These are the countries that will let you work remotely abroad
In this day and age of the coronavirus pandemic, we’re all used to working from home.
But what exactly justifies that phrase? Why is working from home supposed to be any different than if you were to work in front of a beach in Barbados, for example — as long as you have legal residential status and internet connection?
Countries are beginning to challenge that concept and are offering new visas for those willing to make the bold move. As long as you have a job that lets you remotely work, any country on this guide is willing to welcome you.
This guide is current as of the time of publication, and we will keep information regularly updated as more countries offer new, relevant immigration policies.
In This Post
Barbados
Barbados recently released its application process details for its program “12-month Barbados Welcome Stamp,” which is as follows:
- Completed C-5 application form including basic contact, emergency and identifying information; brief description of employment and employer details; income declaration; passport information and details of any dependents who would travel with the applicant
- Passport sized photograph for each applicant and associated family members over the age of 18, if applicable
- Personal information like bio data page of passport, copy of birth certificate and proof of relationship if bringing family members
The details come as the country recently reopened to tourists, including Americans.
Bermuda
Bermuda’s government is offering a year-long residency certificate for any “digital nomads” and students seeking to either work or study remotely in Bermuda starting August 1.
The applicant has to pay $263 and meet several criteria like being over 18, possessing valid health insurance, demonstrating employment or enrollment in academic program.
As part of the changes, Bermuda is also extending its tourist visa stay from 90 days to 180 days.
Estonia
Estonia has announced a new “Digital Nomad Visa” (DNV) for foreigners doing remote work for a company registered abroad and freelancers to legally live in the country for a year
Applications for the DNV will open on Aug. 1 at select embassies and consulates, which can be found in this list. Estonian police and Border Guard offices will also accept the applications.
In addition to documents needed for standard visa processing, applicants must provide the following to establish their eligibility as a digital nomad:
- Evidence of income for six months preceding the application submission, and the monthly income must exceed 3504 Euros (gross of tax)
- Documents certifying that the work duties can be done independent of location and that telecommunications technology is required to do the work
- Certification of employment with a foreign-registered employer or being self-employed, and some form of evidence of providing services to clients with a foreign establishment for freelancers
- Description of study and professional life course
The Estonian government has compiled a list of FAQs for anyone interested in applying for the visa, which you can find here. It is also issuing e-Residency newsletters to give the latest updates on the DNV.
Application fees to stay long-term are 100 Euros (D visa) and 80 Euros for a short stay (C visa).
Georgia
Georgia hasn’t released its application officially, but it is expected to be live soon on the website of its Ministry of Economy.
Foreigners hoping to apply can expect to provide personal information, a certificate of employment, proof of travel insurance (valid for six months) and acknowledgement of a 14-day quarantine at their own expense.
“Georgia has the image of an epidemiologically safe country in the world and we want to use this opportunity. We are talking about opening the border in a way to protect the health of our citizens, but, on the other hand, to bring to Georgia citizens of all countries who can work remotely”, Economy Minister Natia Turnava said about the program.
Bottom Line
Traveling while doing your day job, referred to as destination coworking, isn’t such a remote concept. But in this day and age of border restrictions and quarantine requirements even for domestic traveling, stepping outside the front door itself seems to be a daunting task to complete.
So if you’re yearning to step out of your desk to explore in reality — not through Zoom — perhaps these programs are meant for you to kill two birds with one stone, still getting your paycheck while exploring around.
Featured photo by Luis Alvarez/Getty
