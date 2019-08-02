This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Identified by TPG as one of the hottest points hotel openings of 2019, the W Aspen hasn’t yet swung open its doors to guests, but it looks very close to letting in travelers — and that fresh mountain air. In fact, the hotel is accepting reservations for stays beginning in Sept. 1 booked with both points and cash.
The hip 88-room W Aspen is (unfortunately, but not surprisingly) pricing as a top-tier Marriott Category 8 hotel, just like the nearby St. Regis Aspen. That means it’ll cost 85,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per night for an award stay. Cash rates vary widely from $220 on the most off-peak dates, like those around Halloween, to well over $1,000 per night during prime-time ski holidays.
Award availability on ski weekends is already in relatively short supply, but there are some weekend and peak ski season dates available on points, especially if you look in January.
Standard award rooms book into a variety of room types, including king beds in rooms with 425 square feet and a maximum occupancy of three (rollaways are listed at $50 per night). Another type of standard room available for 85,000 points includes queen bunk beds that are arranged on a platform with a max occupancy of four at about 365 square feet.
While not available as standard awards, there are also rooms for eight with two sets of queen bunks, which is a very unique set-up for a traditional hotel that could work for groups of friends or larger families.
As is common at ski resort hotels, there’s a $50 per night resort fee, along with a $40 nightly parking fee, and Marriott does not waive resort fees on award stays. There is a 60-day cancellation policy for winter dates, and a 30-day cancellation for other dates.
The same property is also home to an 11-unit Sky Residences at the W Aspen, which is also close to opening with two- and three-bedroom suites that can be booked for (very large amounts) of cash. Expect to spend several thousand dollars per night in the residences.
Positioning itself to be a lively destination in Aspen, The W Aspen has a WetDeck with an outdoor pool, Jacuzzi, fire pits and DJ stand, as well as a nightclub and après ski lounge.
If the W Aspen sounds a bit too pricey (or cool) for your tastes, the Westin Snowmass up the road is available from just 35,000 Marriott points per night and is located right on the slopes. You can even put a 35,000-point Marriott certificate to work for you at that family-friendly mountainside property. Or, get those Marriott points ready, and lock in the newest spot in town.
Featured image courtesy of Sky Residences Facebook page.
