester (MHT), 90 miles for Portland (PWM) and 135 miles from Boston (BOS). None of the seven brands have ski-in, ski-out properties at Loon Mountain. But, there are a few options nearby:
|Hotel
|Time from Ikon Property
|Room Types on Points
|Points Per Night (TPG’s valuation)
|Winter Cash Prices Per Night Before Taxes and Fees
|Amenities
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Lincoln East – White Mountains
|7-minute drive
|Standard room
|30,000 IHG points ($150)
|$98 to $195
|Complimentary hot breakfast, indoor heated pool, whirlpool, fitness center, coin laundry
|Econo Lodge Inn & Suites – Lincoln, NH
|9-minute drive
|One king bed, two queen beds and one room suite with one king bed and an ensuite two-person hot tub
|16,000 Choice points ($96) until Nov. 30, 2019.
Then, 12,000 Choice points ($72) Sunday–Thursday and 20,000 Choice points ($120) Friday–Saturday until Jan. 31, 2020.
Rates TBA starting Feb. 1.
|$75 to $203
|Complimentary continental breakfast, fitness center, indoor heated pool, indoor hot tub, $2 Destination Marketing Fee per room per night
|Days Inn by Wyndham Lincoln
|11 -minute drive
|Two double beds, two queen beds or one king bed
|15,000 Wyndham points ($165)
|$58 to $149
|Complimentary breakfast, indoor or outdoor pool, hot tub, sauna, children’s playground
Taos Ski Valley (New Mexico)
Taos Ski Valley is 19 miles from Taos (TSM), 98 miles from Santa Fe (SAF) and 155 miles from Albuquerque (ABQ). None of the seven brands have ski-in, ski-out properties at Taos Ski Valley. But, there are a few options nearby:
|Hotel
|Time from Ikon Property
|Room Types on Points
|Points Per Night (TPG’s valuation)
|Winter Cash Prices Per Night Before Taxes and Fees
|Amenities
|Quality Inn – Taos, NM
|37-minute drive (hotel has ski shuttle)
|One king bed or two queen beds
|10,000 Choice points ($60) Sunday–Thursday and 12,000 Choice points ($72) Friday–Saturday until Nov. 30, 2019.
Then, 20,000 Choice points ($120) until Jan. 31, 2020.
Rates TBA starting Feb. 1.
|$92 to $169
|Complimentary hot breakfast, outdoor heated pool and hot tub
|Hotel Don Fernando de Taos, Tapestry Collection by Hilton
|37-minute drive
|One king bed or two queen beds
|38,000 to 48,000 Hilton points ($228 to $288)
|$140 to $175
|Swimming pool, fitness center
|Hampton Inn Taos
|38-minute drive (hotel offers a shuttle to the ski valley during ski season)
|One king bed with sofa bed
|29,000 to 40,000 Hilton points ($174 to $240)
|$94 to $162
|Complimentary hot breakfast, indoor swimming pool, fitness center
|Days Inn by Wyndham Taos
|39-minute drive
|One king bed, two queen beds or three queen beds
|15,000 Wyndham points ($165)
|$61 to $153
|Complimentary breakfast
|Super 8 by Wyndham Taos
|39-minute drive
|One king bed, one queen bed or two queen beds
|15,000 Wyndham points ($165)
|$67 to $84
|Complimentary breakfast, hot tub
Alta and Snowbird (Utah)
Alta and Snowbird are adjacent resorts 37 miles from Salt Lake City (SLC). There’s lodging around the resorts, but not from any of these seven brands. The closest hotels in each of the seven brands covered in the guide are a 40- to 55-minute drive away (in good weather) in the southeastern suburbs of Salt Lake City.
Brighton and Solitude Mountain Resort (Utah)
Brighton and Solitude Mountain Resort are nearby resorts that are both about 36 miles from Salt Lake City (SLC). None of the seven brands have ski-in, ski-out properties at either resort. But, there are a few options nearby:
|Hotel
|Time from Brighton
|Time from Solitude Mountain Resort
|Room Types on Points
|Points Per Night (TPG’s valuation)
|Winter Cash Prices Per Night Before Taxes and Fees
|Amenities
|Hampton Inn Salt Lake City Cottonwood
|26-minute drive
|22-minute drive
|One king bed or two queen beds
|26,000 to 36,000 Hilton points ($156 to $216)
|$90 to $131
|Complimentary hot breakfast, indoor heated pool and hot tub, fitness center
|Residence Inn Salt Lake City Cottonwood
|28-minute drive
|23-minute drive
|One queen bed studio with sofa bed or one king bed studio with sofa bed
|Off-peak: 15,000 Marriott points ($120)
Standard: 17,500 points ($140)
Peak: 20,000 points ($160)
|$108 to $206
|Complimentary breakfast buffet, outdoor pool, sport court
|Hyatt Place Salt Lake City/Cottonwood
|28-minute drive
|24-minute drive
|One king bed with sofa bed or two queen beds with sofa bed
|8,000 Hyatt points ($136)
|$140 to $176
|Breakfast included for World of Hyatt members, pool, fitness center, free hotel shuttle service within a five-mile radius of the hotel
|Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Salt Lake City-Fort Union
|31-minute drive
|27-minute drive
|One queen bed studio suite
|15,000 Wyndham points ($165)
|$84 to $114
|Complimentary breakfast, midweek evening receptions, barbecue grills, fitness center, coin laundry
|Holiday Inn Express Salt Lake City South-Midvale
|33-minute drive
|29-minute drive
|Standard room
|15,000 IHG points ($75)
|$88 to $115
|Complimentary breakfast, indoor pool and whirlpool, fitness area
The above table shows the nearest options from each of the seven brands — but each of these brands also has other properties in the Salt Lake City area that might be a better fit for your particular trip.
Deer Valley Resort (Utah)
Deer Valley Resort is 39 miles from Salt Lake City (SLC). The St. Regis provides slope-side access, but there are also some other options nearby:
|Hotel
|Time from Ikon Property
|Room Types on Points
|Points Per Night (TPG’s valuation)
|Winter Cash Prices Per Night Before Taxes and Fees
|Amenities
|The St. Regis Deer Valley
|Slope-side
|One king bed or two queen beds
|Off-peak: 70,000 Marriott points ($560)
Standard: 85,000 points ($680)
Peak: 100,000 points ($800)
|$370 to $2,849
|Heated outdoor pool, hot tubs, athletic club, daily resort fee $35
|Hotel Park City, Autograph Collection
|8-minute drive or two minute walk and 18-minute bus
|One king bed executive suite with sofa bed or one king bed deluxe suite with sofa bed
|Off-peak: 40,000 Marriott points ($320)
Standard: 50,000 points ($400)
Peak: 60,000 points ($480)
|$255 to $2,599
|Outdoor pool, whirlpool, daily $20 resort fee
|DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Park City – The Yarrow
|8-minute drive or 3-minute walk and 18-minute bus
|One king bed or two queen beds
|42,000 to 60,000 Hilton points ($252 to $360)
|$123 to $899
|Heated outdoor swimming pool and large whirlpool, fitness center, $20.00 resort charge per night plus tax
|Sheraton Park City
|9-minute drive or 4-minute walk and 22-minute bus
|One king bed or two queen beds
|Off-peak: 30,000 Marriott points ($240)
Standard: 35,000 points ($280)
Peak: 40,000 points ($320)
|$148 to $1,209
|Fitness center, indoor pool and whirlpool, coin laundry, game room, apres-ski reception, daily destination amenity fee of $20 plus tax
|Hyatt Place Park City
|12-minute drive or 2-minute walk and 26-minute bus
|One king bed with sofa bed or two queen beds with sofa bed
|15,000 Hyatt points ($255)
|$118 to $449
|On-site ski rental shop, complimentary breakfast for World of Hyatt members, fitness center
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Park City
|16-minute drive or 9 minute walk and 30 minute bus
|One king bed or two queen beds
|30,000 IHG points ($150)
|$88 to $262
|Complimentary breakfast buffet, indoor swimming pool, hot tub, fitness center, sauna, coin laundry
|
Best Western Plus Landmark Inn
|17-minute drive or 5-minute walk and 30-minute bus
|Two queen beds
|24,000 Best Western points ($169)
|$129 to $233
|Complimentary full breakfast, complimentary shuttle bus that runs each hour to ski areas during the winter ski season, heated indoor pool, hydro-spa hot tub, steam room, coin laundry
|Hampton Inn & Suites Park City
|18-minute drive or 10-minute walk and 30-minute bus
|Two queen beds or one king bed
|31,000 to 45,000 Hilton points ($186 to $270)
|$103 to $550
|Complimentary hot breakfast, fitness center, indoor pool and whirlpool, coin laundry
Stratton (Vermont)
Stratton is 76 miles from Albany (ALB), 114 miles from Burlington (BTV), 116 miles from Hartford (BDL) and 150 miles from Boston (BOS). None of the seven brands have ski-in, ski-out properties at Stratton. But, there are a few options nearby:
|Hotel
|Time from Ikon Property
|Room Types on Points
|Points Per Night (TPG’s valuation)
|Winter Cash Prices Per Night Before Taxes and Fees
|Amenities
|The Equinox, a Luxury Collection Golf Resort & Spa, Vermont
|28-minute drive
|One queen bed, one king bed or two queen beds
|Off-peak: 40,000 Marriott points ($320)
Standard: 50,000 points ($400)
Peak: 60,000 points ($480)
|$170 to $598
|Fitness center, indoor pool, whirlpool, spa, on-site public golf club, daily resort fee of $39
|Hampton Inn & Suites Manchester
|28-minute drive
|Two queen beds or one king bed
|34,000 to 60,000 Hilton points ($216 to $360)
|$126 to $278
|Complimentary hot breakfast, fitness center
|Kimpton Taconic Hotel
|29-minute drive
|One king bed
|45,000 IHG points ($225)
|$180 to $475
|Evening social hour, outdoor seasonal heated pool, fitness center, $30 guest amenities fee
|Econo Lodge – Manchester, VT
|21-minute drive
|Two double beds, two queen beds or one king bed
|12,000 Choice points ($72) until Jan. 31, 2020.
Rates TBA starting Feb. 1.
|$60 to $101
|Complimentary continental breakfast, seasonal outdoor pool
Killington – Pico (Vermont)
Killington and Pico are two ski resorts located 7 miles apart. The resorts are about 92 miles from Burlington (BTV), 107 miles from Albany (ALB), 119 miles from Manchester (MHT), 152 miles from Hartford (BDL) and 165 miles from Boston (BOS). None of the seven brands have ski-in, ski-out properties at either resort. But, there are a few options nearby:
|Hotel
|Time from Killington
|Time from Pico
|Room Types on Points
|Points Per Night (TPG’s valuation)
|Winter Cash Prices Per Night Before Taxes and Fees
|Amenities
|
BW Signature Collection Killington Mountain Lodge
|4-minute drive
|8-minute drive
|One king bed
|24,000 Best Western points ($168)
|$99 to $333
|Complimentary full breakfast, indoor heated pool, outdoor hot tub, game room
|
Best Western Inn & Suites Rutland-Killington
|18-minute drive
|9-minute drive
|Two double beds, one king bed or one king bed with sofa bed
|20,000 Best Western points ($140)
|$113 to $181
|Complimentary breakfast, seasonal outdoor heated salt water pool, tennis court, coin laundry
|Comfort Inn Trolley Square
|25-minute drive
|16-minute drive
|One queen bed, one queen bed with a sofa bed, two queen beds or one king bed
|16,000 Choice points ($96) Sunday–Thursday and 20,000 Choice points ($120) Friday–Saturday until Nov. 30, 2019.
Then, 12,000 Choice points ($72) Sunday–Thursday and 20,000 Choice points ($120) Friday–Saturday until Jan. 31, 2020.
Rates TBA starting Feb. 1.
|$96 to $144
|Complimentary hot breakfast, indoor heated pool, hot tub, coin laundry
|Quality Inn Rutland
|27-minute drive
|18-minute drive
|One queen bed, one king bed, two queen beds or a two queen bed suite with sofa bed
|12,000 Choice points ($72) Sunday–Thursday and 16,000 Choice points ($96) Friday–Saturday until Nov. 30, 2019.
Then, 10,000 Choice points ($60) Sunday–Thursday and 12,000 Choice points ($72) Friday–Saturday until Jan. 31, 2020.
Rates TBA starting Feb. 1.
|$48 to $88
|Complimentary hot breakfast, indoor heated pool
|Holiday Inn Rutland-Killington Area
|29-minute drive
|19-minute drive
|One double bed, two double beds or one king bed with sofa bed
|15,000 IHG points ($75)
|$123 to $189
|Indoor lap pool, two hot tubs, fitness room
|Hampton Inn Rutland
|29-minute drive
|19-minute drive
|Two queen beds or one king bed with sofa bed
|37,000 to 49,000 Hilton points ($222 to $294)
|$147 to $194
|Complimentary hot breakfast, fitness center, coin laundry, pool
|Days Inn by Wyndham Rutland/Killington Area
|29-minute drive
|20-minute drive
|One king bed or two queen beds
|15,000 Wyndham points ($165)
|$67 to $101
|Complimentary hot continental breakfast, indoor pool with sauna, coin laundry
There’s also a Rodeway Inn and an Econo Lodge in Rutland that may be bookable for less points or cash, but I didn’t include them in the table since other Choice Hotels options will likely be more appealing for most travelers.
Sugarbush Resort (Vermont)
Sugarbush Resort is 45 miles from Burlington (BTV), 141 miles from Albany (ALB) and 191 miles from Boston (BOS). None of the seven brands have ski-in, ski-out properties at Sugarbush Resort. But, there are a few options nearby:
|Hotel
|Time from Ikon Property
|Room Types on Points
|Points Per Night (TPG’s valuation)
|Winter Cash Prices Per Night Before Taxes and Fees
|Amenities
|Best Western Plus Waterbury – Stowe
|34-minute drive
|Two double beds
|28,000 Best Western points ($196)
|$118 to $203
|Complimentary breakfast, indoor heated pool and whirlpool, fitness center, children’s playground
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Waterbury Stowe
|35-minute drive
|One king bed or two queen beds
|Off-peak: 30,000 Marriott points ($240)
Standard: 35,000 points ($280)
Peak: 40,000 points ($320)
|$153 to $352
|Complimentary breakfast buffet, indoor pool, whirlpool, fitness center, coin laundry
|Comfort Inn & Suites at Maplewood
|41-minute drive
|One queen bed, two double beds or one king bed suite with kitchenette
|20,000 Choice points ($120) Sunday–Thursday and 12,000 Choice points ($72) Friday–Saturday until Nov. 30, 2019.
Then, 16,000 Choice points ($96) Sunday–Thursday and 20,000 Choice points ($120) Friday–Saturday until Jan. 31, 2020.
Rates TBA starting Feb. 1.
|$125 to $133
|Complimentary hot breakfast, exercise room,
|Quality Inn – Barre, VT
|45-minute drive
|One double bed, one queen bed, two double beds or one king bed
|20,000 Choice points ($120) until Nov. 30, 2019.
Then, 10,000 Choice points ($60) Sunday–Thursday and 12,000 Choice points ($72) Friday–Saturday until Jan. 31, 2020.
Rates TBA starting Feb. 1.
|$70 to $139
|Complimentary full breakfast, indoor heated pool, indoor hot tub
Snowshoe Mountain (West Virginia)
Snowshoe Mountain is 65 miles from Lewisburg (LWB), 111 miles from Clarksburg (CKB), 135 miles from Roanoke (ROA) and 146 miles from Charleston (CRW). None of the seven brands have any properties within an hour drive of Snowshoe Mountain, so you’ll want to consider other forms of lodging such as local hotels or vacation rental properties.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (Wyoming)
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is 13 miles from Jackson Hole (JAC) and 92 miles from Idaho Falls (IDA). None of the seven brands have ski-in, ski-out properties at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. But, there are a few options nearby:
|Hotel
|Time from Ikon Property
|Room Types on Points
|Points Per Night (TPG’s valuation)
|Winter Cash Prices Per Night Before Taxes and Fees
|Amenities
|Hampton Inn Jackson Hole
|18-minute drive or 23-minute bus
|One king bed with sofa bed or two queen beds
|33,000 to 68,000 Hilton points ($198 to $408)
|$126 to $263
|Complimentary hot breakfast, fitness center, oversized indoor hot tub, outdoor fire pit, coin laundry
|Super 8 by Wyndham Jackson Hole
|19-minute drive or 9-minute walk and 23-minute bus
|One king bed, one queen bed or two queen beds
|15,000 Wyndham points ($165)
|$67 to $89
|Complimentary breakfast, free local shuttle service, coin laundry
|Rusty Parrot Lodge & Spa (Hyatt Small Luxury Hotels of the World)
|20-minute drive or 6-minute walk and 29-minute bus
|Two queen beds with a garden view
|25,000 Hyatt points ($425)
|$330 to $480
|Full service spa, normal World of Hyatt benefits aren’t honored
|SpringHill Suites Jackson Hole
|21-minute drive or 3-minute walk and 31-minute bus
|One king bed suite with sofa bed or two queen suite with sofa bed
|Off-peak: 30,000 Marriott points ($240)
Standard: 35,000 points ($280)
Peak: 40,000 points ($320)
|$140 to $334
|Complimentary breakfast buffet, fitness center, outdoor pool, hot tub, coin laundry
|Homewood Suites by Hilton Jackson
|21-minute drive or 9-minute walk and 31-minute bus
|One queen bed suite with sofa bed
|38,000 to 70,000 Hilton points ($228 to $420)
|$128 to $306
|Complimentary hot breakfast, evening social Monday through Thursday, indoor pool, fitness center
Crystal Mountain and The Summit at Snoqualmie (Washington)
The Ikon Pass can be used at two ski destinations in the Pacific Northwest: Crystal Mountain and The Summit at Snoqualmie. Crystal Mountain is 73 miles from Seattle (SEA) while the Summit at Snoqualmie is 56 miles from SEA. None of the seven brands have properties at or within a 25-mile drive of either of these properties. So, if you want to stay at one of these brands you’ll need to stay in the Seattle or Tacoma suburbs and drive to the slopes each day. The closest property is the Hampton Inn & Suites Snoqualmie, which is 31 minutes away from The Summit at Snoqualmie.
SkiBig3 (Canada)
SkiBig3 is composed of three ski resorts near Banff and Lake Louise: Banff Sunshine, the Lake Louise Ski Resort and Mount Norquay. Banff is about 90 miles from Calgary (YYC) and Lake Louise is 124 miles from YYC. None of the seven hotel brands have ski-in, ski-out properties at any of the SkiBig3 resorts. But, your SkiBig3 lift ticket includes free transportation between Banff, Lake Louise and the three ski resorts, so staying in Banff or Lake Louise at any of the following properties will likely work well:
|Hotel
|Time from Banff Sunshine
|Time from Lake Louise Ski Resort
|Time from Mt Norquay
|Room Types on Points
|Points Per Night (TPG’s valuation)
|Winter Cash Prices Per Night Before Taxes and Fees
|Amenities
|Best Western Plus Siding 29 Lodge
|21-minute drive
|43-minute drive
|15-minute drive
|One queen bed, one king bed or two queen beds
|24,000 Best Western points ($168)
|$90 to $191
|Complimentary full breakfast, indoor pool, whirlpool
|Delta Hotels Banff Royal Canadian Lodge
|21-minute drive
|44-minute drive
|15-minute drive
|One queen bed or two queen beds
|Off-peak: 30,000 points ($240)
Standard: 35,000 points ($280)
Peak: 40,000 points ($320)
|$127 to $320
|Indoor mineral pool, whirlpool, fitness center
|Best Western Pocaterra Inn
|32-minute drive
|53-minute drive
|26-minute drive
|Two queen beds with fireplace or two queen beds with fireplace and balcony
|24,000 Best Western points ($168)
|$91 to $225
|Complimentary full breakfast, exercise facility, heated indoor pool with slide, steam room, sauna, hot tub, coin laundry
|Holiday Inn Canmore
|33-minute drive
|54-minute drive
|27-minute drive
|Two queen beds or standard room
|40,000 IHG points ($200)
|$112 to $174
|Outdoor whirlpool
|Quality Resort Chateau Canmore
|33-minute drive
|54-minute drive
|26-minute drive
|Any room, including suites
|20,000 Choice points ($120) until Nov. 30, 2019.
Then, 16,000 Choice points ($96) Sunday–Thursday and 12,000 Choice points ($72) Friday–Saturday until Jan. 31, 2020.
Rates TBA starting Feb. 1.
|$145 to $370
|Indoor pool, exercise room, dry sauna, coin laundry
|Super 8 by Wyndham Canmore
|33-minute drive
|54-minute drive
|27-minute drive
|Two queen beds or one king bed
|15,000 Wyndham points ($165)
|$82 to $180
|Complimentary breakfast, a fitness center, indoor hot tub, coin laundry
|Days Inn by Wyndham Canmore
|34-minute drive
|55-minute drive
|28-minute drive
|One queen bed, two queen beds, one king bed or one queen bed and one bunk bed
|15,000 Wyndham points ($165)
|$82 to $214
|Complimentary enhanced breakfast, fitness center
Revelstoke Mountain Resort (Canada)
Revelstoke Mountain Resort is 120 miles from Kelowna (YLW) and 267 miles from Calgary (YYC). None of the seven brands have ski-in, ski-out properties at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. But, there are a few options nearby:
|Hotel
|Time from Ikon Property
|Room Types on Points
|Points Per Night (TPG’s valuation)
|Winter Cash Prices Per Night Before Taxes and Fees
|Amenities
|Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Revelstoke
|11-minute drive
|One king bed or two queen beds
|15,000 Wyndham points ($165)
|$76 to $172
|Complimentary continental breakfast, hot tub, fitness center, coin laundry
|Best Western Plus Revelstoke
|12-minute drive
|Two queen beds
|24,000 Best Western points ($168)
|$174 to $200
|Complimentary full breakfast, seasonal outdoor pool (not open in winter), hot tub, fitness room
|Ramada by Wyndham Revelstoke
|12-minute drive
|One king bed or two queen beds
|15,000 Wyndham points ($165)
|$102 to $179
|Complimentary deluxe continental breakfast, fitness center, indoor swimming pool with slide, hot tub, coin laundry
|Super 8 by Wyndham Revelstoke BC
|13-minute drive
|One queen bed or two queen beds
|15,000 Wyndham points ($165)
|$69 to $157
|Complimentary continental breakfast, heated indoor pool, hot tub, coin laundry
Cypress Mountain (Canada)
Cypress Mountain is 26 miles from Vancouver (YVR). None of the seven brands have properties at Cypress Mountain, but all seven brands have properties in Vancouver. I’d pick a property in North Vancouver or West Vancouver, since these properties are generally less expensive and a shorter drive to Cypress Mountain.
Tremblant (Canada)
Tremblant is 26 miles from Tremblant (YTM), 86 miles from Montreal (YUL) and 107 miles from Ottawa (YOW). There are many options in the Tremblant pedestrian village, as well as a Wyndham option a short drive away:
|Hotel
|Time from Ikon Property
|Room Types on Points
|Points Per Night (TPG’s valuation)
|Winter Cash Prices Per Night Before Taxes and Fees
|Amenities
|Homewood Suites by Hilton Mont-Tremblant Resort
|3-minute walk from the express gondola
|One queen murphy bed studio suite (or, for slightly more points, one queen bed with sofa bed studio suite)
|40,000 to 79,000 Hilton points ($240 to $474)
|$131 to $593
|Complimentary hot full breakfast, complimentary grocery shopping service, pool, coin laundry
|Le Westin Resort & Spa, Tremblant, Quebec
|3-minute walk from the express gondola
|One queen bed
|Off-peak: 40,000 Marriott points ($320)
Standard: 50,000 points ($400)
Peak: 60,000 points ($480)
|$171 to $437
|Heated outdoor saltwater pool, whirlpool, fitness studio, coin laundry
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Tremblant
|6-minute walk from the express gondola
|One queen bed, one queen bed with sofa bed or two double beds
|35,000 IHG points ($175)
|$120 to $394
|Complimentary breakfast, sauna, fitness center, outdoor whirlpool bath, seasonal swimming pool (not open during ski season), coin laundry
|Residence Inn Mont Tremblant Manoir Labelle
|7-minute walk from the express gondola
|Studio one queen, studio two queens or one bedroom suite with one queen bed and a sofa bed
|Off-peak: 30,000 Marriott points ($240)
Standard: 35,000 points ($280)
Peak: 40,000 points ($320)
|$138 to $352
|Complimentary breakfast buffet, fitness center, outdoor pool, outdoor spa, fire pit, coin laundry
|Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Mont Tremblant
|12-minute drive
|One queen bed or two queen beds
|15,000 Wyndham points ($165)
|$95 to $292
|Complimentary breakfast buffet, indoor pool with slide, hot tub, fitness center, game room
Blue Mountain (Canada)
Blue Mountain is 86 miles from Toronto (YYZ). There’s a Westin near the gondola, as well as some other properties from the seven brands covered in this guide just a short drive away:
|Hotel
|Time from Ikon Property
|Room Types on Points
|Points Per Night (TPG’s valuation)
|Winter Cash Prices Per Night Before Taxes and Fees
|Amenities
|The Westin Trillium House, Blue Mountain
|A few minutes walk from the gondola
|Deluxe guest room with one queen bed and sofa bed or one bedroom suite with one queen bed and a sofa bed
|Off-peak: 40,000 Marriott points ($320)
Standard: 50,000 points ($400)
Peak: 60,000 points ($480)
|$101 to $541
|Private beach, fitness center, heated pool, hot tub, dry sauna
|Georgian Bay Hotel, Trademark Collection by Wyndham
|9-minute drive
|One queen bed standard, one king bed standard, two queen beds standard, one king bed deluxe or two queen beds deluxe
|15,000 Wyndham points ($165)
|$76 to $191
|18-hole putting course, fitness center, tennis court, heated indoor pool, seasonal outdoor pool, bike rentals, children’s playground, barbecue grills, coin laundry, spa
|Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Collingwood
|11-minute drive
|One king bed or two queen beds
|15,000 Wyndham points ($165)
|$86 to $109
|Complimentary breakfast, fitness center, indoor pool, hot tub, coin laundry
|Comfort Inn & Suites Collingwood
|12-minute drive
|Any room on property, including suites
|16,000 Choice points ($96) Sunday–Thursday and 20,000 Choice points ($120) Friday–Saturday until Nov. 30, 2019.
Then, 20,000 Choice points ($120) until Jan. 31, 2020.
Rates TBA starting Feb. 1.
|$92 to $200
|Complimentary hot breakfast, fitness center, indoor heated pool, coin laundry
Niseko United (Japan)
Niseko United is 69 miles from Sapporo Chitose (CTS), and is comprised of four resorts on one mountain (Niseko Annupuri). You can access the resorts by bus, train or car from Sapporo. Here are some properties from the seven brands that are near the four resorts:
|Hotel
|Time from Ikon Property
|Room Types on Points
|Points Per Night (TPG’s valuation)
|Winter Cash Prices Per Night Before Taxes and Fees
|Amenities
|Hilton Niseko Village
|Adjacent to Niseko Village gondola
|Two twin beds or one king bed
|Standard rates generally aren’t available; premium rates are 57,000 to 325,000 Hilton points per night ($342 to $1,950)
|$122 to $785
|Large indoor bath, wide outdoor bath, fitness center, 21% service charge per room per night between December until early April
|Hyatt House Niseko (opening for winter season on Nov. 20, 2019)
|5 minutes from Hirafu Gondola and the Family Lift
|One-bedroom suite with one super king bed or two single beds
|30,000 Hyatt points ($510)
|$488 to $1,427
|Complimentary breakfast for World of Hyatt members, fitness center, ski rentals, complimentary washing and drying machines, complimentary round trip shuttle to the Gondola and Family Lift, complimentary ski storage lockers
|Kasara Niseko Village (Hyatt Small Luxury Hotels of the World)
|Slope-side at Niseko Village
|Townhouse that can sleep up to six guests and includes a dining area, kitchen and laundry facilities
|40,000 Hyatt points ($680)
|$1,422
|Outdoor thermal pool, normal World of Hyatt benefits aren’t honored, seems to require at least two night stay
|Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono (accepting booking for March 1, 2020, and beyond)
|Slope-side at Niseko Hanazono
|One king bed or two twin beds
|30,000 Hyatt points ($510)
|$653 to $991
|11 on-site restaurants, health club, swimming pool, onsen, spa, ski rentals
Thredbo (Australia)
Thredbo is 52 miles from Cooma (OOM) and 131 miles from Canberra (CBR). Thredbo’s ski season is from early June to early October. There are various options at Thredbo for lodging — from traditional ski lodges to vacation rentals to a hostel — but none are from the seven brands covered in this article. The nearest properties from these seven brands are in Canberra, which is too far of a drive if you plan to ski for more than one day.
Mount Buller (Australia)
Mount Buller is 151 miles from Melbourne (MEL). Mount Buller’s ski season is from early June to early October. There are many options at Mount Buller for lodging, but none are from the seven brands covered by this article. The nearest property from these seven brands is the Comfort Inn Benalla, which is still an hour-and-a-half drive from the resort. So, you’ll likely want to stay at a local hotel or vacation rental in Mount Buller Alpine Village.
Valle Nevado (Chile)
Valle Nevado is 50 miles from Santiago (SCL), and the ski season at Valle Nevado is June through September. There are a few hotels at the resort, but none of the seven brands have properties nearby. So, you’ll likely want to either stay in Santiago or its suburbs where most of the seven brands have properties, or stay on-site at one of the properties outside these seven brands.
Coronet Peak and The Remarkables (New Zealand)
Coronet Peak and The Remarkables are both located within 15 miles of Queenstown (ZQN), so you may choose to stay in Queenstown and take the complimentary ski shuttle to the resorts. The ski season for these resorts generally runs from mid-June to early October. Here are some of the best lodging options in Queenstown across the seven brands:
|Hotel
|Time from Coronet Peak
|Time from The Remarkables
|Room Types on Points
|Points Per Night (TPG’s valuation)
|Cash Prices Per Night Before taxes and Fees During Ski Season
|Amenities
|Hulbert House (Hyatt Small Luxury Hotels of the World)
|21-minute drive or near bus route
|35-minute drive or near bus route
|Premium suite with one king bed
|30,000 Hyatt points ($510)
|$482 to $655
|Complimentary town transfers, complimentary use of E-bikes, complimentary refreshments (including pre-dinner drinks and canapes), normal World of Hyatt benefits aren’t honored
|Crowne Plaza Queenstown
|22-minute drive or on bus route
|36-minute drive or on bus route
|Two double beds or standard room
|50,000 IHG points ($250)
|$110 to $183
|Fitness center
|Holiday Inn: Queenstown Frankton Road
|25-minute drive or on bus route
|30-minute drive or on bus route
|One queen bed or two single beds
|25,000 IHG points ($125)
|$82 to $112
|Complimentary city shuttle, indoor tennis courts, barbecue grills, coin laundry
|Ramada Suites by Wyndham Queenstown Remarkables Park
|28-minute drive
|27-minute drive
|One king bed studio apartment
|15,000 Wyndham points ($165)
|$192
|Fitness center
|Hilton Queenstown Resort & Spa
|31-minute drive or on bus route
|27-minute drive or on bus route
|Two twin beds or one king bed, both room types have a fireplace
|34,000 to 60,000 Hilton points ($204 to $360)
|$126 to $190
|Fitness center, indoor heated pool, spa
|DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Queenstown
|32-minute drive or on bus route
|27-minute drive or on bus route
|Two twin beds
|24,000 to 49,000 Hilton points ($144 to $294)
|$89 to $158
|Fitness center, 10-seat executive cinema
Mount Hutt (New Zealand)
Mount Hutt is 63 miles from Christchurch (CHC) and the ski season for Mount Hutt is early June to mid-October. The closest major town with lodging to Mount Hutt is Methven, and multiple operators offer bus service during ski season from Methven to Mount Hutt. However, none of the seven brands have properties in Methven; instead, the closest properties are in Christchurch. So, you’ll either have an over 80-minute drive each way if you stay at a property in Christchurch, or you’ll need to consider local hotels or vacation rentals in Methven.
How to Get Hotel Points
There are generally three ways to stock up on hotel points if your balance is low: transfer points from a transferable currency, buy points or sign-up for a cobranded hotel credit card. Here’s a table showing how you can obtain additional points for each of the seven hotel brands discussed in this guide.
|Transfer Partners
|Buy Points
|Cobranded Hotel Credit Cards
|Hilton
|American Express Membership Rewards (1:2 ratio)
|Up to 80,000 points per calendar year (latest offer)
|How to Choose the Best Hilton Credit Card for You
|Hyatt
|Chase Ultimate Rewards (1:1 ratio)
|Up to 55,000 points per calendar year (latest offer)
|Credit Card Review: World of Hyatt Credit Card
|Marriott
|American Express Membership Rewards (1:1 ratio), Chase Ultimate Rewards (1:1 ratio)
|Up to 50,000 points per year (latest offer)
|Which Marriott Bonvoy Credit Card Is Right for You?
|IHG
|Chase Ultimate Rewards (1:1 ratio)
|Up to 100,000 points per year (latest offer)
|Credit Card Review: IHG Rewards Club Premier Card
|Choice
|American Express Membership Rewards (1:1 ratio)
|Up to 120,000 points per year (latest offer)
|Choice Privileges Visa Signature Card
|Wyndham
|n/a
|Up to 10,000 points per year
|Wyndham Rewards Visa Card and Wyndham Rewards Visa Card
|Best Western
|n/a
|Up to 10,000 points per transaction
|Best Western Rewards Premium Mastercard and Best Western Rewards Mastercard
Bottom Line
Regardless of what hotel brands you have points with, there are ample options. And, there are certainly some great redemptions to be found whether you prefer multiple bedrooms to spread out with family or whether you value being slope-side. But, especially if you’re traveling during the week or shoulder season, be sure to check cash rates to ensure you’re getting a solid value from your points.
Featured photo of the The Westin Trillium House, Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada courtesy of Marriott.
