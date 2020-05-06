The ultimate guide to Citi ThankYou Rewards transfer partners
Editor’s note: This post refers to many flights that are not currently operating due to COVID-19 but are expected to resume once this crisis subsides.
Many Citi cardholders simply redeem their Citi ThankYou Rewards points for travel or gift cards. But if you have a premium Citi ThankYou card, you may be able to get greater value from your points by transferring them to transfer partners that work with the Citi ThankYou Rewards program.
Currently, Citi ThankYou Rewards has the following transfer partners:
- Aeromexico Club Premier
- Air France-KLM Flying Blue
- Avianca LifeMiles
- Cathay Pacific Asia Miles
- Emirates Skywards
- Etihad Guest
- EVA Air Infinity MileageLands
- Jet Airways JetPrivilege
- JetBlue TrueBlue
- Malaysia Airlines Enrich
- Qantas Frequent Flyer
- Qatar Airways Privilege Club
- Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer
- Thai Airways Royal Orchid Plus
- Turkish Airlines Miles&Smiles
- Virgin Atlantic Flying Club
Now, let’s take a look at how to earn Citi ThankYou points, as well as a deeper look at each of these Citi ThankYou Rewards transfer partners.
In This Post
How to earn Citi ThankYou points
You can earn Citi ThankYou Rewards points through some of Citi’s credit cards. The following Citi cards can earn ThankYou points and are currently accepting new applications:
- Citi Prestige® Card: Best for restaurants, airlines and travel agencies
- Citi Premier℠ Card: Best for earning full-fledged ThankYou points with a sub-$100 annual fee
- Citi Rewards+℠ Card: Best for supermarkets, gas stations and small purchases
- Citi Rewards+℠ Student Card: Best for students who have a limited credit history
- AT&T Access Card from Citi: Best for online purchases
- Citi® Double Cash Card (via a linked ThankYou account): Best for everyday purchases
Related reading: The best Citi credit cards
Not all ThankYou points are created equal. To be able to transfer your Citi ThankYou points to most of the partners described in this guide, you must hold a premium Citi ThankYou card such as the Citi Prestige Card or Citi Premier Card.
If you only have the Citi Rewards+ Card, the Citi Rewards+ Student Card or the AT&T Access Card from Citi, you’ll earn “basic” ThankYou points. You can transfer Citi® Double Cash Card cash rewards to “basic” ThankYou points via a linked ThankYou account.
“Basic” ThankYou points are worth a flat one cent each when redeemed toward gift cards and other rewards, but they can’t be transferred to most of the ThankYou travel partners. However, if you also hold the Citi Prestige or Citi Premier, you can combine your “basic” ThankYou points into your Citi Prestige or Citi Premier account and then transfer to any of the Citi ThankYou travel partners.
Related reading: Is Citi ThankYou Rewards the most underappreciated and misunderstood program?
Citi Prestige Card
Sign-up bonus: 50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 within three months of account opening. If you apply between Dec. 1, 2019, and May 31, 2020, you’ll get an additional three months to hit the spending requirement.
Rewards rate: 5x ThankYou points on purchases at airlines, travel agencies and restaurants; 3x points at hotels and cruise lines; 1x points on other purchases
Annual fee: $495 ($350 for qualifying Citigold clients)
Card benefits:
- A complimentary fourth night up to twice each calendar year when you book your hotel through ThankYou.com
- $250 travel credit every calendar year (which now also applies to purchases at supermarkets and restaurants through the end of 2020)
- Priority Pass Select membership
- Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit every five years
- No foreign transaction fees
Related reading: Citi Prestige Card review
Citi Premier Card
Sign up bonus: 60,000 bonus points after you make $4,000 in purchases with your card within the first three months of account opening. If you apply between Dec. 1, 2019, and May 31, 2020, you’ll get an additional three months to hit the spending requirement.
Rewards rate: Currently, you’ll earn 3x ThankYou points on travel including gas stations, 2x points at restaurants and on entertainment and 1x points on other purchases. But effective Aug. 23, 2020, the Citi Premier‘s rewards categories will change completely. Starting then, you’ll earn 3x points on air travel, hotels, restaurants, supermarkets and gas stations, and 1x on other purchases.
Annual fee: $95
Card benefits: Starting Aug. 23, 2020, you’ll enjoy a $100 annual hotel savings benefit when you book a single hotel stay of $500 or more, excluding taxes and fees, through ThankYou.com once per calendar year. Plus, the card doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees. But as of April 10, 2021, you’ll only get a value of one cent per point (instead of the current 1.25 cents per point) when you redeem for travel through the Citi ThankYou Travel Center.
Related reading: Citi Premier credit card review
Citi Rewards+ Card
Sign up bonus: 15,000 bonus points after you make $1,000 in purchases with your card within the first three months of account opening. If you apply between Dec. 1, 2019, and May 31, 2020, you’ll get an additional three months to hit the spending requirement.
Rewards rate: Earn 2x ThankYou points at supermarkets and gas stations (on the first $6,000 per year; then 1x) and 1x on everything else. Citi automatically rounds up to the nearest 10 points on every purchase
Annual fee: None
Card benefits: You’ll get 10% points back for the first 100,000 ThankYou Points you redeem per year, including points earned on other cards if you’ve linked your Citi ThankYou accounts.
Related reading: Citi Rewards+ credit card review
Citi Rewards+ Student Card
Sign up bonus: 2,500 bonus points after you make $500 in purchases with your card within the first three months of account opening. If you apply between Dec. 1, 2019, and May 31, 2020, you’ll get an additional three months to hit the spending requirement.
Rewards rate: Earn 2x ThankYou points at supermarkets and gas stations (on the first $6,000 per year; then 1x) and 1x on everything else. Citi automatically rounds up to the nearest 10 points on every purchase.
Annual fee: None
Card benefits: You’ll get 10% points back for the first 100,000 ThankYou Points you redeem per year, including points earned on other cards if you’ve linked your Citi ThankYou accounts.
Related reading: Best credit cards for college students
AT&T Access Card from Citi
Sign up bonus: 10,000 bonus points after you make $1,000 in purchases with your card within the first three months of account opening. If you apply between Dec. 1, 2019, and May 31, 2020, you’ll get an additional three months to hit the spending requirement.
Rewards rate: Earn 2x ThankYou points on eligible retail and travel websites as well as on products and services purchased directly from AT&T, including payment of monthly phone, cable or internet bills. Earn 1x points on everything else.
Annual fee: None
Card benefits: No standout benefits
Related reading: Best cards for online shopping
Citi Double Cash Card
Sign up bonus: None
Rewards rate: Up to 2% cash back on all purchases (1% when you buy and 1% when you pay)
Annual fee: None
Card benefits: No standout benefits
Related reading: Citi Double Cash card review
Citi ThankYou transfer partner overview
If you have a premium Citi ThankYou card such as the Citi Prestige Card or Citi Premier Card, you can transfer to any of the Citi ThankYou travel partners at a 1:1 ratio. But, if you only have the Citi Rewards+ Card, the Citi Rewards+ Student Card or the AT&T Access Card from Citi you’ll earn “basic” ThankYou points that are only transferrable to JetBlue at a 5:4 ratio.
To transfer Citi ThankYou points to travel partners, go to thankyou.com, sign-in to your account and select the ThankYou account that you want to use. Then, click on “Travel” on the top navigation bar and select “Points transfer.” Each transfer must be at least 1,000 ThankYou points, but no more than 500,000 ThankYou points. All transfers must be done in increments of 1,000 ThankYou points.
Some travel partners are much quicker to recognize transfers from Citi ThankYou Rewards than others. So, especially since award availability can change quickly, it’s important to have an idea of how long you’ll have to wait from the time you request the transfer on ThankYou.com to when the points or miles appear in your associated airline account.
Related reading: How long do Citi ThankYou points take to transfer?
|Program
|Transfer Ratio
|Transfer Time
|TPG’s valuation of airline miles
|Aeromexico Club Premier
|1:1
|Unknown
|n/a
|Air France-KLM Flying Blue
|1:1
|Instantaneous
|1.2 cents
|Avianca LifeMiles
|1:1
|Instantaneous
|1.7 cents
|Cathay Pacific Asia Miles
|1:1
|< 24 hours
|1.3 cents
|Emirates Skywards
|1:1
|Instantaneous
|1.2 cents
|Etihad Guest
|1:1
|7 days
|1.4 cents
|EVA Air Infinity MileageLands
|1:1
|3 days
|n/a
|Jet Airways JetPrivilege
|1:1
|Instantaneous
|n/a
|JetBlue TrueBlue
|1:1 (5:4 for non-premium cards)
|Instantaneous
|1.3 cents
|Malaysia Airlines Enrich
|1:1
|Varies
|n/a
|Qantas Frequent Flyer
|1:1
|2 days
|n/a
|Qatar Airways Privilege Club
|1:1
|2 days
|0.8 cents
|Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer
|1:1
|1 day
|1.3 cents
|Thai Airways Royal Orchid Plus
|1:1
|7 days
|n/a
|Turkish Airlines Miles&Smiles
|1:1
|1 day
|1.3 cents
|Virgin Atlantic Flying Club
|1:1
|Instantaneous
|1.6 cents
With all these options, you may be wondering which Citi travel partners are most valuable. TPG’s valuations give you a clue of the relative value of some currencies. But TPG doesn’t provide valuations for every currency, and much of the value depends on where and how you’re planning to travel. So let’s take a closer look at the best, average and worst Citi ThankYou transfer partners.
Related reading: Why mile and point valuations don’t always rule my world
Best Citi ThankYou transfer partners
TPG’s valuations peg the value of Citi ThankYou Rewards points at 2 cents each due to the value that can be obtained when you transfer your points to select transfer partners. Here are four of our favorite Citi ThankYou transfer partners.
Avianca LifeMiles
Aviana LifeMiles is a popular currency for booking flights on Star Alliance carriers due to its now-improved online booking process, mixed cabin ticketing and low taxes and fees. Unlike many frequent flyer programs, Avianca LifeMiles doesn’t pass along carrier surcharges.
Some hidden gems in the Avianca LifeMiles program include one-way transcontinental lie-flat United business-class flights for 25,000 miles, one way to Europe in Lufthansa business class for 63,000 miles and one way to Europe in Lufthansa first class for 87,000 miles. Plus, you can book one-way economy domestic awards on United for as little as 6,500 LifeMiles and $10. Avianca LifeMiles periodically offers discounted awards on select routes. You can dig into redeeming on each of LifeMiles partners on the LifeMiles website.
If you’re still short on LifeMiles after transferring from Citi, Avianca LifeMiles is also a transfer partner of American Express Membership Rewards, Capital One and Marriott Bonvoy. Plus, Avianca frequently offers the opportunity to purchase miles at a discounted rate.
Related reading: Everything you need to know about Avianca LifeMiles
Etihad Guest
Etihad Guest can be useful for booking awards on airlines such as American Airlines, ANA and Royal Air Maroc. Amazingly, Etihad’s American award chart essentially maintains the award rates from before the 2016 AAdvantage devaluation. So you can still book the following American-operated flights with Etihad Guest miles:
- Transcontinental business class (or Flagship First) for 25,000 miles one-way
- North America to Hawaii in business class for 37,500 miles one-way
- North America to Europe in business class (or Flagship First) for 50,000 miles one-way
- North America to Japan or South Korea in business (or Flagship First) for 50,000 miles one-way
- North America to China or Hong Kong in business (or Flagship First) for 55,000 miles one-way
You could fly one way from Washington-Dulles or New York to Casablanca, Morocco in Royal Air Maroc business class for 44,000 Etihad Guest miles, or you can travel from west-coast U.S. cities to Tokyo in ANA business class for 63,000 Etihad Guest miles one way. Check out all of the Etihad Guest partner award charts here to find your own sweet spots.
If you’re still short on Etihad Guest miles after transferring from Citi ThankYou, you can also transfer points from American Express Membership Rewards, Capital One and Marriott Bonvoy. Etihad also periodically offers the opportunity to purchase Etihad Guest miles at a discounted rate.
Related reading: Etihad Guest Miles continue to fly under the radar
Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer
Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer is usually your best bet if you’re looking to book long-haul premium-cabin flights on Singapore metal. For example, you can book business class on the Newark to Singapore flight for 99,000 miles each way if you can find a Saver award (or 140,000 miles each way for a standard award). Or you can book Singapore Suites between Singapore and Shanghai, Beijing or Mumbai for as little as 53,000 miles one-way if you can find Saver award availability (or 98,000 miles each way for a standard award).
See the award chart here for Krisflyer awards on Singapore metal. KrisFlyer also discounts routes each month through its Spontaneous Escapes program.
Singapore KrisFlyer is well-known for booking awards on partner airlines, including many Star Alliance partners. For example, you can book a round-trip United-operated flight from mainland North America to Hawaii for 35,000 miles in economy class and 69,000 miles in business class. It’s certainly worth checking out the KrisFlyer Star Alliance award chart for yourself to find other sweet spots.
Singapore’s Alaska award chart also has economy awards ranging from 7,500 miles to 12,500 each way for travel to Hawaii, Alaska, Canada, Costa Rica, Mexico and Cuba.
If you’re still short on KrisFlyer miles after transferring from Citi ThankYou, you can also transfer points from American Express Membership Rewards, Chase Ultimate Rewards, Capital One and Marriott Bonvoy.
Related reading: Maximizing Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer partner awards
Virgin Atlantic Flying Club
Virgin Atlantic Flying Club is great for booking Delta-operated flights (see the award chart here). In particular, you can book flights on the following non-stop Delta-operated routes using Virgin Atlantic miles:
- 50,000 miles for business class from the U.S. to Europe (each way)
- 22,500 miles for first class intra-U.S., including transcontinental Delta One routes (each way)
- 60,000 miles for business class from the U.S. to Asia (each way) including Delta One Suites on Delta’s A350
- 20,000 miles for economy to Hawaii (each way)
- 37,500 miles for first class to Hawaii (each way)
Alternatively, if you’re looking to fly between the U.S. and Japan, Virgin Atlantic has an impressive award chart for ANA-operated flights. Be aware that one-way tickets price the same as round-trips and that domestic connections in the U.S. and Japan cost extra. Specifically, for round-trip flights between the U.S. and Japan, you’ll pay 45,000-65,000 miles for economy, 70,000-95,000 miles for business and 90,000-120,000 miles for first. See the award chart here.
If you’re still short on Flying Club miles after transferring from Citi, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club is also a transfer partner of American Express Membership Rewards, Chase Ultimate Rewards and Marriott Bonvoy. Plus, Flying Club sometimes offers the opportunity to purchase miles at a discounted rate.
Related reading: Unlock incredible value with Virgin Atlantic Flying Club
Average Citi ThankYou transfer partners
Although not quite as strong as the four transfer partners we just discussed, there’s still a good bit of value to be found in the following seven Citi ThankYou transfer partners.
Aeromexico Club Premier
Aeromexico uses one award chart for flights when Mexico is the origin or destination. With this chart, award prices are based on the destination and whether it is low or high season. For example, during low season, round-trip flights from the U.S. to Mexico are 56,000 Premier Points for economy and 104,000 Premier Points for business.
There’s a different award chart for flights that don’t have Mexico as the origin or destination. This award chart is pretty average — not too expensive, but nothing to get excited about, either. For example, round-trip flights from the U.S. to Europe cost 96,000 Premier Points in economy and 220,000 in business class. Round-trip flights from the U.S. to southern South America cost 90,000 Premier Points in economy and 150,000 in business class.
Aeromexico also offers around-the-world tickets for 224,000 miles in economy and 352,000 in business class.
Related reading: Your ultimate guide to Aeromexico Club Premier
Air France-KLM Flying Blue
Flying Blue is a popular program that some might argue should be considered one of the best Citi transfer partners. However, since the Flying Blue program changed in 2018, its pricing has been illogical. The changes and pricing have been mostly negative for flyers, but you can find some redemptions that are still reasonable, such as business class between the U.S. and Europe starting at just 53,000 Flying Blue miles one-way. Be aware that Flying Blue will add on fuel surcharges that can be hefty on some routes.
One bright spot is that Flying Blue offers Promo Rewards each month on its website. These Promo Rewards have recently included deals such as Washington to Paris for 20,625 miles one-way in economy, Seattle to Paris for 43,125 miles for one-way Premium Economy and Washington to Tel Aviv for 19,500 miles one-way in economy.
Related reading: The Critical Points: Hack Flying Blue status to unlock La Premiere
Cathay Pacific Asia Miles
Cathay Pacific uses distance-based award charts for flights on its own metal as well as for Oneworld partner awards. This means that long-haul flights, such as those between the U.S. and Hong Kong, can be expensive. But if you’re looking for a premium award on Cathay Pacific, it’s important to remember that Asia Miles often has access to much better first-class award space than its partners. You can fly “ultra-long” one-way awards of 7,501 miles or more for 125,000 Asia Miles in first class, 85,000 miles in business, 60,000 miles in premium economy and 42,000 miles in economy.
Cathay Pacific Asia Miles passes on fuel surcharges from other carriers but no longer charges fuel surcharges on many of its own tickets. The Cathay Pacific Asia Miles booking engine can be frustrating and difficult to decipher, but if you’re willing to spend some time searching — and have enough miles in your account to see fuel surcharges for each route — you may find some gems. From his deep dive, TPG’s Loyalty and Engagement Editor Richard Kerr noted that his favorite options to consider would be:
- Fly Finnair to Europe in business with a free stopover in Helsinki for 50,000 miles one-way
- Take a British Airways business class flight with a free stopover in London for significantly fewer fuel surcharges compared to booking through other programs
- Fly Cathay Pacific itself from the U.S. to Hong Kong
Related reading: Everything you need to know about Cathay Pacific Asia Miles
Emirates Skywards
Emirates Skywards is perhaps most useful for those looking to book award tickets for Emirates first class or Emirates business class. But, these redemptions often come with very fuel hefty surcharges depending on your origin, destination and class of service. For example, a one-way first-class award from New York-JFK to Dubai requires 136,250 miles plus $842 in surcharges.
Emirates does have several one-off partners that can provide some good value redemptions. For example, you can use Emirates miles to book Japan Airlines flights, including round-trip awards from the U.S. to Japan costing 60,000 miles in economy or 125,000 miles in business. You can book domestic flights with Alaska Airlines from 25,000 miles round-trip, as well as JetBlue flights from 7,500 miles each way.
You can also use Emirates Skywards miles for luxury baseball and soccer tickets. For example, we found tickets to professional sporting events available for just 11,000 miles — which can be a steal when compared to cash prices in some instances.
Related reading: Best ways to redeem Emirates Skywards Miles
JetBlue TrueBlue
Redeeming JetBlue TrueBlue points for the carrier’s flights is simple: the more a flight costs in cash, the more it’ll require in points. According to TPG’s valuations, you can expect to get roughly 1.3 cents of value for every TrueBlue point you redeem. Some flights may yield slightly better or worse value. In particular, redeeming for Mint award tickets often only provides about one cent per point.
You can also redeem JetBlue points for JetBlue Vacations at a rate of about 1.5 cents per point, but be sure to compare prices to be sure you’re getting a good deal by bundling your flights and hotel. Another option is to redeem JetBlue points for travel on Hawaiian Airlines. There are some good deals to be found on this award chart, including one-way intra-Hawaii flights for 6,000 points in economy and 12,000 points in business.
Related reading: How to redeem points with the JetBlue TrueBlue program
Qantas Frequent Flyer
Qantas announced both positive and negative changes to its Frequent Flyer program in the summer of 2019. But in short, the program wasn’t and still isn’t the most lucrative loyalty program due to high fuel surcharges and a mediocre award chart.
Qantas uses a distance-based award chart for redeeming on its flights, so you may be able to find some value from short Qantas-operated flights that are expensive when using cash.
You also may be able to get some value from partner redemptions. Although most of the partner pages on Qantas’ website currently aren’t showing redemption rates for flights (and are instead redirecting to upgrade pages), last fall Liz Hund found round-trip short-haul flights of 600 miles or less on American Airlines for 16,000 Qantas miles, round-trip from the West Coast to Fiji on Fiji Airways for 63,000 Qantas miles and round-trip from the East Coast to Israel on El Al for 75,600 Qantas miles.
Related reading: Complete guide to maximizing the Qantas Frequent Flyer program
Turkish Airlines Miles&Smiles
There are several sweet spots in the Turkish Airlines Miles&Smiles program. Historically, only hard-core points and miles collectors would go through the hassle of finding and booking awards in this program. But the online search and booking process has improved drastically, which makes the program more accessible.
You’ll get the most value when you use your miles to book Turkish- or Star Alliance-operated flights. Miles&Smiles prices award flights on region-based award charts. You can book round-trip awards within the same region for 15,000 miles in economy, 25,000 miles in business and 40,000 miles in first, which can provide excellent value in some regions. One-way awards are bookable for half the price of a round-trip award. Fuel surcharges are high on some Miles&Smiles redemptions, but they aren’t charged on United flights and are relatively reasonable on Turkish flights.
Turkish regularly has sales on its award prices, which are updated on the campaigns page of its site, but even normally priced awards can provide great value. For example, you can fly anywhere in the U.S. (including Hawaii, Alaska, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands) for 15,000 miles round-trip in economy or 25,000 round-trip in business on United with no fuel surcharges.
Related reading: Turkish Miles&Smiles: Why you should care about the hottest frequent flyer program of 2020
Worst Citi ThankYou transfer partners
Even some of the least-valuable Citi ThankYou transfer partners have bright spots. Here’s the low-down on these programs, including a few areas to look for value.
EVA Air Infinity MileageLands
EVA Air Infinity MileageLands generally won’t be your program of choice, since it is beat by other Citi ThankYou transfer partners on most routes. And, Infinity MileageLands passes on fuel surcharges which can make some itineraries overly expensive on both points and cash. But, there are a few notable cases in which you might want to use Infinity MileageLands.
One particular area where I’d look to obtain value from Infinity MileageLands is intra-region round-trips. You’re allowed up to two stopovers, up to six segments and one open jaw on round-trip Star Alliance awards — and some regions are very broad. For example, the “North Asia” region consists of “Guam, Japan, Micronesia, Palau, Russian Far East, South Korea, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Saipan” so you could piece together a nice island hopper for just 30,000 miles in economy round-trip or 55,000 miles in business round-trip. Likewise, the “South West Pacific” and “South America” regions also look appealing.
See the award chart for Star Alliance awards here and the award chart for EVA Air awards here.
Related reading: Ultimate guide to searching award availability for the major airlines
Jet Airways JetPrivilege
Jet Airways suspended all operations after failing to raise enough cash to stay afloat on April 17, 2019. Then, JetPrivilege rebranded and evolved to become InterMiles. There may be value in InterMiles, which works similarly to an OTA rewards program, but I was unable to find anything overly appealing in a quick search. For now, I’d avoid transferring Citi ThankYou points to this program.
Related reading: 6 reasons to avoid booking through an online travel agency
Malaysia Airlines Enrich
Malaysia Airlines devalued its mileage program back in 2015 and then again in 2017. After these two devaluations, there was little left in the program to excite frequent flyers. But, as someone who earned Oneworld Sapphire status through Malaysia Airlines back in 2019 and still has some miles to spend, I recently took a closer look at the program.
In 2017 Malaysia introduced dynamic pricing for its awards that seemingly values miles at about 0.33 cents each. So, I was encouraged when Malaysia introduced a fixed-rate redemption option called Enrich Base in February 2020 for its flights. Under the Enrich Base award chart, you can book economy flights between Kuala Lumpur and peninsular Malaysia for just 5,000 miles round-trip and between Kuala Lumpur and London for 80,000 miles round-trip. But Enrich Base is only available on round-trip, non-stop flights that have O fare class for economy or Z fare class for business — so finding Enrich Base flights that are bookable can be difficult.
I wouldn’t bother with Malaysia Airlines Enrich if you’re just looking for a place to transfer your Citi ThankYou points. But if you already have Malaysia Enrich miles and are looking to top up your balance to make a redemption, I’d suggest trying to find an Enrich Base redemption that works or looking into Zone 1 on the partner chart.
See the Enrich Base chart for Malaysia Airlines here, for Oneworld and partners here and for Firefly here.
Related reading: How a major airline prepares an Airbus A350 for its next long-haul flight
Qatar Airways Privilege Club
In 2018, Qatar Airways made multiple cuts to its Privilege Club frequent flyer program. First, the airline restricted lounge access and baggage perks for travelers who upgraded using Qmiles. Next, the airline added a booking fee for all award ticket redemptions, ranging from $25-75 depending on cabin class. Then, the airline increased prices for award travel on its planes by as much as 77% with zero notice to customers. Qatar doesn’t have an award chart for its flights, but you can use the Qcalculator if you want to see just how bad rates are for a particular route.
Qatar’s Privilege Club does still offer a partner award chart that is distance based, but the pricing on this chart isn’t at all competitive. I’d avoid Qatar Airways Privilege Club as a Citi ThankYou transfer partner.
Related reading: Everything you need to know about Qatar Airways Privilege Club and Qmiles
Thai Airways Royal Orchid Plus
Even back in 2015, Richard Kerr said Thai’s Royal Orchid Plus program “should be at the bottom of your list for ThankYou point transfer partners.” Despite appealing intra-region award pricing, I have to agree. You can’t search for award availability on Thai’s website unless you have the required number of miles in your account, which makes the program difficult to use. Thai also passes on fuel surcharges which make already-high award prices even less appealing.
If you want to check out the award charts for yourself, you can find the Thai award chart for originating in Bangkok here, the Thai award chart for connecting in Bangkok here and the Star Alliance partner award chart here.
Related reading: The best ways to get to Thailand using points and miles
Bottom line
As you can see, there are plenty of options when it comes to using your Citi ThankYou points to book a trip. It makes sense to work on earning Citi ThankYou points even if you don’t know how you want to spend them yet, since there are so many transfer partners that offer solid value. Then, once you know where you want to go, you can determine which of the best or average transfer partners provide the best options and value for your trip.
If you’d rather consider how to use your Citi ThankYou points to fly with a specific alliance, be sure to check out our guides for each of the three major alliances:
- Best ways to redeem Citi ThankYou points on Oneworld airlines
- Best ways to redeem Citi ThankYou points on SkyTeam airlines
- Best ways to redeem Citi ThankYou points on Star Alliance airlines
Featured photo by Timur Alexandrov/EyeEm/Getty Images.
