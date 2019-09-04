This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
There’s lots to love about all-inclusive vacations — like being able to say “yes” to almost everything without worrying about added cost. There’s even more to love when you can spend less to enjoy more thanks to deals and bonuses.
Right now, many travelers with a Hyatt credit card, such as the World of Hyatt Credit Card, are receiving offers for a $250 statement credit after spending $500 or more directly at a Hyatt Ziva or Zilara all-inclusive resort.
Registration for this offer is required by Nov. 30 for stays that take place between Nov. 1 and March 31, 2020. There are currently six open Hyatt Ziva (family-friendly) and Zilara (adult-only) all-inclusive resorts, including:
- Hyatt Ziva Cancun
- Hyatt Zilara Cancun
- Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall Jamaica
- Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica
- Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos
- Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta
As inclusive resorts, when you stay there, your rate covers almost everything from meals and drinks, to dessert shops, kid clubs and more.
If everything opens according to schedule, come Nov. 1, there will actually be two more Hyatt all-inclusive properties joining the line-up in the Dominican Republic in the form of the Hyatt Ziva and Zilara Cap Cana.
If you prefer to use points to stay at these all-inclusive resorts, that’s of course still possible, though sometimes those with families can do better spending cash and earning Hyatt points since the award rate increases (dramatically) if you are bringing children ages 3 and over, even if they are staying in the same room.
With this promotion, the scale may tip even more toward using cash instead of points, but as always, check the math for your situation. Rates at these all-inclusive properties start around $200 and $300 per night and go up from there based on season and room occupancy.
Should you be traveling with someone who also got the offer on their Hyatt card, it may make sense to pay for your bill in two transactions so you can both take advantage of the deal. In that case, $1,000 in rooms may only end up costing the two of you $500 total.
Featured image of Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos by Melanie Lieberman / The Points Guy
