Register for ‘TPG Talks: A new era of deals’ with Scott’s Cheap Flights
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
COVID-19 continues to have substantial effects on the airline industry. When carriers cut their route networks, park hundreds of aircraft or suspend operations entirely, what does that mean for the future of flight deals? Join Scott Keyes, Founder and Chief Flight Expert of the airfare deal subscription company Scott’s Cheap Flights and hear what he sees happening to prices in 2020 and beyond.
Date: Friday, May 22
Time: Noon Eastern Time/9 a.m Pacific Time
Location: Zoom Webinar — Register here
Even if you can’t make the live session, register using the above link, and you’ll automatically receive details on the recording one day after the webinar.
Scott’s Cheap Flights has analyzed thousands of fares and found that the biggest impact from coronavirus has been a jump in the number of rare but highly sought-after deals. Scott believes we have been in a golden age of cheap flights for several years now, but this has been magnified in recent weeks.
Some prices he’s seen during the pandemic — like $230 to Europe or $300 to South America — aren’t that much different from pre-coronavirus levels. But what’s new is a big increase in rare, valuable deals: namely, mistake fares (when an airline accidentally sells tickets at a huge discount) and deals for peak summer and holiday travel.
We’ll discuss all of Scott’s insights into the deals he’s finding and what he expects to see moving forward on this week’s TPG Talks episode. I’ll continue hosting, and TPG Senior Editor Nick Ewen will be in his moderator role, steering the episode behind the scenes.
TPG Talks is a series of live webinars hosted by team members from The Points Guy, covering various aspects of the travel, credit card and loyalty industries. Join from anywhere in the world on any device to learn tips and tricks that’ll get you closer to your next dream vacation.
For a list of previous sessions, visit our TPG Talks hub page, or click on any of the links below for individual recaps:
- TPG Talks #1: Online shopping portals
- TPG Talks #2: Under-the-radar loyalty programs
- TPG Talks #3: Future of cruising
- TPG Talks #4: Beginner’s guide
- TPG Talks #5: Travel changes and cancellations
Featured image courtesy Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.