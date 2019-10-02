This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It may be the shoulder season in many destinations around the world, but the travel industry hardly grinds to a halt regardless of the month showing on the calendar. In fact, all around the world, hotels continue to open with dizzying frequency. And this fall has already ushered in a number of major hotel openings, from mountain towns in the Colorado Rockies to one of the hottest Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean.
For travelers who rarely sleep at the same hotel twice and love to experience all the latest openings from their favorite brands, these are the 13 most exciting hotel openings this fall, from those that first welcomed guests in September to those scrambling to open before the current season ends in November. And yes, there are ways you could use your hard-earned hotel points to book a stay at any one of these properties.
In This Post
Related: The hottest points hotels opening in 2019
New hotels in Asia
Andaz Seoul Gangnam
On Sept. 9, Andaz officially entered the South Korean market with a 241-room property in Seoul’s Gangnam district, one of the wealthiest and most upscale areas of the capital. With textiles and design elements inspired by traditional Korean patchwork weaving, the contemporary property feels very much like an extension of the brand. Guests here will enjoy direct access to the Apgujeong metro station, as well as two bars and restaurants; a spa and fitness area complete with a 24-hour gym and a swimming pool. Rates at the Hyatt Category 5 property start at $225 per night (or 20,000 points). World of Hyatt members can earn 500 bonus points for qualifying nights at the new property until Dec. 31.
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa
Located in the Shaviyani atoll, JW Marriott’s first Maldives property (and the latest addition to Marriott’s portfolio of four existing Maldivian resorts) is an hour-long seaplane flight from Velana International (MLE). All 60 beach and overwater villas include private pools and outdoor showers, and exceed 2,000 square feet. Though the property still promises to open in October, the JW Marriott Maldives isn’t taking reservations until Nov. 1, when rates start at $993 per night (85,000 Marriott points per night).
Related: Which Marriott Bonvoy credit card is right for you?
Park Hyatt Kyoto
Surrounded by ancient temples in the district of Higashiyama — considered one of the best-preserved ancient wards in Kyoto — is the new Park Hyatt Kyoto. Designed to feel more like a traditional guesthouse than a hotel, details are still scant. But we do know that the 70-room property will have a number of food and beverage venues focusing on traditional Japanese spirits and cuisines, including Yasaka — the hotel’s signature restaurant, helmed by chef de cuisine Kampei Hisaoka, that features live teppan preparations. The Park Hyatt Kyoto is now accepting reservations for stays from Oct. 30. Room rates at the Category 7 property start around $700 in December, so using 30,000 World of Hyatt points per night is a great move when rates can easily exceed $1,000.
New hotels in Australia and the South Pacific
The Ritz-Carlton, Perth
Part of an ambitious multi-use development in the Western Australia capital, the 205-room Ritz-Carlton is one of the most anticipated points hotel openings of the year. After a lengthy absence, the luxury brand’s reentry into Australia marks a turning point for Perth, which has long been a less congested and more affordable alternative to Sydney and Melbourne. Highlights of the Ritz-Carlton include city and river views, as well as a heated infinity pool overlooking Elizabeth Quay. Opening rates start at 342 Australian dollars (about $233) and rooms can be booked from Nov. 15 onward, but reservations online cannot be made with points at this time. The Category 7 property should be available from 50,000 points per night on off-peak dates.
Related: How to fly to Australia from the U.S. with points and miles
New hotels in Europe
W Ibiza
Finally, you can use points to party on Ibiza. After a summer of delayed construction, the W Ibiza officially opened on Oct. 1 — but if you want to check out the brand-new property, you’ll have to get there fast. The hotel will only remain open through the end of the month, before it closes for the season until spring. Occupying a sandy stretch of beach in Santa Eulària des Riu, the property has a rooftop bar and an adults-only pool deck, and is just 13 miles from the international airport (IBZ). As of now, the this Category 7 Marriott resort is taking bookings through June of 2020, and just about every night is available at the standard rate of 60,000 points per night, which, for June of next year, isn’t bad at all. You could even use a Marriott 50,000-point certificate on off-peak dates. Cash rates are starting at just 181 euros ($197) in less popular months.
Related: Credit cards that come with an annual free night
Hagia Sofia Mansions Istanbul, Curio Collection by Hilton
This collection of traditional Turkish residences reopens in mid-November as a Curio Collection property. Nestled in the old city, travelers should expect rich Ottoman-inspired design elements, such as dark carved woods, Moorish-style light fixtures and, in the bathrooms, Turkish bath showers with separate soaking tubs. Guests at Hagia Sofia Mansions will be close to the property’s namesake landmark, as well as the Blue Mosque and Sultanahmet station. Rooms are available from 119 euros (about $130) or 47,000 points per night.
New hotels in North America
West Hollywood Edition
Though the hotel officially opens in November, this Category 7 Marriott property is inviting guests to stay as early as October, with rooms available from $387 and, if you’re looking to use points, there seems to be some off-peak availability at 50,000 points per night. (According to the hotel, preview rates are available while they put “the final touches on the property,” from 20% off the best available rate.) The Edition brand’s stripped-down interpretation of luxury will be a welcome addition to the Sunset Strip, and guests can expect a basement club, a rooftop pool and an intimate spa with six treatment rooms.
Kimpton Hotel Arras in Asheville
On Oct. 1, one of the buzziest cities in the American South welcomed the Kimpton Hotel Arras, a 128-room boutique property housed in the former BB&T Bank building. Oak, stone, marble and iron evoke the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains (there are plenty of mountain views, too), and guests have access to a variety of eclectic extras, including yoga mats and PUBLIC bikes; a so-called Serenity Cart with local teas, books by local authors and chocolates to elevate your bedtime ritual; and the brand’s well-known pet friendly amenities. Rooms are available from 60,000 IHG points per night, and we found cash rates as low as $150.
Grand Hyatt at SFO
This Grand Hyatt is the first on-property airport hotel at San Francisco International (SFO), and it offers travelers direct access to the AirTrain, plus excellent runway views through floor-to-ceiling windows. The 351-room property has thoughtful soundproofing features, multiple food and beverage venues plus 24-hour room service and, best of all, is available for day-use rates. So the next time you’re flying through SFO and need more than the airport lounge can provide, you can book an inexpensive “microstay” at the Grand Hyatt. For actual overnights, expect to spend close to $400 per night. Redemptions at this Category 5 World of Hyatt begin at 20,000 points per night. As always, you can transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points to Hyatt at 1:1 ratio if your Hyatt point balance is running short.
Related: Redeeming Chase Ultimate Rewards points for maximum value
Four Seasons Los Cabos at Costa Palmas
Four Seasons is just the latest luxury brand to drop its flag on the stunning and resort-laden coast along the Sea of Cortez. Even the most basic rooms here offer ocean views, and the entire property feels somehow outside, with unobstructed views, high-ceilings and plenty of natural light. Rates start at roughly $850 per night, but there is a resort promotion valid until March 13 that offers a $400 resort credit per paid night in suites (for rooms, the credit is $200) that, while it can’t offset the cost of the stay, can be used for spa treatments, food and beverage purchases. Many Four Seasons properties are also available through American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts. So, if you have either The Platinum Card® from American Express or The Business Platinum® Card from American Express, you could use Membership Rewards points to book your stay — or, instead, earn 5x points on prepaid bookings — if the property is accepted into the program.
W Aspen
Located at the base of Aspen Mountain, the swanky new W technically opened a few weeks ago — but it’s really just getting up and running. With its heated rooftop pool and lobby-level DJ nest, you won’t question for a minute that you’re staying at a W. Book a stay during peak season and you can expect to pay upwards of $1,000 (or 100,000 points) per night. But rooms with bunk beds — as many as four per room — make it easy to split the cost of your stay with friends and family members. And the W Aspen in the off-season is a steal, with rooms from $250, or 70,000 points per night.
New hotels in the Caribbean
Hyatt Ziva and Zilara Cap Cana
Hyatt’s popular all-inclusive Ziva and Zilara properties are expected to open on Nov. 1 on the eastern edge of the Dominican Republic. Between the two properties, both of which are located on Juanillo Beach, you’ll have access to dozens of bars and restaurants (with unlimited eating and drinking) plus multiple swimming pools, hot tubs and even a waterpark.
If you have the World of Hyatt Credit Card, check to see if you have a targeted offer for a $250 statement credit after spending $500 or more directly at a Hyatt Ziva or Zilara all-inclusive resort. (Registration is required by Nov. 30, but you can use the credit for stays between Nov. 1 and March 31, 2020 — so even if the opening is pushed back, you should still be able to take advantage.) Rooms at both the Hyatt Ziva and Zilara start around $300 per night, or you could redeem 25,000 World of Hyatt points per night for double occupancy at the Category 6 property.
Eden Rock
It’s been a very big year for St. Barts, which saw the long-awaited reopening of many major resorts and restaurants that were destroyed by Hurricane Irma. The comeback story continues when Eden Rock reopens on Nov. 20. After a two-year renovation and restoration, the iconic Oetker Collection resort will boast new rooms and suites, as well as new food and beverage concepts, such as the Rémy Salon and Bar.
Though you can’t book a stay at Eden Rock just yet, and it’s not part of a major loyalty program, there is a way to stay at this luxe resort on points. Eden Rock is part of the American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts (FHR) program, and you could use Membership Rewards points to cover the cost of a prepaid stay (or, for a better value, earn 5x on prepaid bookings). In addition to the standard FHR benefits (complimentary upgrades when available; late check-out and early check-in) the resort also offers a $100 food and beverage credit. Eden Rock can also be booked through the Chase Luxury Hotel & Resorts Collection (LHRC) if you have a Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve or an eligible cobranded card.
Related: When to book through Amex FHR or Chase LHRC
New hotels in Africa and the Middle East
andBeyond Sossusvlei Lodge
One of Earth’s oldest and biggest deserts, the Namib extends for more than 1,000 miles along the southwestern coast of Africa. Yet despite its remoteness, it’s actually home to a rapidly growing number of luxury retreats and lodges — among them, the latest from andBeyond. When the travel company reopens its Sossusvlei Desert Lodge on Oct. 16, guests can retreat to the remote edge of the continent for stargazing, hot air balloon flights and rugged desert dune explorations.
Opening rates start at approximately $973 per person, per night. And though andBeyond isn’t part of any major loyalty program, their lodges can be found in the American Express FHR program. But a stay at such a high-end resort could also be a great opportunity to use points — like Venture miles earned from the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card — to “erase” the travel purchase.
Featured photo courtesy of andBeyond.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.