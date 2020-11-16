Register now to learn how to make the most of JetBlue TrueBlue on this week’s TPG Talks webinar
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
We love a great welcome bonus on travel credit cards here at TPG, so naturally we were thrilled when we got word of the 100,000-point offer on the JetBlue Plus card last month. The carrier’s TrueBlue program can offer a ton of value — if you know where to look.
That’s exactly what we’re doing on this week’s special edition of TPG Talks as part of Airlines Week at the 2020 TPG Awards. Join me and Richard Kerr, TPG’s Loyalty and Engagement Editor, as we take a deep dive into JetBlue TrueBlue while looking ahead to what 2021 looks like for the New York-based airline.
Date: Friday Nov. 20, 2020
Time: Noon Eastern Time / 9 a.m. Pacific Time
Location: Zoom webinar — Register here
Even if you can’t make the live session, be sure to register anyway. You’ll then automatically receive a link to the recording 24 hours after the session ends.
Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, 2020 has been a busy year for JetBlue. It stunned the frequent flyer world when it announced a new partnership with American Airlines, and it also has added many new routes — including new Mint service from Newark (EWR) as well as flights to Montrose, CO (MJT), just in time for ski season. The carrier even opened a new base in Los Angeles (LAX) as it formally bid farewell to its former hub in Long Beach (LGB) — and its first Airbus A220-300 is scheduled for delivery next month.
If possible, 2021 could be even busier for JetBlue, as it hopes to launch the new link-up with AA and commence long-awaited flights to London in its new Airbus A321LR.
That means now is a great time to study up on the carrier’s TrueBlue loyalty program. From family pooling to earning points with Amazon.com while shopping in-flight to transferring points from American Express Membership Rewards, Chase Ultimate Rewards and Citi ThankYou Rewards, you have a plethora of ways to make the most of your TrueBlue points — especially if you apply for the JetBlue Plus card and snag the 100,000-point welcome bonus after meeting minimum spend requirements.
The information for the JetBlue Plus card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
READ MORE: How to maximize 100,000 JetBlue TrueBlue points in 2021
If you want to learn more about TrueBlue, be sure to register for this Friday’s TPG Talks webinar. Registration closes when the session begins, so sign up now before it’s too late.
TPG Talks is a series of live webinars hosted by team members from The Points Guy, covering various aspects of the travel, credit card and loyalty industries. Join from anywhere in the world on any device to learn tips and tricks that’ll get you closer to your next dream vacation.
For a list of previous sessions, visit our TPG Talks hub page, or click on any of the links below for individual recaps:
- TPG Talks #1: Online shopping portals
- TPG Talks #2: Under-the-radar loyalty programs
- TPG Talks #3: Future of cruising
- TPG Talks #4: Beginner’s guide
- TPG Talks #5: Travel changes and cancellations
- TPG Talks #6: New era of flight deals
- TPG Talks #7: Credit card strategy during COVID-19
- TPG Talks #8: Advanced redemption tactics
- TPG Talks #9: Disney and theme park reopening
- TPG Talks #10: Aviation chat during COVID-19
- TPG Talks #11: Alternatives to hotels, including timeshare booking with KOALA
- TPG Talks #12: Credit card strategy during COVID-19 (revisited)
- TPG Talks #13: 5 important things to know about the return of cruising from our conversation with MSC Cruises and Cruise Planners
Featured photo by Zach Griff / The Points Guy
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.