Jamaica is open for tourists again, but only if you follow all of these rules
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
As the travel industry reopens following COVID-19 shutdowns, TPG suggests that you talk to your doctor, follow health officials’ guidance and research local travel restrictions before booking that next trip. We will be here to help you prepare, whether it is next month or next year.
In This Post
Jamaica reopening
After three months of preventative measures designed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Jamaica is reopening for tourism today, June 15. But travelers hoping to escape social distancing and face masks will not find the easy vacation they’re looking for — the country has published a 119-page guide for local hospitality procedures to prove it.
Unfortunately, COVID-19 is still spreading in Jamaica, so keep that in mind. Still, the country has only reported 615 confirmed cases and 10 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox including what other nations are open, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Opening in phases
Phase One of reopening falls between June 15 and 30, and will be limited to a “resilient corridor” of coastline destinations between Negril and Port Antonio. Only licensed tourism businesses and transportation companies that have been assessed by the tourism board can operate in this region during this time. Incoming visitors and residents alike will be asked to wear face masks and adhere to social distancing procedures while in the country.
Airports and seaports began gradual reopening procedures on June 1, and Jamaican citizens and legal residents who previously were unable to return home can now travel back into the country.
Note that a country-wide curfew is in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night through June 30.
Upon arrival
Arriving travelers must follow an “extensive” set of health screening procedures, beginning with a mandatory pre-travel health authorization registration before departure. The online form requires an email address and password authentication, as well as full personal and health information as well as Jamaican-local contact information. After providing consent and agreeing to the health agreement, you will also complete a customs and immigration form.
Upon submission, your application will be “instantly” reviewed and your level of risk for COVID-19 transmission will be assessed based on your submitted details, according to the Visit Jamaica registration page.
Related: Bermuda opening to Americans July 1
Travelers above a certain risk threshold will be asked to avoid traveling to Jamaica at this time, while travelers under the threshold will be issued a travel approval document. Passengers must print their approval forms beforehand to show to an agent upon flight check-in or boarding. Airlines will not allow any travelers to board flights into Jamaica without proof of prior authorization.
All incoming travelers should expect thermal temperature checks, health screenings and an interview with a health official upon arrival, and anyone who shows COVID-19 symptoms or feels ill upon arrival will be quarantined. The new June 15 policy supersedes previous measures, which required mandatory quarantine upon arrival into the country.
Upon arrival and after passing all health screenings, healthy tourists must remain within the “COVID-19 resiliency corridor” spanning the northern coastline between Negril and Portland along the main road, according to Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness. Only hotels or cottages licensed by the Tourist Board Act are permitted to host guests during June 15 to 30.
Non-Jamaican tourists who plan to travel outside of the approved tourist zone must be tested for COVID-19, and will be required to quarantine in their hotel room or intended address until test results come back. Tourists who test positive must remain in quarantine for the duration of their illness, either in their current place of shelter or at a government-designated facility.
How to get there
How to use Google Flights to plan your next trip
The cheapest flights begin at $300 round trip on Spirit departing from Newark (EWR) with a stopover in Fort Lauderdale (FLL), while the lowest-priced fares on a major U.S. carrier also depart Newark, beginning from $406 round trip on United with a stopover in Houston (IAH).
Related: Visiting Jamaica with family
American Airlines is restarting some flights as soon as today. It will soon be flying from both Charlotte (CLT) and Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) to Montego Bay. AA begins flying from Miami on July 2 to Kingston for as low as $310 roundtrip in main cabin. Or you can fly in business class for another $264. You can fly from New York JFK via MIA for $461 in the main cabin.
United Airlines has direct flights from Newark to Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay (MBJ) which is within the open corridor for 90,000 miles and $140 in taxes and fees. You could fly in coach for 35,000 United miles and $140 in taxes and fees. That same trip would be $469 in cash in main cabin (non-basic).
You could fly via Delta Air Lines to Kingston in main cabin for $527 or $478 in basic economy. The same flight would be 28,000 miles and $161 in taxes.
Southwest Airlines is expected to resume service to Montego Bay from Baltimore Washington International Airport (BWI) and Orlando International Airport (MCO) on July 1.
Related: Best ways to Caribbean on points and miles
Where to Stay
Hilton’s Montego Bay all-inclusive resort, the Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, as well as Hyatt’s all-inclusive properties Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva, all reopen July 1, with rates beginning around $300/night at each destination.
Related: Review of the Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall
For example, If you wanted to stay at Hyatt’s Rose Hall all-inclusive it would be $295/night or 25,000 World of Hyatt points/night.
Related: Reopening guide: country-by-country
Related: Reopening guide to the Caribbean
There is a good mix of chain and non-chain hotels in Jamaica, but if you are paying cash you could always use that sweet travel credit from the Chase Sapphire Reserve card!).
Related: 9 of the best ways to use points in the Caribbean
Hotels.com shows more than 1,200 hotels and guest properties on the island of Jamaica with availability during the first week of reopening, with more than 100 properties open in capital city Kingston alone. However, note that Kingston does not fall within the COVID-19 resiliency corridor designated by the government, so travelers visiting the capital city of Jamaica will have to quarantine in place until their coronavirus tests come back negative.
Most of the properties listed are guesthouses and similar housing, although major chain properties include Marriott hotels AC Hotel Kingston from $167/night or the Courtyard by Marriott Kingston from $205 per night. Notably, the Hyatt’s Kingston-based Trident Hotel is not yet booking guests.
Related: Complete review of the Chase Sapphire Reserve
Additional reporting by Clint Henderson.
Featured photo by David Neil Madden.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.