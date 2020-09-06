The ultimate guide to British Airways Avios
British Airways Avios are arguably the most popular airline points currency in the U.K. We will be regularly covering all the different parts of the Avios program, so this guide will continue to be updated as those additional resources are published.
Here’s what you need to know about earning and redeeming British Airways Avios points for rewards.
What Are Avios?
Avios are the points currency used by the following loyalty programs:
- British Airways Executive Club
- Iberia Plus
- Aer Lingus AerClub
Avios can be transferred between these programs at a rate of 1:1, so each Avios is theoretically worth the same in each program. There are, however, different ways in which Avios can be redeemed in the three programs, meaning the savvy reader can achieve different value depending on which program they are used in – and how.
What is The Difference Between Avios and Tier Points
Many airline frequent flyer programs distinguish between miles that count toward elite status and miles that essentially are a currency that can be used to redeem for flights. Part of the reason for doing so is that airlines award multiples of actual miles flown for passengers in premium cabins or those with elite status for ‘spending’, but only award progress toward status based on actual miles flown.
The British Airways Executive Club (BAEC) has a split. Rather than having elite qualifying miles, BA awards Tier Points, which count toward status. And, sometimes confusingly for those new to the world of miles, BA calls its mileage currency — i.e. the miles that are earned and can be used for spending — Avios.
Avios
British Airways renamed ‘airmiles’ to ‘Avios’ in 2011. Confusingly, Avios also became the company that administers and runs the Avios scheme, though the Avios Travel Rewards Program closed this year.
In short, Avios are the miles earned for flying, and thus the currency that customers can use for reward flights, upgrades or other things. They can be earned and redeemed on any Oneworld flights, and are based on the actual miles flown.
For heavily discounted economy-class tickets, passengers earn 25% of miles flown (always a minimum of 125), and in premium cabins, BA awards flyers a cabin bonus as well as a tier bonus (based on status in the Executive Club).
A flight from London to New York for a Blue Member earns 865 Avios in heavily discounted economy class, which is 25% of the miles flown. A Gold member would earn 4,325 Avios for the same one-way flight. At the other end of the spectrum, a Gold member flying on an expensive (and flexible) first-class ticket would earn 13,832 Avios for the flight from London to New York, which includes miles flown, a cabin bonus and a tier bonus.
Tier Points
British Airways awards Tier Points for all flights taken on British Airways or any of its Oneworld partners, and these count toward status in the Executive Club. The number of Tier Points awarded depends on the length of the flight and the class flown. For short flights of less than 2,000 miles, the minimum Tier Points earned is 5. At the other end of the spectrum, flying first class on flights of more than 6,000 miles earns 360 Tier Points per sector.
Short economy-class flights can earn, 5, 10, 15 or 20 Tier Points, and this depends on the fare class booked, and essentially the price — the more expensive the ticket, the more likely you are to earn more Tier Points.
Short-haul business-class flights of less than 2,000 miles typically earn 40 Tier Points for each sector, though there are some short-haul plus routes (such as Helsinki, Athens and Malta) that earn 80 Tier Points.
Long-haul economy-class fares earn between 20 and 120 Tier Points — again, depending on the fare class. Club World long-haul business-class flights earn between 140 and 160 Tier Points, while first class earns a minimum of 210 on long-haul flights, 240 on longer flights and as many as 360 Tier Points for a one-way flight to Sydney. (Keep in mind that the tactic for maximizing Tier Points is to book that flight as London (LHR) to Singapore (SIN) and SIN to Sydney (SYD) on separate flight numbers, rather than the LHR-SYD flight. The separate flight numbers would boost Tier Points from 720 for the return flight to 900.)
Once a year, Tier Points balances are reset to zero and earning for the next year starts from anew. BA does not use calendar years, but instead, each membership year is based on when someone joined the British Airways Executive Club (it always comes on the 8th of the month).
So, in short, Tier Points are awarded for Oneworld flights based on class and length of flight, and those Tier Points count toward status.
You can read more about different Executive Club status levels here.
How do you Earn Avios
Avios can be earned through flying any OneWorld alliance airline as well as other partner airlines (and non-airline partner). In other words, not just by flying with the three airlines that use Avios as their points currency. There are different Avios earned for different fare classes, status levels and partner airlines. You can find more information about that here.
In this article we will mostly focus on Avios credited to and redeemed with British Airways Executive Club (so this guide will mostly cover Executive Club), though here is how to move Avios between programs, and the best use of Avios within each program.
If you are earning Membership Rewards points through an American Express card you can transfer these points to Avios at a rate of 1:1.
You can also combine Avios in a Household Account. The Household Account with British Airways is the system for sharing your British Airways Avios as a family and booking tickets for one another. Plus, it’s the only way to accrue Avios for your children. Household Accounts have a few quirks, so be sure you know how to set one up correctly and start using your Avios as a family without jeopardizing any Avios. You can read all about this here.
There are various other non-airline earning partners of Executive Club, including (but not limited to):
- Hotels including Agoda, Booking, Hotels.com, Hyatt, Rocketmiles, Kaligo and Marriott
- Car rental with Avis
- British Airways Holidays
- British Airways Avios eStore including John Lewis, ASOS, M&S, Argos and more
- Shopping Partners like Laithwaite’s Wines, Shell Fuel, Heathrow Rewards and The Economist
- Travel Extras like foreign currency exchanges, cash passports and valet parking.
You can also simply purchase Avios, which are often on sale.
How Much Are Avios Worth?
One of the questions we are asked most often here at TPG is “How much is a point or mile worth?” The answer varies from person to person, and depends on how well you can maximize a particular loyalty currency. Still, some rewards are clearly worth more than others — our goal is to give you a sense of how they stack up.
We publish a monthly valuation of Avios and other major points currencies here.
On Which Airlines Can I Use Avios?
British Airways is a founding member of Oneworld, which is a global alliance made up of 13 airlines.
Assuming there’s award availability, you can use your Avios from your British Airways or Iberia accounts for flights on any Oneworld airlines. They are:
- American Airlines
- British Airways
- Cathay Pacific including Cathay Dragon
- Finnair
- Iberia including Iberia Express and Air Nostrum
- Japan Airlines
- LATAM
- Malaysia Airlines
- Qantas including QantasLink and Jetconnect
- Qatar Airways
- Royal Jordanian
- S7 Airlines
- SriLankan Airlines
In addition to the Oneworld partners listed above, you can also use Avios from British Airways Executive Club to redeem for flights on:
- Aer Lingus
- Alaska Airlines
- Comair, a BA franchise partner in South Africa
- Flybe (until the Virgin Atlantic takeover is complete)
- Sun-Air, a BA franchise partner in Scandinavia
Avios in Iberia Plus can be redeemed for Avianca, LEVEL, Royal Air Maroc and Vueling flights in addition to the Oneworld partners listed above. Royal Air Maroc joined the Oneworld alliance in April 2020.
Avios in your Aer Lingus Aer Club can be redeemed for flights on British Airways, Iberia, Flybe and low-cost European airline Vueling. You can read more about this here.
How Many Avios Will I Need?
British Airways Executive Club uses the following award chart for redemptions:
|Zone #
(distance in miles)
|Economy
|Premium Economy
|Business
|First
|Off Peak
|Peak
|Off Peak
|Peak
|Off Peak
|Peak
|Off Peak
|Peak
|Zone 1**
(1-650)
|4,000
|4,500
|5,750
|6,750
|7,750
|9,000
|15,500
|18,000
|Zone 2
(651-1,151)
|6,500
|7,500
|9,500
|11,250
|12,750
|15,000
|25,500
|30,000
|Zone 3
(1,152-2,000)
|8,500
|10,000
|12,750
|15,000
|17,000
|20,000
|34,000
|40,000
|Zone 4
(2,001-3,000)
|10,000
|12,500
|20,000
|25,000
|31,250
|37,500
|42,500
|50,000
|Zone 5
(3,001-4,000)
|13,000
|20,000
|26,000
|40,000
|50,000
|60,000
|68,000
|80,000
|Zone 6
(4,001-5,500)
|16,250
|25,000
|32,500
|50,000
|62,500
|75,000
|85,000
|100,000
|Zone 7
(5,501-6,500)
|19,500
|30,000
|39,000
|60,000
|75,000
|90,000
|102,000
|120,000
|Zone 8
(6,501-7,000)
|22,750
|35,000
|45,500
|70,000
|87,500
|105,000
|119,000
|140,000
|Zone 9
(7,001+)
|32,500
|50,000
|65,000
|100,000
|125,000
|150,000
|170,000
|200,000
** These Zone 1 Avios awards are not available for flights to, from or within the US.
Redemptions are charged one-way, on a per flight basis according to the distances above, so two short flights or 250 miles each would be charged as 2 x 4,000/4,500 Avios. Similarly, a return is charged at twice the cost of a one-way. You can use a resource like Great Circle Mapper to calculate the distance of each flight you wish to take, to determine the zone it would fall into.
Note that this award chart applies for both travel with British Airways and its partner airlines, though do note that partner awards are always charged at the peak price (i.e. there are no off peak dates). There is a separate award chart for redemptions on two more partner airlines.
The above chart shows all classes but generally speaking, for premium cabins you will need to multiply the amounts as follows:
- Premium economy: 1.5x
- Business class: 2.0x
- First class: 3.0x
Note that if you are doing a mixed-cabin redemption, the number of miles payable will also be the highest fare class amount.
Note that redemptions for long-haul economy flights will usually be poor value, as British Airways adds significant fees, taxes and fuel surcharges to its redemptions. Long-haul premium cabin redemptions (i.e. business and first class) are usually better value, although as you’ll see from the table above, require a huge number of Avios — a return Zone 8 first-class redemption would cost a massive 280,000 Avios. Note that it doesn’t always make sense to redeem Avios when there is redemption available.
Note there can be substantial fees and taxes levied on redemptions, especially for those flights operated by British Airways.
What Are Some of the Best Uses of Avios?
1. Reward Flight Savers
Arguably the best use of Avios in your British Airways Executive Club are for Reward Flight Savers, especially if you don’t have a huge balance of Avios.
These are where you can redeem Avios for short-haul flights of less than 2,000 miles in distance operated by British Airways — for example, its substantial route network from the U.K. to Europe for few Avios and a fixed amount of fees and taxes.
Although premium economy and first class are technically available for Reward Flight Savers, most passengers will use these for European flights that only operate a Europe Traveller (economy) and Club Europe (business class) cabin.
|Distance flown, per flight
|Off-peak economy class
|Peak economy class
|Off-peak business class
|Peak business class
|0 – 650 miles
|4,000 Avios
|4,500 Avios
|7,500 Avios
|9,000 Avios
|651 – 1,150 miles
|6,500 Avios
|7,500 Avios
|12,750 Avios
|15,000 Avios
|1,151 – 2,000 miles
|8,500 Avios
|10,000 Avios
|17,000 Avios
|20,000 Avios
From London, flights of less than 650 miles include destinations like Glasgow, Aberdeen, Berlin, Copenhagen and Milan. Flights 651 to 1,150 miles include Lisbon, Alicante, Dubrovnik and Stockholm. Flights in the third band up to 2,000 miles are as far away as Marrakech, Athens, Moscow and Helsinki.
As well as the huge European route map, Reward Flight Savers are also available on fifth freedom routes operated by British Airways in the Caribbean and Comair flights in Southern Africa, though Comair flights are subject to higher fees and taxes.
Even better, the fees and taxes payable are fixed — $23 for economy class (peak or off-peak) and $33. The pound prices are for those departing the U.K., while the euro prices are for those departing Europe. You may be able to save money on taxes by booking a U.K. to Europe return as two separate one-way fares.
Reward Flight Savers are priced per flight, not per journey. So if you are flying from Edinburgh to Geneva via London on British Airways, you will have to pay 2 x 4,000 or 4,500 Avios (depending on the peak or off-peak date) and 2 x the $23 fees and taxes. In this case, it may be better value and more convenient to consider a paid ticket on another airline where it operates a direct flight for a decent price.
As well as having the Avios available in your Executive Club account, you must have also earned at least one Avios in the past 12 months prior to making your Reward Flight Saver booking in order to take advantage of the low Avios pricing and fixed fees and taxes.
For last-minute flights especially, Reward Flight Savers can be enormously valuable as their fixed price keeps the flight cost low, assuming there is availability. I have regularly used Reward Flight Savers for less than 650-mile flights booked a few days in advance where paid/revenue fares were $200, which based on TPG’s valuations of Avios is a fantastic use of Avios.
2. Upgrades
Another great use of Avios is to upgrade your next flight operated by British Airways, Iberia or American Airlines, subject to availability. These flights need to have the flight number of the operating carrier, so it can’t be a codeshare.
You can only upgrade one class, so economy to premium economy, business/Club World to first class, etc. If the carrier does not offer premium economy on your flight, it is possible to upgrade from economy to business class. Currently, upgrades from economy to premium economy on American Airlines-operated flights are not possible.
The cheapest economy fares cannot be upgraded — these are the G, O and Q fare classes. To understand what fare code your ticket is, read TPG’s guide here.
The ticket must be issued by British Airways, or a British Airways-registered travel agent, regardless of the operating carrier. There is the ability to upgrade British Airways flights booked through third-party travel agents, but there are many more terms and conditions applicable.
You will still earn Avios and Tier Points for the cash fare you originally purchased (that you are then upgrading). You can choose to upgrade just one, or multiple flights within the one itinerary (subject to availability, of course).
Working out the cost of your upgrade is where it gets a bit tricky. There’s, unfortunately, no simple upgrade pricing chart published by British Airways. Instead, looking at the chart for a straight redemption, the cost to upgrade is the full redemption cost (of the upgraded class), less the Avios for the lower class you have already paid for.
So as an example, if you have an off-peak World Traveller Plus ticket from London to Toronto that you wish to upgrade to Club World, the distance is 3,556 flown miles one way. That falls into Zone 5, so a Club World would be 50,000 Avios as a straight redemption. Deducting the 26,000 Avios required for a World Traveller Plus redemption (that you have already paid as your cash fare), you will need 24,000 Avios to upgrade this flight to Club World. It is usually cheaper to upgrade during peak calendar days than off-peak calendar days.
As with redemptions, upgrades are charged on a per flight basis, so if you chose to upgrade both legs of a return ticket you would be charged two separate Avios amounts to upgrade.
Now, where your upgraded class has higher fees and taxes, you will have to pay this at the time of upgrading, as well as the Avios. This is important to note because for flights in premium classes, the luxury Air Passenger Duty is payable, and this can significantly increase the cost of the redemption.
How Do I Book flights With British Airways Avios?
First, in order to transfer points or search award availability, you’re going to need a British Airways Executive Club account. Click here to sign up if you don’t already have an account. British Airways’ website is one of the best options for searching Oneworld award availability. Qantas’ website is even better, so you might want to start there to find space before heading back to the BA website to book award flights.
Then you’ll have to log in to your British Airways Executive Club account. Once you’re in, there are two main ways to start searching for award availability. For simplicity, immediately after logging in, I usually use the left-hand sidebar “Book with Avios or money” to begin my search. To do this, select “Book with Avios” from the drop-down menu, enter your search terms and click “Find Flights” to begin your search.
If you haven’t already confirmed availability on Qantas’ website or ExpertFlyer (note: ExpertFlyer is owned by TPG’s parent company, Red Ventures), hopefully you’ll luck out and there will be award availability for the date you search. If not, BA lets you easily search +/- 3 days at the top of the results page, helpfully noting which dates that you’ve searched have availability.
Finding availability can be notoriously difficult, especially on routes where British Airways only operates one or two flights per day. However, the beauty is that you can also redeem your Avios on Oneworld partner airlines such as American Airlines, Cathay Pacific and Qatar Airways, plus several more.
So, for example, if you can’t find availability on a direct flight from London (LHR) to Hong Kong (HKG) as there are only two BA-operated flights per day, you might find availability direct with Cathay Pacific or going via Doha (DOH) with Qatar Airways.
Also, if you’re still not sure where you want to go, then the Reward Flight Finder tool is useful, as you can compare availability between up to three different destinations.
Hong Kong is a great example, as it highlights a few important things about redeeming Avios:
- Difficulty in finding availability
- Other carrier options
- Value of redeeming in economy vs. first class.
If you’re having trouble finding availability on your preferred dates and you hadn’t already checked with the Reward Flight Finder tool, you can select ‘Find availability with British Airways on other dates’. This is a great tool, as it opens up a calendar with a month-by-month view. The downside is that it doesn’t show availability with any other Oneworld airlines. If you want to search partner awards, you have to search day-by-day on the main results page.
Cathay Pacific is a great alternative to British Airways when redeeming Avios, so I’ll use it in the examples going forward. But this big question remains: Is redeeming long-haul flights in economy worth it? In this case, definitely not.
The cost for a return economy ticket with Cathay Pacific is 60,000 Avios ($955 per TPG’s current valuations) + $360 in taxes — which comes to a total of $1,315.
The cost of the very same cash ticket comes to $618 — less than half of the cost of the ticket when redeeming using Avios. This means that the Avios have a negative value and should not be used in this case if you want to maximize your hard-earned points the most.
Planning ahead with redemptions can be crucial to bagging yourself that first-class ticket. Fast-forward, and there are plenty of return first-class seats with reward availability on Cathay Pacific.
This option really shows the amazing value that Avios can have. The cost of a return reward flight to Hong Kong in first class with Cathay Pacific is 240,000 Avios (or $3,821 as per TPG’s current valuations) + $487 — which comes to a total of $4,308.
This is less than half of the cost of the same ticket if paid with cash — $9,112.
Once you know where you’d like to go and when you want to travel, the first step is to fill in the information required in the ‘Book flights with Avios’ section.
Can I Use a Combination of Avios and Cash?
There are two different ways of doing this:
- Part paying with Avios where you use Avios to reduce the cost of a cash ticket. This is not dependent on award availability and you will earn Avios and Tier Points as normal; or
- Reducing the number of Avios needed for a redemption by paying additional cash (beyond just the fees and taxes).
Regarding this second option, you will often get great value by doing a straight redemption, where you pay for the ticket using Avios and just pay for the fees and taxes and any surcharges in cash.
However, you may not have sufficient Avios in your account to cover the cost of the entire flight, or you may not wish to use so many Avios for one redemption. So, British Airways gives you the option to pay with a combination of Avios and money for redemption on British Airways or its partners, with the exception of Oneworld members Japan Airlines and S7 Airlines.
Note this is not also classed as a redemption, so is dependent on the limited award availability, even though you may still be paying a large amount of the fare in cash.
As an example, here is a redemption search for a World Traveller Plus (premium economy) flight from London to Boston. The search shows a flight available for the redemption cost of 26,000 Avios plus $458.
By clicking the ‘more pricing options’ button you will be given the option of reducing the Avios cost by increasing the cash component of your fare.
Note this is not also classed as a redemption, so is dependent on the limited award availability, even though you may still be paying a large amount of the fare in cash.
This is different to ‘part pay with Avios’, where you reduce the cost of a standard cash fare by receiving a small discount in exchange for using some Avios.
So is this a good deal, and how much cash should you pay? Perhaps the best way to think about this is not that you are saving Avios, but instead, you are buying more, as you are handing over slightly more money in order not to use as many Avios. You would have used the full 26,000 Avios for a standard redemption, but you are buying some of them back by paying more money.
So, if you think of it as buying Avios, what is a good price to buy them for? Looking at the two ends of the scale of the pricing options, the smallest amount of additional cash you can pay is $60 in order to save 5,200 Avios.
The other end of the scale is to pay an additional $159 in order to save the largest 15,600 Avios.
So, is this a good deal? In short, yes, it’s a great deal.
Note that as this is a redemption, you are unable to change the route or airline after making an Avios and Money booking, although you can cancel the booking up to 24 hours in advance to receive a refund of both the Avios and cash that you have paid, which is a great flexibility option.
Also note you do not earn full Avios and tier points for the booking, as per a standard redemption.
Other ways to use your Avios
You can also redeem Avios for hotel stays, car rental, wine and other experiences, though we do not think these provide as much value as redeeming for flights.
ExpertFlyer is owned by Red Ventures, TPG’s Parent Company
Featured photo by Nicolas Economou / NurPhoto via Getty Images.
