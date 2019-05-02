This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
There’s no such thing as having too many Chase Ultimate Rewards points. The transferable points currency gives you some of the best hotel and airline transfer partners as well as a travel portal which allows you to cover a wide variety of different travel costs, including tours and activities.
Despite increasing competition from American Express Membership Rewards and the newly-transferable Capital One miles, Ultimate Rewards maintains its place as one of the most valuable points currencies. Though Chase has tweaked the program slightly over the last few years, little has been done to affect the overall value. Today I’ll share the current strategies you can utilize to get the most value out of your Chase Ultimate Rewards points.
Earning Ultimate Rewards
You can earn Chase Ultimate Rewards (UR) points with several credit cards. The first three earn fully transferable points, while the remaining four are technically billed as cash-back cards. However, the earnings from those cards can be combined with the points from the top three to essentially “convert” them to full Ultimate Rewards points. For complete details, check out TPG Editor Nick Ewen’s guide to transferring Chase points between accounts.
With that out of the way, here are the seven cards that allow you to earn Ultimate Rewards points.
Chase Sapphire Reserve
- Current Bonus: 50,000 points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening
- Benefits: With this premium card, you’ll earn 3x points on all travel (excluding $300 travel credit) and dining purchases, and you can redeem points through the Chase Ultimate Rewards travel portal at a rate of 1.5 cents apiece (compared to 1.25 cents per point with the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card). Other perks include a $300 annual travel credit, a fee credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck and Priority Pass Select lounge access. Cardholders also get primary car rental coverage, trip interruption/cancellation insurance and other protections.
- Annual fee: $450
Chase Sapphire Preferred Card
- Current Bonus: 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening
- Benefits: This card offers 2x points on all travel and dining purchases and has no foreign transaction fees. You also get a multitude of travel perks like delayed baggage insurance, trip interruption/cancellation insurance and primary car rental insurance. To top it all off, Chase offers great customer service; it’s very easy to reach an agent (instead of going through a long phone menu) when you call the number on the back of the card.
- Annual Fee: $95
Ink Business Preferred Credit Card
- Current Bonus: 80,000 points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening
- Benefits: This card earns 3x points on the first $150,000 spent in combined purchases on travel, shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services, advertising made with social media sites and search engines each account anniversary year. You earn 1 point per dollar on all other purchases, and points don’t expire as long as your account is open. Like the two cards above, points earned on the Ink Preferred can be transferred to multiple airline and hotel partners.
- Annual Fee: $95
Ink Business Cash Credit Card
- Current Bonus: $500 cash back after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening
- Benefits: Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year.
- Annual Fee: $0
Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card
- Current Bonus: $500 cash back after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening
- Benefits: Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back rewards on every purchase.
- Annual Fee: $0
Chase Freedom
- Current Bonus: $150 (15,000 Ultimate Rewards points) after you spend $500 in the first three months.
- Benefits: The card earns 5% back/5x points on select bonus categories which rotate on a quarterly basis up to $1,500 per quarter (activation required).
- Annual Fee: $0
Chase Freedom Unlimited
- Current Bonus: Earn 3% cash back (3x points) on all purchases in your first year up to $20,000 spent.
- Benefits: Unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase (besides the first $20,000 in your first year, which earn 3%). 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months (after that a variable APR of 17.24 – 25.99% applies).
- Annual fee: $0
Redemption Options
As you can see, there are many ways to earn Chase points, but how you actually use them is critical. You have three basic options for redeeming Ultimate Rewards:
1. Cash Back/Gift Cards — Earn credit on your statement at a flat rate of 1 cent per point. You can also redeem toward third-party gift cards at a rate of 1 cent per point.
2. Ultimate Rewards Travel Redemptions — Book travel through the Ultimate Rewards travel center and redeem points to pay for your plane tickets, hotel stays, rental cars or experiences. If you only hold a Chase Freedom, Ink Business Unlimited, Ink Business Cash or Freedom Unlimited card, all points are worth one cent each. As a holder of the Chase Sapphire Preferred or the Ink Business Preferred, each point is worth 1.25 cents (so a $100 hotel room would only cost 8,000 points). If you have the Chase Sapphire Reserve, your points are worth 1.5 cents apiece toward redemptions through the portal.
If you hold multiple cards that earn Ultimate Rewards points, you can combine your points in the account of whichever card makes points the most valuable. For example, all of your points earned with the Freedom can be moved to your Sapphire Reserve account, thus jumping to 1.5 cents apiece. It’s worth getting into the habit of combining your points every month in case Chase decides to change this policy in the future.
3. Transfer to Travel Partners — You can transfer Ultimate Rewards points to 9 airline programs (British Airways, Flying Blue, JetBlue, Singapore Airlines, Southwest, United, Virgin Atlantic, Aer Lingus and Iberia) and three hotel programs (Hyatt, IHG, and Marriott). All transfer ratios are 1:1, and you must transfer in 1,000-point increments.
Quick Analysis
The first two redemption options are pretty straightforward. It’s almost never a good deal to redeem for cash-back, since you can get significantly more value than one cent per point by using the travel portal or transferring your points to partners. The Ultimate Rewards travel portal can be worthwhile if you’re booking a very cheap flight or hotel room or if the loyalty program you could transfer to would charge you more miles than the cost of redeeming points directly through Chase. You might also consider the travel portal option if you only have only a handful of Ultimate Rewards points left, since Chase lets you redeem points to partially cover the trip cost and then you cover the remaining balance with cash. Finally, it’s a decent option for non-branded lodging, as the hotel options presented are quite varied.
As a reminder, you won’t earn any hotel points or elite stay credits when paying for hotel rooms through the Chase travel portal. However, for the majority of flights booked through the portal, you will earn redeemable and elite-qualifying miles. Just note that there’s a small risk that you could be booked into a bulk fare, at which point you wouldn’t earn anything for the flight. It may not always be easy to tell, but you should read all the rules and policies for your ticket by clicking the small icon on the Chase travel portal search results, such as those shown here:
You’ll also want to stay away from Basic Economy, a bare-bones travel option that’s becoming more and more popular. Fortunately, as you can see in the above screenshot, it’s easy to compare the prices, and clicking Fare Details will display what is (or isn’t) included with these different options.
Top Ways to Maximize Ultimate Rewards Transfer Partners
Transferring your Chase points to one of the 12 Ultimate Rewards travel partners is your best bet if you want to get the most value out of your points. In reality, each of the programs below would require an entire article describing the hours of research and techniques needed to truly maximize your points. Instead of overwhelming you, I am going to briefly highlight the seven best transfer programs and link to further resources we have here at TPG for more detail.
Here are some of the best ways to redeem Ultimate Rewards with airline and hotel transfer partners:
United Airlines
United has been in the news a lot lately and mostly for the wrong reasons. United’s shift to dynamic award pricing for flights on its own metal beginning on November 15, 2019 severely devalues one use of MileagePlus miles, but between the Excursionist Perk and Star Alliance partner awards with no fuel surcharges, you still have a number of good options to consider.
First, let’s look at the Excursionist perk. It takes a bit of time to comprehend what is allowed in order to maximize this benefit. Here’s the simplest definition of the Excursionist perk: The first flight wholly within a different region than the region you depart and return from is free. When you begin to explore what that actually means, you can piece together fantastic itineraries for hardly any miles. Here’s an itinerary consisting of the US to Northern South America round-trip, with an intra-northern South America leg for free thanks to the Excursionist perk:
In the itinerary, you start in Houston (IAH) before embarking on the trip:
- Fly to Quito (UIO) and stay as long as you like
- Get yourself from Quito to Guayaquil (GYE) and stay as long as you like
- Fly to the Galapagos Islands (GPS) and stay as long as you like
- Fly back to Houston (IAH)
Since this is a round-trip itinerary that starts and ends in the same region (US), the first flight wholly within a different region than the one you depart and return from (Northern South America) will be free. Here’s the itinerary from United.com:
The total price for seeing all of these destinations is an astounding 40,000 miles and ~$150:
This is an itinerary between the US and Northern South America, costing 20,000 miles each way, with the intra-Northern South American leg (GYE-GPS) for free, making it 40,000 miles round-trip. This is just the tip of the iceberg for what’s possible with this tremendous benefit.
In addition, there are many United long-haul routes where the miles required for an economy award ticket provide excellent value. Redeeming miles for intra-Asia travel on Star Alliance partners is one example, as is flying around Central and South America or the Caribbean on partner Copa Airlines. There is no shortage of ways to use these miles and get great award flights. For US-based travelers, you can still get good values on Star Alliance partner award flights from the US to Europe. You’ll pay 30,000 miles each way in economy and 70,000 miles each way in business class, which isn’t a newsworthy deal on its own, but the ability to book awards without having to worry about the new dynamic pricing is nice.
British Airways
The British Airways Executive Club program is a bit different than a “traditional” program in that it uses a distance-based award chart for calculating the number of points (Avios) you’ll need for an award ticket. These start at just 4,000 Avios each way (4,500 for most partner flights), and even though the carrier eliminated the lowest tier for short-haul flights in North America, they’re still available for flights anywhere else in the world. It could be worth transferring Ultimate Rewards points to fly Oneworld partner Qantas around Australia, Iberia around Europe or Japan Airlines domestic routes, the latter of which can be absurdly expensive if you decide to pay cash.
You also have the option to book American and Alaska short-haul flights for just 15,000 Avios round-trip if you find the ever-elusive saver availability. You can also still book round-trip transatlantic economy awards on Aer Lingus for 26,000 Avios on off-peak dates round-trip from Boston (BOS) to Shannon (SNN) or Dublin (DUB). A final option worth mentioning is 25,000 Avios to fly Alaska Airlines round-trip from the West Coast to Hawaii.
However, the program did recently announce upcoming changes to partner awards booked with British Airways Avios starting May 30. While we don’t have official confirmation, the new award chart we pieced together isn’t as bad as you’d think, but if you want to lock-in current rates before the increase, you have just under a month left to book.
Hyatt
The World of Hyatt program is the most routine destination for my Chase Ultimate Rewards. The hotel program offers an extremely reasonable award chart for free nights and the World of Hyatt status perks are in my opinion, the best of any chain. Points + Cash redemptions were my favorite way to maximize the currency, but that aspect has taken a recent devaluation meaning I’ll probably skip it from now on and focus on full awards.
