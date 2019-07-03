This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Perhaps you’re looking to cash in your Hilton Honors points for an unforgettable stay at the Conrad Maldives, the Hilton Moorea in French Polynesia or the Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort. Or, maybe you’re looking to book a quick weekend getaway. Whatever your dream is, Hilton’s third buy points promotion of 2019 can potentially help you get there — but this deal will soon disappear.
This most recent promo ends tomorrow on July 4, 2019, 11:59pm Eastern Standard Time. It awards you a 100% bonus for purchasing points, beginning at 40,000 points. Hilton Honors members are permitted to buy up to 80,000 points each calendar year. With the 100% bonus, you can buy a maximum of 80,000 points and receive a 80,000-point bonus, for a total of 160,000 points — that’ll cost you $800.
Normally when Hilton sells points they go for one cent each, but this bonus allows you to snag points for half that at 0.5 apiece. TPG values Hilton points at 0.6 cents each, so this sale means you can acquire points for less than what they’re worth.
This promotion is a little different than others, as Hilton says there are a limited number of bonus packages available. You’ll want purchase points soon since it’s possible they’ll all get snagged up.
While we don’t often advise buying points to fully fund a stay, these moments are useful when you’re one or two nights short of making a dream vacation complete. In other words, if you already have 300,000 Honors points, but need 450,000 points for a specific booking, buying up allows you to instantly book your trip rather than having to earn them via future stays or credit card sign-ups. It’s also useful for near-term bookings at lower category properties — places where it’s relatively affordable to stay via points, but the cash rates are inflated.
Hilton also gives its elites (and it’s quite easy to get elite status with the hotel chain) the fifth night free when redeeming for award stays, increasing the value of your points by 20% when staying in increments of five nights. Also, Hilton’s Points and Money Rewards can sometimes allow you to get as much as 1 cent per point toward subsidizing the cash price of a luxury hotel.
If you’re jonesing for even more Hilton points, consider applying for one of the chain’s Amex co-branded credit cards, all of which currently boast solid welcome bonuses.
- The Hilton Honors Ascend Card from American Express is offering 125,000 Hilton Honors bonus points after you spend $2,000 in purchases on the card within your first three months of cardmembership.
- If you’re looking for a business credit card instead of a personal one, the Hilton Honors American Express Business Card also has a new welcome bonus — you’ll earn 130,000 points after spending $5,000 in the first four months. Offer ends 8/28/2019
- Finally, there’s the premium Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card, which offers a welcome bonus of a whopping 150,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first three months. Those 150,000 points are worth $900 based on TPG’s latest valuations. Cardholders also enjoy Hilton’s top tier Diamond elite status, worth north of $3,000 if correctly maximized.
When buying Hilton points, the transaction is processed by Points.com, so a travel rewards card won’t earn bonus points on the purchase. You’ll want to use a card like the Chase Freedom Unlimited or The Blue Business℠ Plus Credit Card from American Express instead, which are great cards for non-category bonus spend.
Featured image of Hilton Moorea Lagoon Resort & Spa by the author.
This is The Points Guy’s permanent page about Hilton’s “buy points” promotions, so you can bookmark it and check back regularly for the latest offer. Keep in mind you may see some reader comments referring to older deals below.
