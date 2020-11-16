News

Register now to learn how to make the most of JetBlue TrueBlue on this week’s TPG Talks webinar

 Nick Ewen
Yesterday

Airlines Week banner for the 2020 TPG Awards

We love a great welcome bonus on travel credit cards here at TPG, so naturally we were thrilled when we got word of the 100,000-point offer on the JetBlue Plus card last month. The carrier’s TrueBlue program can offer a ton of value — if you know where to look.

That’s exactly what we’re doing on this week’s special edition of TPG Talks as part of Airlines Week at the 2020 TPG Awards. Join me and Richard Kerr, TPG’s Loyalty and Engagement Editor, as we take a deep dive into JetBlue TrueBlue while looking ahead to what 2021 looks like for the New York-based airline.

Date: Friday Nov. 20, 2020
Time: Noon Eastern Time / 9 a.m. Pacific Time
Even if you can’t make the live session, be sure to register anyway. You’ll then automatically receive a link to the recording 24 hours after the session ends.

JetBlue Mint, the carrier’s fantastic business-class, can be yours using TrueBlue points. (Photo by Zach Griff/The Points Guy)

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, 2020 has been a busy year for JetBlue. It stunned the frequent flyer world when it announced a new partnership with American Airlines, and it also has added many new routes — including new Mint service from Newark (EWR) as well as flights to Montrose, CO (MJT), just in time for ski season. The carrier even opened a new base in Los Angeles (LAX) as it formally bid farewell to its former hub in Long Beach (LGB) — and its first Airbus A220-300 is scheduled for delivery next month.

If possible, 2021 could be even busier for JetBlue, as it hopes to launch the new link-up with AA and commence long-awaited flights to London in its new Airbus A321LR.

That means now is a great time to study up on the carrier’s TrueBlue loyalty program. From family pooling to earning points with Amazon.com while shopping in-flight to transferring points from American Express Membership Rewards, Chase Ultimate Rewards and Citi ThankYou Rewards, you have a plethora of ways to make the most of your TrueBlue points — especially if you apply for the JetBlue Plus card and snag the 100,000-point welcome bonus after meeting minimum spend requirements.

READ MORE: How to maximize 100,000 JetBlue TrueBlue points in 2021

If you want to learn more about TrueBlue, be sure to register for this Friday’s TPG Talks webinar. Registration closes when the session begins, so sign up now before it’s too late.

Featured photo by Zach Griff / The Points Guy

