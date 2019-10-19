Denver Airport 101: A guide to the lounges at DEN
Denver International Airport (code DEN, though often referred to as DIA) is the largest airport in the United States by land size and the fifth busiest in the country, serving some 64 million passengers each year. United and Frontier both use the airport as a hub and it’s a focus city for Southwest.
Today, we’re going to take a look at all of the lounges DEN has to offer. The airport isn’t a major international gateway so you won’t find any American Airlines Flagship or United Polaris lounges here, but there still are some solid options. All three of DEN’s concourses are connected airside so it’s relatively easy to travel between them if you want to visit a lounge in a different concourse than the one you’re flying out of.
Concourse A
American Airlines Admirals Club
Location: On the north end of the A-gate bridge from Jeppesen Terminal
Hours: 4:45 a.m. — 12:30 a.m.
Access: AAdvantage Platinum elites and up traveling internationally, Oneworld Sapphire and Emerald and members, premium-cabin passengers who are connecting to or from qualifying international or premium transcontinental American- or Oneworld-operated flights, Admirals Club and day pass-holders. You can get a complimentary Admirals Club membership through the Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard.
Amenities: Complimentary snacks and drinks, Wi-Fi, power outlets, children’s play area and conference rooms
Delta Sky Club
Location: Fourth floor on the south end of the central core
Hours: 5 a.m. — 7:30 p.m.
Access: Delta Gold Medallions and up traveling internationally, SkyTeam Elite Plus members, premium-cabin passengers who are connecting to or from same-day SkyTeam international long-haul or premium transcontinental flights, Delta Sky Club members and cardholders of the Platinum Card® from American Express, the Business Platinum® Card from American Express, the Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express or the Delta Reserve for Business Credit Card when traveling on any same-day Delta flight. Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express and Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Business Credit Card from American Express can purchase day passes for $39 (effective 1/30/20).
Amenities: Complimentary snacks, craft beer, Starbucks coffee, Wi-Fi and power outlets
USO Lounge
Location: Fourth floor, on the north end of the concourse
Hours: 5 a.m. — 10 p.m.
Access: Current active-duty, Guard, Reserve or dependent ID card. Military retiree ID cards are also accepted if space is available. VA-issued ID cards or driver’s licenses with “Veteran” shown on the card do not fall into the above categories.
Amenities: Complimentary snacks and drinks, Wi-Fi, sleeping area, children’s play area and video game console
Concourse B
United Club (Gate B32)
Location: On the west side of the concourse, near gate B32
Hours: 5 a.m. — 9 p.m.
Access: United Premier Gold elites and up traveling internationally, Star Alliance Gold members, premium-cabin passengers who are connecting to or from qualifying international or premium transcontinental United- or Star Alliance-operated flights, United Club members and day pass-holders. You can get a complimentary Admirals Club membership through the United Club Card from Chase. You can also get two annual United Club passes through the United Explorer Card or the United Explorer Business Card.
Amenities: Complimentary snacks and drinks, Wi-Fi, printer and power outlets
United Club (Gate B44)
Location: On the east side of the concourse, near gate B44
Hours: 5:30 a.m. — 11:30 p.m.
Access: United Premier Gold elites and up traveling internationally, Star Alliance Gold members, premium-cabin passengers who are connecting to or from qualifying international or premium transcontinental United- or Star Alliance-operated flights, United Club members and day pass-holders. You can get a complimentary United Club membership through the United Club Card from Chase. You can also get two annual United Club passes through the United Explorer Card or the United Explorer Business Card.
Amenities: Complimentary snacks and drinks, Wi-Fi, printer and power outlets
Concourse C
There are no lounges in Concourse C. However, that will change soon as American Express is set to open a Centurion Lounge in 2020. It will be the second-largest in the network (behind JFK) at 14,650 square feet. Access will be available to those with a Centurion Card, The Platinum Card from American Express or The Business Platinum Card from American Express.
Bottom line
They are far from the nicest, but Denver Airport still has a decent number of lounge options. A Priority Pass membership unfortunately isn’t much help at this airport, but if you have the right credit cards, you’ll still be able to enter all but one of the lounges.
Featured image by Orchidpoet/Getty Images.
