Marriott International will open at least 30 luxury properties in 2020
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
This week, Marriott International announced plans to open more than 30 luxury hotels in popular destinations all around the world in 2020. Hotels and resorts in the pipeline include debuts from the JW Marriott, St. Regis, Edition, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection portfolio and The Ritz-Carlton brands.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
“We want to grow our luxury brands portfolio where luxury is growing,” said Tina Edmundson, global brand officer and luxury portfolio leader at Marriott. “In addition to established destinations, we know that today’s luxury traveler is looking to get off the beaten path and experience new and emerging locations. It’s why in 2020 we will be expanding not only in destinations including Tokyo, Istanbul and Rome, but also the places that truly signal the future of luxury travel, including Hobart, Reykjavík and Rabat.”
It’s not just Marriott doubling down on the luxury market — Hyatt recently announced big plans to grow its upscale international and domestic footprint.
Marriott’s development is part of an expansion that currently includes more than 185 luxury properties and has the potential to add more than 15 countries to Marriott’s footprint.
Ritz-Carlton recently celebrated the opening of its 100th property in Perth, Australia, and expects to open properties in Mexico City; Nikko, Japan; Scottsdale, Arizona; and Nanjing, China. They also have plans to open their first property in Morocco — The Ritz-Carlton Rabat, Dar es Salam — in the country’s capital.
The St. Regis, which recently expanded its brand into Europe, may finally open a long-anticipated property in Cairo, as well as new locations on Mexico’s Riviera Maya and in Dubai.
Following the opening of the brand’s first alpine destination in the U.S., the W Aspen, this rapidly-evolving brand is focusing on new domestic properties in Nashville and Philadelphia, as well as international outposts in Toronto; Chengdu, China; and Melbourne, Australia. The brand will also be completing major renovations to its properties in Washington, D.C., and San Francisco’s Union Square, and there are plans for an Italian debut in Milan and Rome. There will also be a big transformation of the W’s flagship property in New York City’s Union Square.
Marriott’s Edition brand will be expanding to Tokyo and Dubai. And with an increasing demand for travel to Iceland, they will also be adding a property in Reykjavík, which Edmundson cited as a destination rapidly developing its luxury travel offerings.
The Luxury Collection, which currently has a presence in over 30 countries and territories, will be continuing its growth by opening new properties in Nashville; Budapest, Hungary; and Hobart, Australia.
And for fans of the classic JW Marriott brand, you can look forward to new hotels in Orlando; Savannah, Georgia; and Anaheim, California (sounds like theme park trips are about to get more luxurious). JW will also expand globally, with properties slated to open in Istanbul; Danang, Vietnam; Nara, Japan; Muscat, Oman; and Monterrey, Mexico. As the expansion continues, JW Marriott expects to have more than 115 hotels by 2022.
The categories of all the hotels have not yet been released, but The Ritz-Carlton in Rabat is currently listed as a Category 5 hotel, while the property in Mexico City is slated to be a Category 6 and the new property in Nanjing will be a Category 4.
As for the W Hotels, the Philadelphia and Melbourne locations will be Category 6 hotels and the Chengdu location will be a Category 4 property. The Luxury Collection property is listed as a Category 7 hotel — as are the JW Marriott properties in Savannah and Anaheim. The St. Regis in Cairo and the JW Marriotts in Istanbul and Muscat will be Category 5 properties, while the JW Marriotts in Orlando and Nara will be Category 6 hotels.
If you’re dreaming of spending a night at one of these new properties, make sure you replenish your stash of Marriott points. You can get up to 75,000 bonus points by opening a new Marriott Bonvoy credit card, such as the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card (after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months), or transfer points at a 1:1 ratio from your Chase Ultimate Rewards or Amex Membership Rewards accounts.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.