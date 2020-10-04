How to transfer your Avios between British Airways, Iberia and Aer Lingus accounts
Avios is the currency used by the loyalty programs British Airways Executive Club, Iberia Plus and Aer Lingus AerClub. So, if you have a frequent flyer account with these airlines, you’ll be earning and redeeming Avios.
Avios can be transferred between the programs at a rate of 1:1, so one BA Avios is worth one Iberia Avios and vice versa. The reason you may wish to transfer your Avios between the different programs is that Avios have slightly different values depending on their uses. For example, a Reward Flight Saver is available with Avios in British Airways Executive Club, but not in Iberia Plus.
Similarly, you may find lower prices, fees and taxes booking a long-haul Iberia-operated flight by using Avios in your Iberia Plus account rather than your British Airways Executive Club.
Note that you can only transfer Avios to yourself. Have a read of our guide to British Airways Household Accounts for more information about sharing Avios between family members.
So, how exactly can you move your Avios around?
Combine Your Avios via Avios.com (With Your AerClub Login)
The easiest way to transfer Avios between the three accounts is to do so via Avios.com using your Aer Lingus AerClub login details. While this may be a two-step process depending on where your Avios are and where you want them to be (i.e. from Iberia to AerClub and then to Executive Club), doing it this way does not have some of the frustrations and bugs that trying to transfer them outside of Avios.com can have.
To do this, you’ll first need to ensure your personal details in each of the programs match — your full name, date of birth and email address. Iberia Plus also has a requirement that the account must have been opened for at least 90 days in order to receive or transfer Avios.
Then, open an AerClub account here — this is the loyalty program of Aer Lingus.
Once you have an account, you need to log in to Avios.com using your AerClub login details. You may then be prompted to create a new password.
Then click the ‘Your Account’ tab within your Avios.com account and select ‘Transfer Avios to/from British Airways or Iberia’.
Any Avios currently in your AerClub account will appear in your Avios.com account, as this is how AerClub Avios are stored, and why you need to use your AerClub login details.
If you are moving Avios in from or out to Executive Club, select Executive Club from the drop-down menu and log in to that account.
Once logged in you can then choose to transfer Avios to or from the selected program (in this case British Airways, but the same works for Iberia Plus if you have chosen to log in to that account instead).
You’ll be taken to a confirmation page to confirm your choice.
If you want to move Avios from, say, Iberia to BA, you would use this Avios.com feature to transfer Avios from Iberia to Avios.com, and then from Avios.com to BA.
Transfers are free and instant.
