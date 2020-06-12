Bermuda reopening on July 1, Americans welcome
Bermuda reopening July 1
Bermuda is the latest country to reopen post-coronavirus and roll out the red carpet to Americans. In fact, tourists from many nations will be able to vacation in Bermuda again come July 1.
The island will resume international commercial air service for visitors as part of its fourth phase of economic reopening after what it calls its, “successful management of COVID-19 to date.” L.F. Wade International Airport (BDA) will reopen July 1 as well.
In a news conference announcing the reopening, Bermuda’s Minister of Tourism & Transport Zane DeSilva said, “As we work to finalize the protocols and requirements for travel to Bermuda, rest assured, we will always place the safety of our island and its people above all else.”
Details are still being worked out, but visitors with a negative COVID-19 test within three days of their arrival in Bermuda, will be given freedom of movement around the 21-square-mile island.
What you need to visit Bermuda
Bermuda tourism laid out the following guidelines and requirements for tourists.
Predeparture
- Obtain a certified negative PCR COVID-19 test within 72 hours of departure
- Make sure you have appropriate health insurance
- Wear face masks when traveling to the departure airport
- Wear face masks and practice physical distancing at the departure airport
- Complete a traveler screening form and arrival card
On the plane
- Wear a face mask while on the plane
- Practice social distancing to the extent possible
Upon arrival
- Continue to wear face masks and practice physical distancing
Bermuda tourism says it is still finalizing a detailed plan for anyone who tests positive during their visit.
Still no word on when cruise ships will be allowed to return.
Getting to Bermuda
Google Flights doesn’t show available routes until July 7, with round-trip airfare beginning at $389 on July 8-12 from Newark (EWR) on Delta Air Lines via Atlanta.
Flights from Houston (IAH) start at $771 in July on Delta via Atlanta.
American Airlines begins flying from JFK again on August 15 with flights in main cabin for $404. You could upgrade to business class for another $258.
Flights on AA from Charlotte, Chicago, Philadelphia and Miami all connect via JFK for Bermuda. If you’d like to use miles, main cabin seats would cost you 30,000 miles and business goes for 50,000. Keep in mind that is Web Special pricing.
JetBlue is flying from New York-JFK and from Boston Logan (BOS) beginning in August with flights for $404 or 20,200 JetBlueTrueBlue points plus about $122.
United Airlines flies to Bermuda from its Newark hub, but nothing is available for the remainder of the year right now. You could use United miles to fly on Air Canada for 39,000 miles and $122.
Where to stay in Bermuda
Sadly, there are not a lot of points properties in Bermuda, so you are probably looking at paying cash (or use that sweet travel credit from the Chase Sapphire Reserve card!).
There is a St. Regis under construction, but it won’t open until 2021 at the earliest.
Hotels.com shows 23 hotels open on the first week of reopening, including the Fairmont Southampton — from $389/night July 1-5. The Loren at Pink Beach is also available from July 1-5 from $1,000/night.
While in Bermuda
Bermuda says that most facilities will be open, but with reduced seating and mandatory social distancing requirements. Restaurants will be open for al fresco seating only and with reduced capacity.
Bermuda tourism says, “Physical distancing, hygiene and mask-wearing apply to all our public transport, including taxis, ferries and buses and we’re working to increase contactless payment methods.”
As of June 11, Bermuda says it has marked 11 consecutive days of no new cases of COVID-19. The country has recorded only 141 cases and 9 deaths from the outbreak. More information on coronavirus in Bermuda can be found here.
Additional reporting by Katherine Fan.
Featured image of Daniel’s Head in Somerset, Bermuda June 22, 2017 courtesy DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images.
