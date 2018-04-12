This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update 4/12/18 8:30am ET: American Express has confirmed that its newest Centurion Lounge will open at Denver International Airport (DEN) in 2019. The lounge, which will be located in the C Concourse, will be the second-largest in the network (behind JFK) at 14,650 square feet.
American Express has released two renderings for the upcoming DEN Centurion Lounge:
American Express is making the Platinum Card® from American Express even more valuable, as it continues to expand its network of Centurion Lounges. Most recently, the issuer opened new lounges in both Philadelphia (PHL) and Hong Kong (HKG), with plans to open a lounge at New York Kennedy (JFK). And now, American Express is looking to open a new Centurion Lounge at Denver International Airport (DEN).
The Denver City Council is working to approve a 10-year lease, worth $20 million, to begin the construction on a new Centurion Lounge at DEN. The proposed lease that features a famed Centurion Lounge would come to DEN’s C Concourse. One Mile at a Time reports that the DEN Centurion Lounge would be 14,650 square feet, making it the second-largest in the lounge network, after JFK’s lounge opens (15,000 square feet).
The proposed lounge, with a capital investment of more than $14 million, includes all of the Centurion basics — premium bar, high-speed internet, food options, showers, a family room, phone rooms, tranquility area for sleeping and more. Plus, plans detailed to the City Council also detail that the lounge will feature spa and wellness services, as well as beer and wine tasting areas.
As included in the presentation to the City Council, the Centurion Lounge will be located in Concourse C. Airlines in the C Concourse, which is set to be expanded, include Alaska, Allegiant, Southwest and Spirit. Even if you’re not flying with one of those carriers, all terminals at DEN are connected airside.
Details as far as timeline on the construction of this new DEN Centurion Lounge remain light. We reached out to American Express but have yet to hear back.
Not including the lounges at DEN and JFK that have yet to be completed, the portfolio of lounges includes Dallas (DFW), Hong Kong (HKG), Houston (IAH), Las Vegas (LAS), Miami (MIA), New York (LGA), Philadelphia (PHL), San Francisco (SFO) and Seattle (SEA).
Access to Amex’s Centurion Lounges is now limited to cardmembers with a Centurion Card, The Platinum Card® from American Express or The Business Platinum® Card from American Express. Eligible cardmembers will be able to bring two guests and purchase $50 day passes for additional guests.
Featured image of SFO Centurion Lounge.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.