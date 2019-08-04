This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want a tropical vacation getaway that’s yours forever and you never have to share?
Fortunately, there’s a beautiful, lush private island off the coast of Belize that costs, well, way less than a studio apartment here in New York City.
The one-acre undeveloped island costs a mere $350,000, though that price tag doesn’t include plumbing, electric or even a physical house. But compared to other undeveloped islands for sale in Belize, this price is hard to beat. Consider it the perfect blank slate for your dream home or future resort development.
Unfortunately, I haven’t saved up quite enough money to buy my own acre of paradise, but if I did, at least I’d know how to get there.
In our opinion, this island is ideally located — just seven miles east from the mainland of Belize and about 50 miles south of Belize City. If you buy this private island, we’re not sure how much you necessarily need to save on flight deals, but flights to Belize City (BZE) are surprisingly inexpensive.
Southwest began service to BZE in 2015 and currently offers nonstop flights from Houston (HOU), Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Denver (DEN). Fares for these routes are often available from $450 round-trip, but it depends on where you’re starting. For example, a round-trip nonstop flight from HOU to BZE begins around 19,000 to 21,500 miles plus taxes and fees. Nonstop flights to and from DEN are more rare, but they range from 11,100 to 36,500 miles. You’re in luck if you’re in the Florida area, because nonstop flights to and from FLL are often available starting at 11,000 miles plus taxes and fees.
United also offers nonstop services from Houston (IAH), Chicago (ORD) and Newark (EWR). These routes are slightly more expensive, with round-trip flights beginning at $450 or 35,000 miles plus taxes and fees. For example, EWR nonstop round-trip flights begin around at $530 or 52,000 miles plus taxes and fees.
American Airlines has the most nonstop services for travelers with flights from Miami (MIA), Charlotte (CLT), Los Angeles (LAX) and Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW). A nonstop round-trip service from LAX begins around $670 or 55,000 miles. Rounding off the major US airlines with nonstop service to Belize City, Delta offers nonstop flights from Atlanta (ATL) beginning at $720 or 55,000 miles plus taxes and fees.
Once you safely land in BZE, you might be a tad warn out after a day of flying and determining construction plans for your new private island. Fortunately, there are a few places in Belize where you can redeem points for your stay, like the Best Western Plus Belize Biltmore Plaza where cash rates start at $150 per night. The Best Western Rewards Program also offers free nights ranging from 8,000 to 36,000 points depending on the property type and location.
While building your dream home, your best bet would be to stay in Hopkins, a town right on the beach. There are dozens of beautiful guesthouses, cabanas and cottages to choose from (just be sure to charge your stay to a great credit card for booking Airbnbs and vacation rentals).
Or, if you’re trying to meet potential neighbors, there are eight islands and 11 properties total, all within boating distance to yours. Island hopping tours do exist, but let’s be real: If you just bought your own island, we have to predict that a boat might be your next big purchase. And if you’re going to do so, make sure to use a card meant for large purchases.
Feature image courtesy of 7th Heaven Properties
