Hyatt will open more than 20 luxury hotels around the world next year
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Look out, Marriott and Hilton: Hyatt just announced major plans to expand its global luxury hotel portfolio.
The hotel chain has ambitious goals to open 20 new resorts and hotels under the Hyatt umbrella by the end of 2020. If everything goes according to plan, there will be new properties flying Park Hyatt, Andaz, Alila, Grand Hyatt, Miraval and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt flags. Here’s what you can expect.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
The Park Hyatt brand will be celebrating its 40th anniversary next year, and will be a “key contributor” to Hyatt’s growth — four Park Hyatt hotels are expected to open in 2020 in Jakarta, Indonesia; Niseko Hanazono, Japan; Suzhou, China; and Auckland, New Zealand. The Park Hyatt in Doha opened today, and marks the brand’s entry into Qatar. The Park Hyatt Kyoto just opened October 31.
If you’re looking for something a bit more modern, the Andaz is a good place to start. Six Andaz-branded properties are expected to open in Dubai, Bali, Palm Springs and Shenzhen and Xiamen in China. The property in Dubai is accepting reservations from Dec. 15 , but you’ll have to wait until 2022 for the forthcoming Andaz in Prague.
As far as Grand Hyatt, properties will be opening in Hefei and the Shenzhou Peninsula in China; Gurgaon, India; Jeju, South Korea; Kuwait; Nashville, Tennessee; and Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia.
Alila — formerly of Two Worlds Hospitality — is expected to open luxury resorts in Malaysia and Oman in 2020, as well as a property in Switzerland in 2023. Hyatt will also open a Miraval Berkshires Resort and Spa in Massachusetts.
Last but not least, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt will open a property in Great Scotland Yard next year, marking the brand’s entry into the U.K. In 2020, the historic Hôtel du Palais Biarritz is set to reopen in France.
Not all of the properties have been assigned categories yet, but we do know the Grand Hyatt in Hefei will be a Category 1 hotel; the Park Hyatts in Auckland and Doha, and the Andaz properties in Dubai and Palm Springs are Category 5 hotels; Great Scotland Yard is a Category 6 property; the Park Hyatt in Niseko is a Category 7; and the Park Hyatt in Jakarta is a Category 4 hotel.
Whether you’re thinking of switching your loyalty to Hyatt, or have been flaunting your status since you were a Diamond member in the Gold Passport program, now’s a good time to brush up and make sure you’re earning (and burning) as many points as you can. If you’re looking to learn more about the World of Hyatt loyalty program, this guide should do the trick.
Running low on Hyatt points? You’re in luck. The World Of Hyatt credit card — one of the best hotel credit cards on the market — is currently offering a two-tiered sign-up bonus: 25,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening and 25,000 additional bonus points after spending $6,000 total on purchases in the first six months of account opening. If you have a stash of Chase Ultimate Rewards points, you can also transfer them over to Hyatt at a 1:1 transfer ratio, meaning for every point you transfer, you’ll get one in return.
With these tips in mind, you’ll be racking up the points for one of the new properties before you can say “room service.”
Featured image courtesy of Hyatt/Business Wire.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.