One of Marriott’s long-running promotions that’s continuing under Marriott’s new Bonvoy Rewards program is called PointSavers. This discount program lets members book select hotel properties for less than the standard award rate.
Unfortunately, the discounts aren’t great. On the high end of the award chart, you won’t save more than 5,000 points per night. Category 1 properties are discounted just 1,500 points — which is a decent 20% discount. However, a little savings can still go a long way, especially if you’re booking more than one or two nights and combining with a fifth night free award stay.
|Category
|PointSavers
(Standard)
|Standard
|Savings
|% Savings
|1
|6,000
|7,500
|1,500
|20%
|2
|11,000
|12,500
|1,500
|12%
|3
|16,000
|17,500
|1,500
|9%
|4
|22,500
|25,000
|2,500
|10%
|5
|32,500
|35,000
|2,500
|7%
|6
|45,000
|50,000
|5,000
|10%
|7
|55,000
|60,000
|5,000
|8%
|8
|80,000
|85,000
|5,000
|6%
The other thing to keep in mind is that properties are usually added one at a time and for date ranges that don’t match up with the other discounted hotels. And of course, be sure to compare cash rates before jumping on a PointSavers redemption. Scoring a 5,000-point discount on a Category 6 property when the paid rate is $150/night (for example) isn’t much of a deal.
Also note that Marriott will implement peak and off-peak pricing starting on September 14.
Here’s a round-up of some of the current offers that are available at through the end of June and beyond, though you can visit Marriott’s PointSavers page to view all properties that are currently discounted.
In This Post
Hotel Grande Bretagne, a Luxury Collection Hotel
- Dates: October 20, 2019 through August 8, 2020
- Standard Rate: 60,000 points per night
- PointSavers Rate: 55,000 points per night
This stunning Category 7 hotel was just recently added to PointSavers, giving travelers a chance to save 5,000 points per night at this luxury hotel in the heart of Athens, Greece. In the midst of millennia-old structures, this hotel is a relative newcomer having just opened in 1874 — but it has an incredibly classic look to its rooms, suites and lobby.
By combining the PointSavers discount with a 5th night free stay, you can stay five nights at this hotel for 220,000 Marriott Bonvoy points. And award availability is wide open — including in summer 2020, when this property will likely be priced at peak pricing (65,000 points per night as part of PointSavers or 70,000 points per night at Standard rates).
King George, a Luxury Collection Hotel
- Dates: October 20, 2019 through August 8, 2020
- Standard Rate: 60,000 points per night
- Discounted Rate: 55,000 points per night
Near the Hotel Grande Bretagne — but one-third its size — is the Category 7 King George hotel. Striking distance from Athens destinations like the Acropolis, Agora, Plaka and Thission, rooms at this boutique hotel start at €229 ($254) per night but can run over €1,273 ($1,412) per night. The PointSavers rate of 55,000 Marriott points per night (before peak pricing goes into effect on Sept. 14) equates to approximately $440 worth of points per night at TPG valuations. So, make sure to weigh your options for your dates.
JW Marriott Hotel Rio de Janeiro
- Dates: August 20-25, 27-30; September 1, 7-9, 14-16, 18, 21-22, 27-30; October 1, 4, 7-17, 20-28, 30-31; November 1-5, 8-13, 17, 21, 25; December 1-2, 6, 8-9, 11-15, 19-21, 24-26 and into 2020
- Standard Rate: 35,000 points per night
- Discounted Rate: 32,500 points per night
Although this property isn’t listed on the Marriott PointSavers website, it’s showing up at a discount when you search award nights on the hotel’s website. Located on iconic Copacabana Beach, this ultra-luxurious JW Marriott already seems like a solid deal at 35,000 points per night — until you check cash prices and see that there’s a night available for just $143 per night. So, make sure to check cash prices for your dates to ensure you’re getting a good value from your points.
Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center
- Dates: August 19-23, 27-30; September 1-6, 10-13, 29-30; October 6-8, 12-13, 18-19, 23, 28, 31; November 1-2, 6, 10-13, 24-29; December 1-2, 11-12, 17-25, 29-30
- Standard Rate: 35,000 points per night
- Discounted Rate: 32,500 points per night
Just south of Washington DC on the banks of the Potomac River, the Gaylord National Resort is striking distance from the nation’s capital while also being a mini-destination in itself — complete with a Ferris wheel right outside the grand hotel.
While the discount isn’t much, it could be worth picking discounted dates, especially for longer stays. Dates are pretty scattered, and — strangely — the discounts are available more on holiday periods than non-holiday periods. You can visit DC area over Thanksgiving:
Or there’s solid availability around the December holidays:
Marriott’s Legends Edge at Bay Point
- Dates: August 19-22, 25-29; September 2-5, 7-8, 12, 18-19, 22-26, 30; October 1-3, 6-10, 14-17, 20-30; November 3-26, 29-30; December 1-23, 28-30
- Standard Rate: 35,000 points per night
- Discounted Rate: 32,500 points per night
This Marriott Vacation Club property in Panama City, Florida is still available for PointSavers later this summer for most dates through the end of the year. And this is no ordinary hotel room. You’ll be redeeming points for a “2 Bedroom Villa” complete with two king-sized beds and two pull-out sofa beds. Combining PointSavers with a 5th night free award, you can get a 5-night stay for just 130,000 Marriott points. If you can get away this fall, almost every day in November is currently available — including Thanksgiving week:
Sheraton New Orleans Hotel
- Dates: August 19, 22-29; September 1-7, 10, 15, 22, 26, 30; October 1, 6-7, 16-17, 27, 30-31; November 10-13, 17, 21, 24-28; December 1-29
- Standard Rate: 35,000 points per night
- Discounted Rate: 32,500 points per night
If you’re looking for to visit New Orlean’s French Quarter but want to stay in a nice place, the Sheraton New Orleans seems to balance its proximity to Bourbon Street with enough distance for you to get a quiet nights sleep. Many dates are open this fall — including most 5-night stays in October:
New Orleans Marriott
- Dates: September 1-3, 6, 8-9, 15, 25-27, 30; October 6-9, 13-14, 23-24, 29-30; November 3, 7, 11-13
- Standard Rate: 35,000 points per night
- Discounted Rate: 32,500 points per night
In addition to the Sheraton, Marriott also has the New Orleans Marriott on PointSavers, slightly marking down a night from 35,000 to 32,500 points. This hotel is right on Canal Street, making it pretty convenient to many of New Orleans’ attractions. While more dates are discounted than Marriott shows on its PointSaver page, the dates are spotty. The good news is that you can combine nights across the two price levels to build a longer stay.
Courtyard By Marriott Dallas Plano in Legacy Park
- Dates: August 23-24, 30; September 6-7, 13-14, 20-21, 27-28; October 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, 25-26; November 1-2, 8-9, 15-16, 22-23, 29-30; December 6-7, 13-14, 20-21, 27-28
- Standard Rate: 12,500 points per night
- Discounted Rate: 11,000 points per night
Costa Mesa Marriott
- Dates: August 19, 22, 25-29; September 1-8, 12-15, 19-22, 26-29; October 3-6, 10, 13, 20, 24-31; November 1-3, 24-29; December 15-30
- Standard Rate: 25,000 points per night
- Discounted Rate: 22,500 points per night
Located just south of Los Angeles in Costa Mesa, California, this hotel is just over three miles from the John Wayne Airport (SNA). That could make it great for a one-night stay before an early-morning flight or after a late-night arrival.
Marriott’s Timber Lodge
- Dates: September 15-19, 22-27, 29-30; October 1-4, 6-11, 13-18, 20-31; November 1-21; December 1-19
- Standard Rate: 50,000 points per night
- Discounted Rate: 45,000 points per night
While the dates don’t stretch into ski season, you can get a fall getaway to this resort in Lake Tahoe for 5,000-points cheaper than the standard rates — or just 36,000 points per night if you do a 5th-night free stay.
W Costa Rica Reserva Conchal
- Dates: August 19-21, 23-31; September 1-30; October 1-31
- Standard Rate: 85,000 points per night
- Discounted Rate: 80,000 points per night
Grand Residences by Marriott, Lake Tahoe
- Dates: September 15-19, 22-27, 29-30; October 1-3, 6-11, 13-18, 20-25, 27-31; November 1, 3-8, 10-15, 17-22, 24-26; December 1-6, 8-13, 15
- Standard Rate: 50,000 points per night
- Discounted Rate: 45,000 points per night
Marriott Vacation Club Pulse, San Diego
- Dates: September 15-16, 23, 29-30; October 1, 6-10; November 3-7, 11-14, 26-27, 30; December 1-5, 9-12, 15
- Standard Rate: 50,000 points per night
- Discounted Rate: 45,000 points per night
Marriott’s Fairway Villas at Seaview
- Dates: September 3-6, 8-13, 16-20, 22, 24-27, 29-30; October 1-3, 6-8, 10-31; November 1-8, 11-27, 29-30; December 1-27, 30
- Standard Rate: 50,000 points per night
- Discounted Rate: 45,000 points per night
Chicago Marriott Schaumburg
- Dates: August 26-29; September 1-8, 10, 12, 14-22, 26-30; October 2-10, 12-14, 17-21, 24-31; November 1-10, 14-30; December 1-31; January 1-28, 30-31; February 1-29; March 1-31; April 1-30; May 1-4, 6-18, 21-31; June 4-8, 10-15, 17-22, 25-30; July 1-5 and beyond
- Standard Rate: 12,500 points per night
- Discounted Rate: 11,000 points per night
Hilton Head Hotels
In addition to the properties above, there are a number of hotels in Hilton Head, SC on the PointSavers discount list:
Marriott’s Monarch at Sea Pines
- Dates: December 1-19, 2019 and January 1 – February 13, 2020
- Standard Rate: 50,000 points per night
- Discounted Rate: 45,000 points per night
- Dates: December 1-19, 2019 and January 1 – February 13, 2020
- Standard Rate: 50,000 points per night
- Discounted Rate: 45,000 points per night
- Dates: December 1-19, 2019
- Standard Rate: 50,000 points per night
- Discounted Rate: 45,000 points per night
- Dates: December 1-19, 2019
- Standard Rate: 50,000 points per night
- Discounted Rate: 45,000 points per night
- Dates: December 1-19, 2019 and January 1 – February 13, 2020
- Standard Rate: 50,000 points per night
- Discounted Rate: 45,000 points per night
- Dates: December 1-19, 2019 and January 1 – February 13, 2020
- Standard Rate: 50,000 points per night
- Discounted Rate: 45,000 points per night
- Dates: December 1-19, 2019 and January 1 – February 13, 2020
- Standard Rate: 50,000 points per night
- Discounted Rate: 45,000 points per night
Last-Minute Options
There are a number of hotels that are falling off of the list by the end of September. Here’s the last-minute options in case they work for your travel plans:
Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa (Florida)
- Dates: September 3-8, 12-23, 25-30, 2019
- Standard Rate: 60,000 points per night
- Discounted Rate: 55,000 points per night
If you’re looking to head down to South Florida this fall, you could do worse than the all-suite Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa. Each suite is at least 750 square feet and comes with a full kitchen and pull-out sofa, making it a comfortable way to enjoy a beach vacation.
While the standard hotel night costs 60,000 points, you can drop the average down to 44,000 points per night for a five-night stay through PointSavers and fifth-night free. Just note that there’s a $35 daily resort fee that’s still charged for those that redeem points.
This property is only discounted for most of the month of September. Here’s what the availability looks like:
Orlando World Center Marriott (Florida)
- Dates: August 19-22, 26-31 and September 1-10, 13-21, 25-30
- Standard Rate: 35,000 points per night
- Discounted Rate: 32,500 points per night
Another Florida property on the PointSavers list is the Orlando World Center Marriott near the theme parks in Orlando, Florida. And once you get to the hotel, you don’t have to worry about transportation to the parks, as the hotel has a shuttle. The property boasts a “nightly laser light show,” a “challenging golf course,” cabanas and two 200-foot waterslides.
Normally 35,000 points per night, you’ll save 2,500 points per night on select dates in August and September:
Marriott’s Canyon Villas (Arizona)
- Dates: August 23-25, 29-30; September 2-8, 11-18
- Standard Rate: 35,000 points per night
- Discounted Rate: 32,500 points per night
Sheraton Mesa Hotel at Wrigleyville West (Arizona)
- Dates: August 19-31; September 1-14
- Standard Rate: 35,000 points per night
- Discounted Rate: 32,500 points per night
Hotel Republic San Diego, Autograph Collection (California)
- Dates: August 28-29 and September 1-6
- Standard Rate: 50,000 points per night
- Discounted Rate: 45,000 points per night
Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld (Florida)
- Dates: August 19-23, 25-31 and September 1-17
- Standard Rate: 35,000 points per night
- Discounted Rate: 32,500 points per night
Bridgewater Marriott (New Jersey)
- Dates: August 22-25, 29-31; September 1-2, 5, 8, 12-13, 15, 19, 22, 26-29
- Standard Rate: 25,000 points per night
- Discounted Rate: 22,500 points per night
Courtyard By Marriott Basking Ridge (New Jersey)
- Dates: August 22-26, 28-30; September 1-6, 8, 12-15, 19-20, 22, 26-27, 29
- Standard Rate: 17,500 points per night
- Discounted Rate: 16,000 points per night
La Concha Renaissance San Juan Resort (Puerto Rico)
- Dates: September 2-3, 5-20, 22-23, 30
- Standard Rate: 50,000 points per night
- Discounted Rate: 45,000 points per night
The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort (Puerto Rico)
- Dates: August 19-21, 25-29; September 2-8, 15-19, 22-30
- Standard Rate: 85,000 points per night
- Discounted Rate: 80,000 points per night
Dallas/Plano Marriott at Legacy Town Center (Texas)
- Dates: August 22-29; September 1-8, 13-15, 20-22, 27-29
- Standard Rate: 25,000 points per night
- Discounted Rate: 22,500 points per night
The Westin Galleria Dallas (Texas)
- Dates: August 23-24, 30-31; September 6-7, 13-14
- Standard Rate: 25,000 points per night
- Discounted Rate: 22,500 points per night
The Westin Toronto Airport (Canada)
- Dates: August 19-31; September 1-2
- Standard Rate: 25,000 points per night
- Discounted Rate: 22,500 points per night
Fairfield Inn & Suites Mexicali (Mexico)
- Dates: August 19-31
- Standard Rate: 12,500 points per night
- Discounted Rate: 11,000 points per night
Stocking Up on Marriott Points
If your Marriott account balance isn’t high enough for these awards, remember that the program has the Points Advance functionality, allowing you to lock in a redemption when you’re short on points (just note this also changes on September 14.) You can also use the Points + Cash award option to mix and match award nights and paid nights. And of course, there are many ways to earn additional Marriott points for these stays, including through Marriott’s co-branded credit cards. Here are the current options:
- Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card: Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in your first three months from account opening.
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card: Earn 75,000 bonus points after you use your new card to make $3,000 in purchases within the first three months.
- Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card: Earn 75,000 bonus points after you use your new card to make $3,000 in purchases within the first three months.
Featured image courtesy of King George, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Athens.
