Bermuda, Georgia are the latest to offer a remote working abroad option
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
While countries are busy debating over opening themselves to tourists, there’s a growing trend of opening to remote workers who could stay for a longer period of time.
After Barbados amended its immigration rules to allow foreigners to live there and work remotely for a year, Bermuda and Georgia decided to follow suit.
Want more insider travel tips like this? Be sure to sign up for our daily newsletter.
Bermuda’s government is offering a year-long residency certificate for any digital nomads and students seeking to either work or study remotely in Bermuda starting Aug. 1.
Related: The best credit cards for digital nomads and long-term travelers
An applicant has to pay a $263 fee and meet the following criteria:
- Be over the age of 18
- Demonstrate good character and not have conviction for an indictable offense
- Possess valid health insurance
- If a remote worker, demonstrate employment with a company or own firm registered and operating overseas (should not operate in Bermuda)
- If a student, provide evidence of enrollment in a post-secondary education program
- Demonstrate sufficient means and/or continuous source of income
As part of the changes, Bermuda is also extending its tourist visa stay from 90 days to 180 days.
Related: How Amex is saving me money on a trip to Bermuda
While Georgia has not fully developed its plans, it too is planning to offer its own residency programs for foreigners hoping to conduct remote work there. The project, according to the government’s news site, is specifically targeting freelancers and self-employed foreigners.
While the application has not been released, foreigners hoping to apply can expect to provide personal information, a certificate of employment, proof of travel insurance (valid for six months) and acknowledgement of a 14-day quarantine at their own expense.
Travelers must submit the application and obtain relevant confirmation documents prior to arriving in Georgia. It is expected to show on the Ministry of Economy website once the application goes live.
The country’s new policy comes as it hopes to reopen to tourists by July 31, as reported by Travel Off Path.
Related: 5 things to love about Tbilisi, Georgia
Traveling while doing your day job, referred to as destination coworking, isn’t such a remote concept. But in this day and age of border restrictions and quarantine requirements even for domestic traveling, stepping outside the front door can be a daunting task.
As a way to encourage tourism while protecting public health, countries are using these long-term residency programs as a way to support their tourism industries. The idea is to bring much-needed economic activity by offering foreigners the chance to leave their current surroundings without having to sacrifice any short-term public health measures such as quarantines.
However, not all workers may want to tinker with the idea for reasons like technological issues. In that case, some countries are still opening up for short-term visitors with many conditions attached — which TPG has been covering since the onset of the outbreak.
Related: Country-by-country reopening guide
Featured photo by TheVisualsYouNeed/Shutterstock
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.