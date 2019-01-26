This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Whether you love or hate Marriott’s rebranded Bonvoy loyalty program, and despite dismal developments like Hyatt’s recent Points + Cash changes, one thing is for sure: 2019 is already an exciting year for new points hotel openings.
In fact, hundreds of hotels where you can earn and redeem points are debuting around the globe this year. Here, we’ll take a look at some of the most intriguing properties.
Is this every points hotel opening in 2019? No. But these are some of the properties we’re most excited about and that we think may actually open this year. Don’t see your favorite forthcoming property? Sound off in the comments below.
Remember, if you’re planning to earn points rather than redeem them for award nights, consider using a hotel-specific credit card to maximize your earnings, or one that accrues multiple points per dollar spent on general travel purchases.
United States
The Times Square Edition in New York City
It’s been a long time coming with opening dates that have kept getting pushed back, but it looks like Edition’s second New York City property is finally set to open in February. The hotel will be located on the corner of 47th Street and Seventh Avenue, have more than 450 guest rooms and public spaces that will include a 5,800-square-foot beer garden and event deck overlooking Times Square. Opening rates start at $349 per night, or 60,000 points.
Ellis Hotel, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, in Atlanta, Georgia
Not familiar with Marriott’s (formerly Starwood’s) Tribute Portfolio? You’re not alone. This is a chain-within-a-chain of independent boutique hotels where you can still earn and redeem points. This new Atlanta outpost (previously The Winecoff) is located in a building that was originally constructed in 1913 as a department store. It’s right on Peachtree Street, near major sights like the World of Coca-Cola and the Georgia Aquarium. The hotel is set to open in March, but rates are not yet available. It is listed as a Category 5 hotel, though, so you should only need 35,000 points per night.
The West Hollywood Edition in Los Angeles, California
Stripped-down luxury arrives on the Sunset Strip with the spring opening of this newest Edition. The hotel will have 190 guest rooms and suites, 20 residences, a signature restaurant, lobby lounge, basement club and rooftop pool deck, as well as a full-service spa with six treatment rooms. Despite the imminent opening, rooms are not yet bookable and the hotel’s award category is still not listed on Marriott’s site.
W Aspen in Colorado
Better known for swinging city hotels and a handful of beach hideaways, W is bringing its brand to the slopes in June. The chain has a property in Verbier, Switzerland, but its second ski location will be in the Colorado mountain town of Aspen. Taking over the former Sky Hotel, the new W will have 88 guest rooms including six suites, and 11 fractional ownership residences. Its “Wet Deck” will have an outdoor pool, Jacuzzi and fire pits, as well as the expected DJ stand. The hotel will also be home to a subterranean nightclub called 39 Degrees and a Living Room lounge for après ski fun.
The Central Station Memphis, Curio Collection by Hilton in Tennessee
This addition to Hilton’s growing Curio Collection of one-off properties is expected to open toward the end of 2019 as part of the redevelopment of Memphis’s Central Station. The 103-year-old train station will include this 130-room hotel, retail spaces and restaurants. Paid and points rates are not yet public.
Conrad Washington, DC
One of Hilton’s luxury brands will arrive in the nation’s capital in the first quarter and is currently accepting reservations for arrival March 15 and beyond. The building was designed by Herzog & de Meuron with 360 rooms, and the hotel will be home to a restaurant by the Voltaggio brothers named Estuary. Standard nightly award rates are typically 80,000 points, though several nights during the summer are available for as low as 55,000 points.
Andaz Palm Springs in California
Hyatt heads to the desert with the launch of the latest domestic Andaz in Palm Springs later this year in a central location near the city’s downtown district and convention center. The hotel will have 150 rooms and 17 suites, two outdoor pools, an elevated patio, an Argentinean restaurant and an Exhale Spa. Rates are not yet public.
The Caribbean
Hyatt Ziva and Zilara Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic
Hyatt’s two all-inclusive concepts include Ziva for families and the adults-only Zilara. Following locations in Jamaica and Mexico, travelers can expect a new one of each to open in the Cap Cana gated community along Juanillo Beach in the Dominican Republic this fall. Together with the Hyatt Zilara, the Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana will have a dozen restaurants, a water park with a lazy river and slides, infinity pools with swim-up bars and a spa and fitness center. Rates are not yet available.
Kimpton Kawana Bay Resort in Grenada
Following the lead of the Kimpton Seafire Resort and Spa on Grand Cayman, IHG’s pet-friendly chain is opening a second Caribbean hotel on the island of Grenada sometime in 2019. According to the few details available so far, the hotel is expected to have 146 guest rooms and suites, a small spa, an infinity pool and a restaurant with menus inspired by local seafood and cuisine. Guests can also lounge on nearby Grand Anse Beach. No word yet on opening dates or rates.
Europe
Andaz Munich in Germany
Germany’s first Andaz has been pushed back a few times, but looks set to open on March 1 (and is currently taking reservations from that date forward). The property aims to walk the line between Munich’s long history and the Andaz brand’s contemporary ethos. Expect 277 rooms and suites with wood floors and spare furnishings but bold splashes of color. There will be a spa with an indoor pool, four bars and restaurants including The Lonely Broccoli for seasonal Bavarian cuisine and Bicicletta for health-focused food, as well as a full fitness center. Rates start at $269 or 20,000 points.
Hotel Banke, Autograph Collection in Paris, France
Located in The City of Light’s Opera district in the 9th arrondissement, the newest member of Marriott’s Autograph Collection is housed in a former bank building that has now been turned into a 91-room beauty. Apart from the extensive art collection said to be on display, guests will be able to enjoy drinks at Lolabar and Asian-fusion cuisine at Josefin. Rates not yet available but, when it opens (supposedly in February), it will be a Category 6 hotel requiring 50,000 points per night.
Moxy Copenhagen Sydhavnen in Denmark
Millennials take note: Marriott’s Moxy brand is also heading to the capital of Scandinavian design this March with the opening of this 226-room hotel in Copenhagen’s trendy Sydhavnen district. Apart from tech-forward in-room amenities, guests can expect a game room with video consoles, a beauty shop and work-social spaces in the public areas. The property is slated for a March opening, but rates are not yet available.
The Langley, a Luxury Collection Hotel, in Buckinghamshire, England
This isn’t your usual upscale Luxury Collection property. The Langley is set in a former royal hunting ground that was originally designed by legendary gardener Lancelot Brown. It will have just 41 rooms and suites designed by Dennis Irvine Studio, some of which will be in an outbuilding dating to the 18th century. The hotel, expected to open in May, will also feature a wellness facility and spa and a fitness facility designed by author and personal trainer Matt Roberts. Paid rates are not yet published, but the hotel will be a Category 5 property requiring 35,000 points per night.
Andaz Vienna am Belvedere in Austria
Though it is inspired by the 17th-century aristocrat who established the Belvedere Palace’s art collection, Prince Eugene of Savoy, the Andaz Vienna is a more contemporary take on the city’s art scene, with exhibits by local artists and designers, and 303 rooms and suites with striking city views through floor-to-ceiling windows. Among the restaurants will be Eugen 21 for steaks and the Aurora bar on the roof. No opening rates to be found yet, though the target opening month is April.
The Biltmore, Mayfair in London, England
The former Millennium Hotel London Mayfair is set to reopen on Grosvenor Square as The Biltmore, Mayfair this spring. It will be the first European member of Hilton’s new LXR Hotels & Resorts collection of luxury property. The hotel has been redesigned by Goddard Littlefair and will have 257 rooms and 51 suites with décor that hearkens to the building’s past as a private residence. Opening rates are not yet available.
Hyatt Centric The Liberties in Dublin, Ireland
Hyatt’s first Irish property will open this spring just around the corner from St. Patrick’s Cathedral. It will have 234 rooms and suites that have a sort of scholarly-chic vibe to them. There will also be an all-day casual dining restaurant and a bar serving handcrafted cocktails and whiskeys made nearby at the Teeling Distillery. Rates are not yet available.
Hotel Indigo Venice in Italy
IHG options in Venice are limited, but this new Hotel Indigo should be a welcome addition for IHG Rewards Club members when it debuts in the UNESCO World Heritage Site in June. The hotel will be located on the eastern side of Castello, a short walk from the Biennale Gardens. It will have just 75 rooms and suites, and a restaurant serving traditional Venetian cuisine. Room rates in June start at $365, or 40,000 points.
Kimpton Edinburgh in Scotland
As part of what appears to be an aggressive push into Europe, Kimpton will be opening a hotel in the Scottish capital later this year. The hotel will be located near Charlotte Square in the city’s Georgian New Town. It will have 60 rooms and suites and a fitness center. No word yet on the dining options or opening rates.
Hilton Paris Eiffel Tower in France
Hilton is padding its Paris portfolio with the intended late-year opening of this new 7th arrondissement hotel within view of France’s most famous monument. The 118-room property will set up shop in two former office buildings along the Avenue de Saxe. But don’t expect dreary interiors once starchitect Philippe Starck is done with them. Opening details are not yet public.
Kimpton Barcelona in Spain
Business travelers and pet owners alike can rejoice in the fact that Barcelona’s getting a new Kimpton later this year. The hotel will have 165 rooms and suites, and will be located just off the tourist area of La Rambla, It should also have a rooftop lounge and pool overlooking the cathedral and an all-day restaurant plus lobby lounge. Further details are not yet available.
Asia and the Middle East
Canopy by Hilton Chengdu City Centre in China
Canopy is one of Hilton’s newer brands geared toward millennial travelers. Its first Chinese property opened its doors in Chengdu in January, on floors 23 to 31 of the Leading Center’s West Tower. Guest rooms start at a spacious 538 square feet and feature free Wi-Fi, 55-inch HDTVs, espresso machines and softer touches like Canopy brand beds with memory-foam mattresses. Guests can borrow hotel bikes to explore, or stay in and enjoy complimentary breakfast at the Canopy Central Café. Rates start at $135 per night, or 40,000 points.
W Dubai in the United Arab Emirates
Marriott recently shed some of its Dubai properties, but it will also be adding to its roll there this winter with the February opening of this new W in the tony Palm development. The hotel will have 350 guest rooms and suites, an AWAY Spa and several restaurants including Torno Subito for Italian and Akira Back serving Asian cuisine. The resort will also have an expansive WET pool deck with private cabanas and water sports along its beach. Room rates start around $350 per night, or 60,000 points.
Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi
Among the luxury resorts set to open in the Maldives this year, the Waldorf Astoria might just be the most exciting. It’s just a 30-minute boat trip from Malé International Airport (MLE) and will have 121 villas, each with its own infinity pool and large outdoor space. There will be 10 restaurants and bars including a treetop one called Terra and an overwater Chinese dining room called Li Long. There will also be a spa with beach and overwater treatment rooms. The property is expected to welcome guests in March, but opening rates are not yet available.
Kimpton Da An in Taipei, Taiwan
Kimpton’s first Asian property will open in Taiwan’s capital this March. The 129 guest rooms will include amenities like yoga mats, espresso machines and Chromecast TVs. The hotel will also house a modern British restaurant and a rooftop terrace bar. Guests can borrow bikes to ride around the neighborhood, or take advantage of curated jogging and hiking maps. Opening rates start at $217 per night, or 50,000 points.
St. Regis Hong Kong
St. Regis is finally landing in Hong Kong with the summer opening of this stunner. It will have just 112 rooms and suites, and will be located near the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai. Designer du jour André Fu is behind the interiors, while the restaurants will include a French gourmet dining room called L’Envoi, and Cantonese banquets at Rún. Opening rates are not yet available, though we expect the hotel to charge 60,000 points per award night.
Hilton Goa in India
India’s party capital will be home to a new Hilton this June. The hotel will be located in a forested area near Candolim and Calangute beaches. It will feature three restaurants serving Indian and Asian dishes as well as cocktails; four outdoor pools; and a spa with five treatment rooms. Rooms will start at 50,000 points, or $114 per night.
St. Regis Amman in Jordan
Visitors to the Jordanian capital will have an exciting new option once the St. Regis opens there in June. The hotel will have 260 guest rooms and suites in a 16-story tower. Details on dining and spa offerings are still scant, as is information about the property’s opening rates.
JW Marriott Maldives Resort and Spa
The new Waldorf Astoria Maldives will have some competition in the form of this JW Marriott, opening this summer. The resort will be set on the island of Vagaru in the Shaviyani Atoll, about an hour-long seaplane flight from Malé. It will have just 61 overwater and beach villas, each with its own private pool. There will also be a Spa by JW location with a salon, and six restaurants serving Thai, Indian, Italian and Japanese cuisine as well as other international fare. Rates are not yet published.
InterContinental Colombo in Sri Lanka
IHG’s newest Asian luxury hotel will be located in Sri Lanka’s fast-developing capital. The hotel, expected to open late in 2019, will have a total of 307 rooms, including 47 suites, on 42 floors. It will also have an outdoor pool, a gym and a spa as well as six dining options that will include an all-day eatery and three specialty restaurants. No word yet on an exact opening date or rates.
Kimpton Bali in Indonesia
Blame it on “Eat, Pray, Love,” but Bali continues to be one of Asia’s most popular destinations. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t brave its touristed beaches, though. Luckily, room rates remain relatively low thanks to an influx of new resorts, including this IHG property. Set along the coastline of Nusa Dua, it will have just 50 villas inspired by traditional Balinese décor. Further details are not yet available.
Australia and New Zealand
InterContinental Hayman Island in Australia
One of Australia’s most iconic Great Barrier Reef resorts has gotten a multimillion-dollar makeover and will reemerge in July as the InterContinental Hayman Island. Located in the Whitsundays, about a 90-minute flight from Brisbane, the refurbished hotel will have 166 rooms and suites with ocean, jungle and pool views. The hotel will also have five new restaurants and bars and a spa with open-air treatments available. Room rates in July start around $460, or 70,000 points.
The Ritz-Carlton, Perth in Australia
Part of Perth’s ambitious $500 million AUD Elizabeth Quay multi-use development along the Swan River, the 204-room Ritz-Carlton Perth will mark the brand’s reentry into the Australian hotel market after an absence of several years. Standard rooms will start around 550 square feet and will offer views of the river, the city skyline and King’s Park. The hotel will also offer a large fitness center with a gym and spa, an outdoor infinity pool and a roof lounge with gardens. Opening rates are not yet public.
The Tasman, a Luxury Collection Hotel, in Hobart, Tasmania
Marriott will open Tasmania’s first Luxury Collection property just before the end of the year. The hotel is part of an urban revitalization project centering around a series of heritage buildings in Hobart’s Parliament Square, and will comprise 128 guest rooms and suites with original floors, fireplaces and windows, carefully restored by Sydney-based interior design firm JPDC. Works by local artists will be on display in the hotel’s public areas, including an upscale restaurant, a whiskey bar and the lobby lounge. Opening rates are not yet available.
Park Hyatt Auckland in New Zealand
Work seems well underway at the $300 million NZD Park Hyatt Auckland, which is being built in the city’s up-and-coming, harbor-front Wynyard Quarter. The hotel is expected to have 195 rooms and suites, several dining outlets, a spa, a fitness center and a 25-meter pool. It’s being designed by architecture firms Bossley Architects and AR+D from Singapore, while Conran + Partners oversees the interior design. Opening details and rates are nowhere to be found just yet.
Africa
Hyatt Regency Addis Ababa in Ethiopia
Ethiopia got its first Hyatt this year with the opening of a Hyatt Regency in its capital in January. The hotel is close to the United National Conference Center and 15 minutes from the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport (ADD). It has 188 guest rooms and suites, a heated outdoor infinity pool with a bar and a 24-hour fitness center. Its restaurants include The Kitchen for casual, all-day dining, and The Oriental for Asian bites. Rates start at $213 or 12,000 points in the coming months.
St. Regis Cairo in Egypt
Egypt’s capital is expecting a new luxury hotel this spring in the form of a St. Regis. This one will take up residence in a 36-story tower with prime views of the city and the Nile. It will have 366 rooms, suites and apartments; seven restaurants and bars; and an Iridium Spa with eight treatment suites, among other amenities. Rooms are not yet bookable, but it will be a Category 5 property requiring 35,000 points per night.
