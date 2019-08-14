This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Hawaii is a massively popular destination for people traveling onpoints and miles. Unfortunately, because of the high demand and remote location, hotel rates in Hawaii can be high, both in dollars and points. For example, on Kauai most points hotels in the Marriott family go from 50,000 to 60,000 points per night. That can still be a better deal than spending cash, but it’s a lot of points, since you probably aren’t in Hawaii for just a night or two.
There is, however, one Marriott option on Kauai that is just 25,000 points per night, the Courtyard Kauai at Coconut Beach. This Category 4 Marriott property is located about midway down the island, is close to the airport, and is within reasonable driving distance of virtually anything you would want to do on the island.
We tried out the Courtyard Kauai on our June two-week trip to Hawaii, and I walked away with two distinct thoughts:
1. Do not stay here right now, unless all you need is a decent room.
2. Book this hotel with your Marriott points now for 2020 travel.
You see, when we visited, the Courtyard Kauai at Coconut Beach was in the middle of a massive renovation that has left it without a real lobby, pool, restaurant, some of its elevators and just about anything else you might expect from a Marriott-flagged property.
The beach is still there behind the hotel, but don’t expect much else from the property other than a room (and construction noise that starts early and can be heard from pretty much anywhere).
Before we talk about the construction mess, here’s the renovated room, which was shockingly nice compared to everything else going on around it.
Many hotels in Hawaii are a bit tired. Even the nicest resorts aren’t always modern and updated. When you find a nice room for just 25,000 Marriott points per night in Hawaii, you consider booking it, even if only for a night or two in that part of the island.
Things have hopefully improved a bit since our stay, but ultimately, if the rest of the hotel is redone to the standards of the room, the hotel’s Kauai location will likely knock it into a higher Marriott award category when the dust literally settles. I hope I’m wrong, but I could easily see Marriott charging 35,000 points per night for this property a year or so from now. The fact that the hotel is rebranding as a Sheraton in the near term only bolsters that belief.
Here’s a peek at what the pool area should resemble when complete.
As a Marriott Platinum member, I was given a waived resort fee (though charging anyone a resort fee here right now should be a crime), parking was free, there were some free mai-tai drink coupons and a $20 credit for breakfast served in the makeshift meeting room being used as a restaurant. This was by far our cheapest award or cash stay in Hawaii, other than the night we spent in a cabin without indoor plumbing, internet or air-conditioning.
For an overnight, the hotel was 100% fine as we transitioned from the north side to the south side of the island and enjoyed the Smith Family Luau just a five-minute drive from the Courtyard Kauai.
But if we had booked this property for the duration of our vacation, it would have been a disappointment. There was no shortage of unhappy guests as I overheard at the Courtyard. The potential for a quality but still budget-friendly property is there, but the situation was seriously limited and without sufficient warnings at booking. I knew there wouldn’t be a functioning on-site pool when I booked, but didn’t realize the full extent of the situation until I walked in.
Bottom Line
Although I’ve heard the massive renovations might be done sooner, I would personally give the Courtyard Kauai through most of 2019 to complete the work before expecting a full-service stay. You can certainly stay there in the interim if the rate is right and you just need a good-for-the-price room for a night. I have no regrets about doing that. But if you want to stay at a fully functional, budget-friendly property, consider making a refundable 2020 award booking on points now. It’s rough at the moment, but spending just 100,000 Marriott points for a five-night stay at an updated Courtyard (soon to be Sheraton) on Kauai could prove to be a solid deal for travel in 2020 and beyond.
Related: Earn up to 75,000 bonus points with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card.
All photos by the author.
Story updated to state that the hotel is set to become a Sheraton.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless card offers a lot of the same benefits and a great sign-up bonus. If you're looking to jump start your Bonvoy rewards earning, this card is a good option.
- Earn 75,000 Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- An additional Free Night Award (valued up to 35,000 points) every year after account anniversary.
- Earn 6X Bonvoy points per $1 spent at over 6,900 participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels.
- 2X Bonvoy points for every $1 spent on all other purchases.
- Automatic Silver Elite Status each account anniversary year. Path to Gold Status when you spend $35,000 on purchases each account year.
- 15 Elite Night Credits each calendar year.
- No foreign transaction fees.
- Earn unlimited Marriott Bonvoy points and get Free Night Stays faster.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.