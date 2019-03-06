This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
In the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program, there are cobranded credit cards offering an annual free night worth up to 35,000 points at each renewal. This perk makes it (more than) worth it to pay the annual fee each year on these cards. For example, if a low annual fee allows you to stay at a property selling for $200 to $300 per night, then that card goes in the “keep” column for me. The cards currently available that offer the 35k Marriott certificate valid at properties selling for up to 35,000 Marriott points per night include:
There are some additional legacy Marriott/SPG cards that are no longer available to new applicants that also offer the certificates. For now, you can use these certificates at any Category 1–5 Marriott hotel with standard award availability. However, when peak pricing is introduced at some point, then the certificates will not be valid during peak Category 5 dates. TPG has an article on the 7 Great Uses of the Marriott 35,000-Point Certificates, and they are fabulous uses of the annual certificates, but they aren’t all practical for families. I mean, the St. Regis Bangkok looks amazing, but we aren’t heading there for a long weekend anytime soon.
If you and/or your partner have a few of these Marriott cards, you could string together a multi-night stay using one certificate for each night of your vacation. With spring breaks, winter breaks and long weekends in mind, here are 10 of the best uses of the Marriott 35,000-point certificates for families.
Be aware that many of these resorts do charge resort fees in addition to the annual award certificate.
Sheraton Kauai Resort
It is no surprise that oceanfront rates in Hawaii can be $300 to $400 per night during some parts of the year, so any place in Hawaii that takes a 35,000-point Marriott certificate is worth consideration. The Sheraton Kauai specifically is worth a look as it is on the sunny Poipu side of Kauai. This is by no means the fanciest hotel on Kauai, but it has undergone a renovation recently and you can’t beat the oceanfront location.
Some other Hawaiian Marriott properties where you can use the 35k certificate include:
- Courtyard Maui Kahului Airport
- Sheraton Kona Resort & Spa at Keauhou Bay
- Westin Hapuna Beach Resort
- Courtyard King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel
St. Kitts Marriott Resort & The Royal Beach Casino
St. Kitts isn’t the easiest Caribbean island to reach, but it is certainly a very calm, beautiful and relaxing destination that is worth the effort. This particular hotel is located on Frigate Bay, steps from the ocean shore, and features multiple pools, a casino and activities for those ranging from oldest to youngest. If you are trying to decide between the Park Hyatt St. Kitts and this property, know that the Park Hyatt is in a much more secluded location and there is significantly more activity around the Marriott. Which is better in that regard will be entirely personal preference.
Hotel Punta Islita, Autograph Collection
If your family craves adventure in Costa Rica, check out the Hotel Punta Islita, a property bookable with a Marriott 35k certificate. This hotel has a menu of included eco-adventures and cultural experiences such as canopy zip-lining, hiking, horseback riding, monkey safaris, art projects and traditional cooking lessons.
Should you just want to relax for a bit, you can also do that in the infinity pool or head to the spa. Standard rooms bookable for 35k Marriott points have one king or two double beds. Here are six adventurous activities families should love in Costa Rica (just in case you want to venture beyond the hotel’s included activities). The hotel offers a $45 shuttle to travel the 75 miles to the Liberia Airport.
The Westin Snowmass
The Westin Snowmass is a steal on a peak winter date when using a 35,000-point Marriott certificate, as paid rates can be hundreds and hundreds of dollars per night at this ski-out location. Snowmass is in the Aspen Snowmass family of ski resorts, and Snowmass, in particular, is one of the more family-friendly of the mountains in the area — much more so than Aspen itself. This property is on my own family’s short-list since just a few feet down the mountain is a tremendous ski school program for the younger 3- to 4-year-old skiers that mixes indoor playtime with outdoor learning.
Sheraton Steamboat Resort Villas
The Sheraton Steamboat Villas are in a five-star location for skiing at Steamboat, and like at any mountain ski destination, paid rates can get truly crazy during the winter. We stayed here a few years ago, and the location was perfect. The hotel itself wasn’t particularly fancy — I mean, it is a Sheraton. However, they are now undergoing a multimillion dollar renovation, so perhaps in the future, they will have a five-star ski location and a fresh interior facelift to go with it.
Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino
Aruba is a tremendous family-friendly beach destination in general, but the Renaissance Aruba specifically is a special choice because guests have access to a private 40-acre island accessed by boat. Best of all, the resort has adults-only and family-friendly sections so everyone can be happy. Booking a hotel with a private island in Aruba for just a 35,000-point Marriott certificate? Yes, please.
AC Hotel New York Times Square
The AC Hotel New York Times Square gets very solid reviews, is close to Broadway shows and can be a good choice for families because rooms with two double beds are available at the standard 35,000-point rate. Not all hotels in NYC have rooms for four people available at the standard award rate, so this is a great option for just a 35k-point certificate.
Some other NYC Marriott properties where you can use your 35k certificates include:
- SpringHill Suites New York Midtown Manhattan/Fifth Avenue
- Element New York Times Square West
- Sheraton Tribeca New York Hotel
We also have an entire article dedicated to the best Marriott 35k hotels for families in New York.
Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa
This Mexican beachfront resort has multiple pools, a variety of restaurants, a spa and even a kids club for those ages 4–12. The Marriott Puerto Vallarta consistently receives above-average reviews, but this year it is also undergoing a renovation to make the inside of the hotel as nice as its oceanfront location.
The nearby Westin Puerto Vallarta is another good option for families looking to use a Marriott 35k certificate. Here are some tips for families who plan a trip to Puerto Vallarta.
SpringHill Suites at Anaheim Resort/Convention Center
The Springhill Suites Anaheim Resort Convention Center gives families plenty of space by offering standard rooms that are true suites plus free breakfast and easy access to Disneyland. This is not the closest Marriott to the entrance of Disneyland, but it looks to be the nicest and newest in this price range. If you want to sleep even closer to Mickey Mouse, you can also use your Marriott 35k certificate to stay at SpringHill Suites Anaheim Maingate. If neither of those meets your needs, here are other points hotels you can book near Disneyland.
Westin Kierland Resort
The Westin Kierland is a massive 250-acre resort set in Scottsdale, Arizona. There are the typical Scottsdale amenities such as a golf course and spa, but there is also an Adventure Water Park with a lazy river, Kierland FlowRider surf simulator, a little private island, 110-foot waterslide, zero-entry pool, splash pad, Kid’s Club, daily activities and more. While the Westin Kierland Villas cost 50k Marriott points per night, standard rooms at the Westin Kierland Resort can be yours for the price of a 35k Marriott certificate per night.
If these 35k properties aren’t what you are after, look into the up to 50k annual award available with the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card.
I’d love to hear where your family plans to use your Marriott 35,000-point annual credit card award nights!
Featured image courtesy of the Sheraton Kauai Resort
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.