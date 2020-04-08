When will we start traveling again? American and United Airlines hint at future in latest decisions
The economic impact of the coronavirus is still unknown. But one thing’s for certain — it’s hit the airline industry especially hard. As more than half the world is under some sort of shelter-in-place or stay-at-home instruction, there’s little demand for flights. In response, we’ve seen some unprecendented moves for the aviation industry, like airlines consolidating flights across metro areas, adding tag flights and retiring large numbers of planes en masse.
For travelers looking to modify upcoming travel plans, airlines have, thus far, taken a measured and calculated approach. When the coronavirus became a present threat in the U.S. in early March, the carriers recognized that passengers were unsure of whether they should book future flights.
So, JetBlue was the first to announce change fee waivers — but only for new bookings. This policy was quickly followed by the other major U.S. airlines.
Then, as the virus spread through communities, the carriers applied these flexible policies to previously-booked flights. As cases climbed and demand plummeted, the waivers were slowly extended month-by-month both for new and existing bookings. For a brief moment, there was a glimmer of hope that demand would pick up mid-summer, right around when the waivers ended.
But, what we’ve seen this week has painted a grim picture for when airlines seem to expect travel to pick up again.
To start, on Sunday, April 5, Delta made headlines for its industry-leading move of extending elite-status by another year. United quickly followed suit later that afternoon. Since then, Alaska and a whole bunch of other airlines have matched.
On the surface, this is great news for frequent fliers. But in reality, it’s nuanced. Had Delta believed that travel would pick up by the end of the year, it could’ve just lowered elite-status thresholds, instead of granting sweeping extensions.
And then, on Tuesday, April 7, American and United announced that they were expanding their change fee waivers. But this time, it wasn’t for another two to four weeks. Instead, it was for months.
In particular, American is now waiving change fees for all existing bookings through Sept. 30. United is going even further; its policy extends to the end of 2020.
As you can see, these waivers now include travel through the fall, and in United’s case through the end of the year. It’s likely only a matter of time before the other airlines make the same adjustments. In my mind, this is less about the added convenience to passengers looking to reschedule their travel, and more about what it indicates about the forecast for flight demand.
For a while, we heard airline executives hint that travel should begin rebounding around late summer or early fall. For instance, American’s latest schedule update has flights resuming in many of its major hubs beginning in mid-summer. When asked about whether this means planes would be full again, AA’s vice president of network planning, Brian Znotins, told TPG that “we’re building a schedule that presumes some recovery in demand.”
Though United is still slashing flights, especially in the New York area, it too is seeing some demand recovering, particularly in China. It’s now considering returning to Shanghai, as the economy there begins restarting.
But International Air Transport Association (IATA) thinks that travelers will be slow to take back to the skies. IATA warns against the possibility of a “V-shape” recovery, or one in which travelers return in the nearly the same numbers within just a few months. Instead, the organization expects a “significant recovery” to begin in 2021 at the earliest.
So even though Znotins gave travelers a glimmer of hope just a week ago, it’s now clear that the narrative might be changing. Between the sweeping elite-status extensions and the greatly-expanded change fee waivers, it seems like the industry is acknowledging what many of us refuse to admit to ourselves — it’s going to be fall, at the earliest, before we all start traveling again.
