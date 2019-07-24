This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Earlier this month, The Points Guy reported that, starting this winter, you’ll be able to stay at a ski-in location in Vail’s Gore Creek using your World Of Hyatt points.
The Hotel Talisa, formerly part of the Marriott Bonvoy Luxury Hotel Collection, has been officially reflagged as the Grand Hyatt Vail, and classified as a Category 7 property. Previously a Marriott Category 7 costing 60,000 Marriott points per night and, before that, known simply as the Vail Cascade while a member of the SPG Luxury Collection, the hotel underwent a $60 million renovation in 2018.
Earn up to 50,000 bonus points with the World Of Hyatt Credit Card after spending $6,000 total in the first six months.
While the hotel is accepting cash reservations for stays from July 27, 2019, award nights are not yet bookable online. Redemptions — once they are loaded in Hyatt’s system — will start at 30,000 World Of Hyatt points per night.
If you love Colorado in the summertime, plan to visit soon. There are some fantastic cash rates available (think: under $200 per night).
Related: Review of the Hotel Talisa in Vail
But, it’s the winter rates you’re probably most curious about. Here’s how January 2020 rates stack up compared to the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort, which is also a Category 7 property:
In January, we found cash rates from $616 at the Grand Hyatt Vail, while the nearby Park Hyatt Beaver Creek starts at $882.
The Park Hyatt is located just feet from the main gondola, while the Grand Hyatt Vail is off a smaller chair lift that can take you to the mountain — but you have to be at least a competent green or easy blue skier to use that lift and ski those runs. This means that young kids just starting ski school and those newer to the sport will need to take the shuttle to Lionshead or Vail Village.
I stayed at this property in 2018, back when it was a Marriott, and it surprised me that it was reflagging as a Grand Hyatt. It just doesn’t feel like any Grand Hyatt I’ve ever stayed at before. There is no club lounge, there is one true restaurant (plus a lounge and grab-and-go market) on the grounds and the kids playroom was under construction during our visit.
To use Hyatt terms, the hotel feels more like a mix between an Andaz and a Hyatt Centric. There are 285 rooms (29 of which are suites), but the hotel doesn’t feel that large, in part due to the footprint that goes a bit wide instead of high.
With winter rates often in the same $500 to $1,000 range, just as you’ll find at the Park Hyatt, I’m not at all surprised the Grand Hyatt Vail has been added to Hyatt’s collection of Category 7 properties. That said, it would have been nice if Hyatt had ranked it a Category 6, given that it’s not ski-in/out for all guests.
Thankfully, since Hyatt doesn’t charge resort fees on award stays, the property may now be an even better award deal than before.
If you don’t have Hyatt points at the ready (or Chase Ultimate Rewards points to transfer to Hyatt at a 1:1 ratio from cards such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve), the property is bookable via the Amex Fine Hotels and Resorts Collection for those with The Platinum Card® from American Express and The Business Platinum® Card from American Express. Booking via that method will confer daily breakfast for two, a $100 property credit, late checkout and a shot at a room upgrade.
Bottom Line
The Grand Hyatt Vail is Hyatt’s only property in Vail, though Hyatt does have ski properties in locations such as Beaver Creek, Keystone, Aspen and Park City. This hotel will not have the five-star location convenience of the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek, but still fresh off a massive renovation, it is a lovely place to stay while skiing in Vail.
Continue your ski trip planning:
- Use Miles and Points to Book a Vail Ski Trip
- Cheap Eats and Worth It Splurges in Vail
- Best Annual Ski Pass
- Best Credit Cards for Ski Trips
Featured image courtesy of Hotel Talisa Vail
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
- Earn 25,000 Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Plus, 25,000 Bonus Points after you spend $6,000 total within 6 months of account opening.
- Free nights start at 5,000 points
- Receive 1 free night at any Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel or resort after your Cardmember anniversary
- Earn an extra free night at any Category 1-4 Hyatt hotel if you spend $15,000 during your cardmember anniversary year
- Get automatic World of Hyatt Elite status and 5 qualifying night credits every year as long as your account is open
- Earn 2 qualifying night credits towards tier status everytime you spend $5,000 on your card
- Earn 9 points total for Hyatt stays - 4 Bonus Points per $1 spent at Hyatt hotels & 5 Base Points per $1 you can earn as a World of Hyatt member
- Earn 2 Bonus Points per $1 spent at restaurants, on airlines tickets purchased directly from the airlines, on local transit and commuting and on fitness club and gym memberships
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.