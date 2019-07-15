This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Every month, Singapore Airlines’ KrisFlyer mileage program puts certain routes on discount through its KrisFlyer “Spontaneous Escapes” program. Through the end of July, you can score up to 30% off certain routes and cabins for last-minute awards in August and premium economy awards in September.
While there are dozens of discounted routes on the full list, there are just two that are outside Asia:
- Los Angeles to Singapore (and vice versa) in September for 47,600 miles each way in premium economy (SQ flights 35-38)
- Singapore to Frankfurt in August for 64,400 miles each way in business class (SQ flight 326)
However, this promotion is primarily useful for connecting you between Singapore and Asian destinations. Here are some mid-haul options that are worth considering:
|Route
|Economy
|Premium
Economy
|Business
Class
|Singapore to Beijing (and vice versa)
|14,000
|22,400
|27,300
|Singapore to Shanghai (and v.v.)
|14,000
|22,400
|27,300
|Singapore to Fukuoka (and v.v.)
|17,500
|N/A
|32,900
|Singapore to Nagoya (and v.v.)
|17,500
|N/A
|32,900
|Singapore to Osaka (and v.v.)
|17,500
|N/A
|32,900
|Singapore to Tokyo (and v.v.)
|17,500
|24,150
|32,900
|Singapore to Seoul (and v.v.)
|17,500
|24,150
|32,900
Note that flights in both directions aren’t always discounted. So, make sure to pay attention to the route direction when planning a trip. Also, there are blackout dates. For these — and all the route options within Asia — check the full list.
If you already have an award flight booked for this period, it could be worth cancelling your existing award, paying a small redeposit fee and re-booking at the lower rate if the dates work out for you.
No discount codes or special links are needed for this offer. Just search on KrisFlyer’s website and the discount will automatically be applied at check-out. Note that un-discounted rates will appear in the search results, but the discounted price will show when you click the flight option.
Airline: Singapore Airlines
Routes: LAX-SIN (and reverse), SIN-FRA, and many more routes intra-Asia
Purchase By: July 31
Travel Dates: September 1-30 for LAX-SIN awards. Otherwise August 1-30 for all other routes.
Booking Link: Directly with KrisFlyer
Pay Taxes/Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare plus trip delay insurance), Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Los Angeles (LAX) to Singapore (SIN) nonstop in premium economy for 47,600 miles plus $5.60 in taxes and fees one-way:
Singapore (SIN) to Los Angeles (LAX) nonstop in premium economy for 47,600 miles plus SGD72.60 (US$54) in taxes and fees one-way:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Singapore (SIN) nonstop in premium economy for 95,200 miles plus $59 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Singapore (SIN) to Frankfurt (FRA) nonstop in business class for 64,400 miles plus SGD49.80 (US$37) in taxes and fees one-way:
Building Your KrisFlyer Balance
Even if your Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer balance is currently zero, you can easily compile a bunch of miles through transferable point programs. The KrisFlyer program partners with all of the major transferable currencies:
- American Express Membership Rewards (1:1 ratio)
- Chase Ultimate Rewards (1:1)
- Citi ThankYou Rewards (1:1)
- Capital One Venture Miles (2:1)
That means that you can transfer points from popular cards like The Platinum Card® from American Express, the Chase Sapphire Reserve, the Citi Premier Card and the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card directly to Singapore to enable these redemptions.
